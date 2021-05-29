When you’ve won as many games as Tom Held has (which in his words translates to ‘when you’ve coached as long as Tom Held has’), the company at the top gets smaller and smaller.
Held has a 549-100 record as Defiance head coach, including the Bulldogs’ 23-6 record this season, and eclipsed the 750-win mark with Defiance’s sectional championship victory over Rossford on May 21.
The even number aside, the milestone is made a bit more special when you consider who Held passed on his way to the sixth-most wins in state history.
The previous holder of 750 career wins is none other than Ohio baseball icon and OHSBCA Hall of Famer Lou Brunswick, all of 93 years old this year.
Brunswick was an astounding 750-166 as Coldwater head coach from 1959-93, winning five state titles, two state runner-ups and 10 trips to the state tournament along with 20 MAC titles and helping to form the ACME program in 1960 that has grown exponentially in the last six decades.
Coldwater’s diamond prowess aside, Brunswick’s family has had just as much of an impact on the baseball scene on this side of the state.
Three of Brunswick’s sons are baseball coaches with Tom a longtime Coldwater ACME and summer ball coach, Jeff a longtime assistant at Archbold and Mark a winner of over 400 games in stints at Bellefontaine and Marysville.
What currently ties Brunswick and Held together, other than shared coaching excellence of course, is family.
Brunswick’s daughter Amy is a Coldwater grad but now a Defiance resident and she and husband John Shaw’s eldest child is DHS sophomore pitcher/shortstop Bradyn Shaw.
So, when time allows, Lou and Ann, his wife of 70 years, will make the trip from their home across the street from Veterans Field in Coldwater to Defiance to see Shaw pitch from the press box at the DHS facility, trading in the traditional orange and black of the Cavaliers for Bulldog Blue.
For Held, the wins have been fun and the three state championships for Defiance are certainly highlights.
But in all the time I’ve spent talking to him, it’s been the connections and bonds built outside of baseball and after high school is over that mean the most to him.
It’s the texts from program grads decades earlier after big Bulldog wins or congratulatory tweets from former players. It’s the invitations to weddings and sharing in life’s milestones.
Held is nearing the end of his 23rd season as DHS skipper and combined with time spent at Bryan and Elmwood currently sits at 752 career wins. Fifth all-time is a former opponent of Held’s in Toledo Start legend Rich Arbinger (759 wins from 1976-2009). All four of the coaches ahead of Arbinger have been retired since at least 2013, and with just 94 wins between Held and state record-holder Don Thorp of Hebron Lakewood (846-219, 1973-2010), there’s a clear path to the top spot.
Not to mention that the Bulldogs have averaged 23.8 wins per season in Held’s tenure, meaning the achievement could come sooner than one would think.
With Shaw finishing up a stellar sophomore season with the Bulldogs, it makes sense to assume Brunswick will be at Bulldog games in the next two years.
Held doesn’t mind having another 750-win coach in attendance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.