So what do we know?
Well, we know what the 2020 football season will look like.
(Assuming Gov. DeWine’s announcement next week on sports in the state allows football to be played).
We know how many games teams will play.
(Depending on the sizes of conferences, the recommendations of county health departments and – heaven forbid it – any potential COVID-19 outbreaks in the state).
We know that the season will look unlike any other the Buckeye State has seen, with every team eligible for the postseason but also reserving the right to not play in the playoffs or not let their season end with a postseason defeat by filling out a slate.
Before we hit on any of the myriad questions that arise from this, I want to point out that we still don’t know anything about what soccer’s going to look like either. Those squads play a dozen-and-a-half games and are slated to start their regular season in two weeks’ time without any guidance on what their schedules will look like.
On the gridiron, some major decisions are going to be made, assuming the go-ahead is given to start the year.
Namely: Who’s going to play who and when?
This isn’t Texas, where schools are divided by geography into neat and tidy districts to determine their postseason eligibility. This is Ohio, where some conferences play five league games, some play seven, some play nine and some are part of sprawling leagues with 20 or more teams.
For the Western Buckeye League and the Green Meadows Conference, that issue is a thorny one with the former playing nine league games and week one featuring longtime non-league series like Defiance-Napoleon, Bryan-Van Wert, Celina-Versailles and Kenton-Coldwater.
“We will meet as a league, we’ve already been texting each other,” said WBL commissioner Kent Smelser, an athletic director at Delphos Jefferson following 37 years at Van Wert, 20 as AD. “Everybody will get with their head coaches and get their head football coaches’ takes on this. Hopefully we’ll be able to come out of that meeting with a schedule set up based on what’s best for the whole league and on recommendations from those head coaches and AD’s.”
Smelser noted that the WBL has gone over two or three formats for schedules in this waiting period of the last few weeks but nothing would be decided until all input was received.
Even with four less football-playing schools in their league, the GMC is in the same boat of uncertainty despite having an even six weeks of conference play as Holgate will compete in the Northern 8 Football Conference this fall.
“As far as the GMC goes, we’ve been on a hold mode waiting to see what the OHSAA would do,” explained GMC commissioner Tom Dominique. “Until this news came out (Friday) about the six games, we hadn’t done a lot of pre-planning. We’re having a meeting of the league’s principals and athletic directors on Wednesday.”
For all football-playing schools in the state, the real determining factors of whether games will be played will likely not come from school administrators or even the OHSAA.
County health departments will play the biggest role, with spikes that send counties into the red on the state’s metrics potentially shutting down limited weeks. The 10 WBL schools span seven counties (Defiance, Allen, Hardin, Putnam, Auglaize, Mercer and Van Wert) while Defiance, Paulding, Williams and Henry Counties are involved in GMC affairs.
“We have to wait and see what each individual county health department tells us is their recommendation,” said Smelser. “Any of them could dictate you’re not plyaing this week. Defiance was shut down a little while ago, I know there’s a concern with the Allen County Board of Health, we’ll find out more on them on Monday.”
Added Dominique: “You could go through all the planning with six games and (the Ohio Department of Health) could come right back before it starts or a week into the season and say everything’s down. Not knowing what they’re going to come up with makes it very difficult.”
Both leagues will meet in the coming days next week, with the main purpose to hammer out a plan that best serves all the teams in the leagues as best as can be hoped for. An piece of news that made the rounds on social media earlier Friday indicated that Gov. DeWine would give more guidance next week as to fall sports from the high school to professional levels.
That guidance, along with the ever-changing landscape of the virus in our state, will be what determines whether the OHSAA’s plan will be put into action or is all for naught.
Dominique summed it up pretty well when he said: “We just don’t know.”
There is one thing we do know for sure, however.
Your local athletic director is going to be the busiest person you know for the next few weeks.
