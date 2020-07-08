It’s the kind of news you never expect to read.
I’ll admit, the first thought I had when I got the press release about Jerry Snodgrass’ removal as OHSAA executive director was that perhaps it was some kind of health-related issue that would cause him to step down in such an immediate fashion.
However, the more I read, the more it became clear this was nothing more than the worst attempt at a news dump at 8:20 on a Monday night.
After 31 years in coaching and high school sports administration, 12 years as a member of the OHSAA staff and now not even two full years as executive director, Jerry Snodgrass has been kicked to the curb.
There’s tons of theories out there, some I’ve heard more than others. I don’t have the answer to why he was voted out, only the knowledge that it wasn’t voluntary on his part and that the chaos of the past four months and the uncertainty of the rest of this year has clearly played a part in this playing out.
But through it all, Snodgrass has guided the OHSAA through the toughest path any one could imagine and one that no leader could be prepared for.
He’s had his critics through this time, but one thing that is never in question is his commitment and passion for high school sports in this state.
His transparency and willingness to communicate, via social media or in the usual channels, is unprecedented when you look back on the OHSAA’s past — and likely its future.
The first time I vividly remember meeting Jerry was on the floor of the Schottenstein Center in March 2015. At that time, he was handing the state championship trophy to the Defiance boys basketball team as an OHSAA assistant commissioner and boys basketball administrator.
The vibrancy he brought to his speech before handing over the trophy with mentions of Bronson Park and details only a person who put in the work to recognize a community in their brightest hour stood out to me.
One could say that circumstance was different because he had taught and coached in Defiance for a few years early in his career.
But eight teams played for state titles that day. And all eight got the same treatment, the same passion to support what they’d done from a guy who just as easily could have given the same boiler plate speech and handed a trophy.
But that’s not what Jerry Snodgrass is about. The outpouring of support for the man on social media continues to flow late into the night Monday and isn’t likely to stop.
I could use this as a platform to rip the administration of the OHSAA for a decision like this or aim even higher for criticism but there’s a high road to take.
And that’s what Jerry would have done.
So instead I’ll add a few anecdotes about the man I’ve only spoken with on occasion but will forever respect and appreciate.
When Hicksville played in the Division IV state baseball championship in Columbus in 2017, Patrick Henry superintendent Josh Biederstedt was one of the umpires calling the game and it happened to be his last game as an ump.
Tasked with writing a sidebar story about him, I realized too late that the umpiring crew was headed off the field too quickly for me to talk to Josh while also fulfilling my coverage of the Aces' game.
As I dashed around the concourse, I looked for anyone with a staff credential to send me in the right direction and the first person I noticed was Jerry.
Hoping at least to be directed to an intern or staffer that could send me on my way, I was stunned when Jerry told me, "Don't worry, I'll track him down for you."
Mind you, he still had state track finals and state softball championships in Akron he was going to be attending, but he still made time for a small-town newspaper writer in his 20s to be as much help as he could. He tracked down Josh and I got my story but I'll never forget his kindness in the moment.
The other moment that jumps out to me came just a few weeks ago. I had known Jerry had spent the first few years of his career at Defiance in the late 1970s, which happened to coincide with now-retired DHS hoops coach Kirk Lehman's senior year at Defiance.
Hoping to just get a sentence or two for a compilation of thoughts on Kirk's retirement, I sent out a direct message on Twitter, hoping to find out his availability to talk or even just text me a few words.
Instead, I got his cell number and a message to call him later that afternoon. What I expected to be perhaps five or 10 minutes of an assuredly busy day turned into a 45-minute conversation with such positivity and well wishes as he made the drive home from Columbus to Findlay.
That's the thing about Jerry Snodgrass.
You could criticize his actions or inactions or be cynical about what his role is, but there is no doubting the passion he has for high school sports in the state of Ohio, regardless of season, regardless of gender.
I’ll wrap up with a thought shared with me by Tinora AD Craig Rutter when I spoke with him Monday night.
“He was our advocate, he was our friend,” said Rutter. “He was a champion for athletic directors and coaches because he had been in both positions. He knew what it took.”
