I had a whole upbeat column prepared for this space. I promise.
But everything changed Tuesday afternoon as I got some extra work done in the office before heading out to cover the Antwerp-Columbus Grove regional boys basketball contest at Bowling Green State University.
First, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced in a press conference Tuesday with Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton that the state is recommending that indoor athletic events be held without spectators, other than the athletes, their parents and essential personnel to the game.
In accordance with the recommendation – and let me stress the term recommendation – the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced in its press release that Tuesday night’s regional tournaments can proceed with fans but that they will announce today how the tournaments will proceed going forward.
This will likely mean that the upcoming girls state basketball tournament at St. John Arena, the state wrestling tournament at the Schottenstein Center and the state ice hockey tournament at Nationwide Arena will have significantly lighter attendance in the stands.
The upcoming regional semifinals and finals in boys hoops in the latter half of this week and next week’s boys state tournament will also be affected, though again it should be pointed out this is as fluid as a situation could possibly be.
Having said all of that, this column isn’t going to be a screed against the decision.
Would I like to see an absolutely packed St. John Arena on Thursday afternoon, filled to the rafters with rabid Napoleon and Tri-Valley fans screaming their lungs out to will their team on to a state semifinal victory?
You bet.
Was this a rash decision made out of a panic and without intensive thought?
Absolutely not.
Selfishly, yes, I do wish things could go on as the status quo, with thousands upon thousands descending on Columbus and Cleveland for the MAC Tournament and Dayton and Cleveland next week for the NCAA Men’s Tournament and even in coming weeks in Fort Wayne for the Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The atmospheres at those kinds of events can be absolutely and unforgettably electric, with the faithful on both sides truly playing a role in who wins and who doesn’t.
In Napoleon’s case, it seems even more unfair.
The overarching theme from this incredible season in Wildcat Country, outside of the team’s outstanding play on the court and the best shot at a girls state title in our core coverage area since perhaps the Dan English Fairview teams, has been their incredible following.
Seriously, the column I had all ready to run here reflected on the program’s intense following throughout the 27 wins and zero losses this season. How the Wildcats shook opponents before opening tipoff by flooding gyms at places like Paulding, Miller City and Mansfield Senior and undoubtedly helped power the ‘Cats to victory after victory.
But that’s likely not going to be the case at venerable St. John Arena on Thursday.
And I understand why.
It’s frustrating for sure, but it very likely may be the right decision.
With a disease like COVID-19 making appearances in locations across the nation and so much yet to be known and handled with fighting off the spread, states have elected to combat it in many different ways.
Classes at colleges are converting to online classrooms across the state and across the country.
Some have described the response as stupid, an overreaction to something we don’t even understand and ruining people’s lives.
But it’s probably the right move.
The OHSAA and frankly the state of Ohio is between a rock and a hard place.
You either continue to expose people to a potential risk with tens of thousands of people in a confined space like an arena, even knowing the concerns and the recommendations of organizations like the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control.
On the other hand, you lose out on money, spark a firestorm of criticism and hatred from fan bases across the state and forever alter an experience that high school athletes have worked for ever since they were small children.
It’s absolutely a no-win situation and one that the OHSAA and the state of Ohio I’m sure thought deeply over before making this decision.
“It would be wrong for me to go against the governor’s recommendation,” admitted OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
And he’s right. The greater good, however much you believe it might be at risk, is what takes paramount importance in situations like these.
To be frank about it, it’s pretty obvious that the OHSAA didn’t feel like making this decision unless they absolutely had to because of the almighty dollar. The amount of money that comes in from the winter sports championships in Columbus each year is a pretty penny and I’m sure they’ll be feeling the pinch when all this is said and done.
But the transparency shown, the upfront nature of the decision from the OHSAA and the state of Ohio going forward is the thinking that needs to be applied here.
Yes, the situation in the U.S. is not what people in China or Italy or other countries are experiencing. But being proactive can help prevent things from getting worse before they get better.
No matter how much it hurts right now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.