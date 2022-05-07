As the cost of just about everything skyrockets in this country right now, be it formula or gas or the cost of doing business in college or pro sports, it’s almost a shock to the system to see someone not putting money at the forefront of a decision.
However, quotes from Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez’s agent Rafa Nieves during a recent print interview with ESPN made me turn my head and even have some faith.
Nieves told ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez that Ramirez “knows he left money on the table, but he says ‘$150 million or $200 million, my life is gonna be the same. I’m happier with $150 million in Cleveland than $200 million somewhere else.’”
For those who might not know, Ramirez signed a five-year contract extension in April worth $124 million, cementing him with a franchise that has had a recent run of sustained success but an even more recent stint of pocketbook stinginess that garnered some negative publicity.
Ramirez’s prior contract would have expired after the 2023 season, leaving this year as a possible trade year in order to maximize any return for the Guardians.
But after trading star after star after star with the reasoning being it’s better to trade them away for young talent than lose them for nothing when Cleveland inevitably gets outbid by a big-market team (ahem, Mets), a trade of the three-time All-Star and Silver Slugger would’ve been the final straw for a team that entered the season with a bottom-five payroll.
As a Guardians fan that knows the heartbreak of a 3-1 ALCS choke in 2007, the thrilling yet unfulfilled 2016 run to the World Series and a blown 2-0 ALDS lead to the Yankees a year later, I know I was willing to walk away.
But with some young players making huge strides and Ramirez not resting on his newfound riches (.315 average, seven homers, MLB-best 29 RBIs) through 25 games, how can you walk away when someone with even more financial stake isn’t willing to either?
Now for those fans of the Ohio franchise on the river and not the lake, I have only sympathy.
Being in the company of the 1988 Baltimore Orioles (2-23 start) and 2003 Detroit Tigers (3-22) is never where a franchise wants to be but with 15 players currently on the injured list, there’s literally only one way up for the Cincinnati Reds.
If it were just injuries, that would be one thing.
But there was a stink cloud above Great American Ballpark well before Opening Day, following the trades of Sonny Gray, Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, Amir Garrett and Tucker Barnhart and the loss of Nick Castellanos in free agency and the ensuing foot-in-mouth comments from ownership basically rubbing the team’s frugality in their fans’ faces.
I’m not saying that players shouldn’t go after the paycheck. After all, they’re the ones with the limited career time to make that money and team owners aren’t on the same kind of timetable.
What I am saying is that in a country that worships the almighty dollar at every turn, it’s just a little bit refreshing to see someone doing something because it’s good for everyone, not just them.
Here’s some other notes I’ve gathered from around the area:
• Patrick Henry will save a little bit on signage in 2022-23 as departing athletic director Ben George will be replaced next year, pending board approval, by Luke George.
The two cousins, both Patrick Henry graduates, will be under one roof next year as Ben steps back for a full-time teaching position while remaining on Bill Inselmann’s football coaching staff. Luke, who will also serve as facilities manager at PH, was a former standout QB and baseball player at PH before graduating in 2010 and will be the third George to have PH ties this coming year as former Tinora defensive coordinator Aaron George will rejoin the PH staff this fall.
• Just when you thought conference realignment was over, think again. In a news release Friday afternoon, Liberty-Benton High School announced it will be leaving the Blanchard Valley Conference after the 2025-26 school year.
L-B was one of the charter members of the old Hancock County League in 1922 but an increasing enrollment disparity between the Eagles and the rest of the league has led to some issues. L-B’s base enrollment figures, per the OHSAA, have the school at 366 students through grades 9-11, 107 greater than the next highest school (Van Buren). In the release, superintendent Mark Kowalski noted that “enrollment in the district has grown to nearly 1,600 students, which is considerably higher than other districts in the BVC.”
The BVC is at the crux of multiple moves as Leipsic departed last year for the NWC to replace Paulding following 50 years in the BVC while Hopewell-Loudon left in 2019, Hardin Northern in 2014 and both North Baltimore and Cory-Rawson are slated to leave for the Northwest Central Conference in 2023. Elmwood is set to leave the Northern Buckeye Conference in 2023 to join the BVC but I’d be surprised if there aren’t more dominoes to fall in the coming months.
• Call it deja vu all over again, but Cardale Jones will replace J.T. Barrett.
Barrett, who recently spoke at the Freedom Township Men’s Club Sports Night, suffered an injury in March that will keep him out of the 2022 season for the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League. Enter Cardale Jones, who signed with Edmonton Friday as he continues his quest to play professionally after an XFL stint in 2020 for the D.C. Defenders.
• Finally, congratulations go out to University of Findlay senior infielder and Defiance High School graduate Caroline Turner and the Oilers. Turner, a four-time all-WBL performer for the Bulldogs, was a first team all-Great Midwest Athletic Conference selection for Findlay with a .364 average, three home runs and 38 RBIs as the team set a school record with its 36th win of the season on Thursday in the G-MAC Tournament. A win over Trevecca Nazarene on Saturday and a win in the finals on Sunday would send the Oilers to the Division II NCAA Tournament.
