As the postseason approaches for winter sports, it’s easy to get caught up in the rush.
I know I sure enjoy it.
But with that being said, there’s still plenty of news and tidbits about the sports scene that might get overlooked if they don’t get some attention now so the following is a sprinkling of info that I’ve picked up over the last couple of weeks that should have some local interest:
• For those paying attention, the Associated Press will be releasing its final girls basketball state poll of the 2022-23 season on Monday, Feb. 13 with the final boys poll coming the following Monday, Feb. 20.
• On Feb. 2, the state earned its newest member of the 500-win club in girls hoops as Leipsic head coach Gary Kreinbrink reached the milestone in a 51-15 victory over Ada. The 37-year mentor and father of current Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink, who is now 502-350 in his storied career, is the 25th mentor to achieve the feat.
• In football news, Lima Bath and Springfield hired coaches to join the fray in the WBL and NLL next season, respectively. Bath announced Feb. 3 that Frank Russell would be their next head coach after Ryan Reindel was not retained after four seasons, including an 0-10 record last year. Russell coached 15 years as a defensive coordinator at Franklin High School near Middletown and was most recently an assistant at D-I Cincinnati Colerain.
To our north, the Springfield Blue Devils will be coached by LaCharles Smith next season pending board approval. Smith was a Hall of Fame athlete at Toledo Whitmer in the 1990s before serving as an assistant at Toledo St. John’s and Toledo Start and will take over a Springfield program that was 2-8 last year and won five games in three years under Jerry Bell.
• Former Lima Senior and Michigan standout Zavier Simpson will compete in the NBA G League’s Next Up Game in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 19 as part of the NBA’s All-Star festivities. Simpson, 25, has averaged 15.8 points, 9.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game in 17 games with the Lakeland Magic, the Orlando Magic’s affiliate team. Another familiar name has performed well in the G League as well in former Elida star Dakota Mathias. The 27-year-old guard averages 16.1 ppg and 3.3 3-pointers per game (42.6 percent) in 16 games with the Memphis Hustle, the Memphis Grizzlies’ affiliate.
• It seems crazy to think about but the ping of the bat will be in your ears soon as college baseball begins in a week. At the Division I level, there are plenty of places to find former area standouts. Defiance grad Blayne Robinson and Archbold product Kade Kern are both junior starters at Ohio State, which will begin Friday, Feb. 17 against UConn in Venice, Fla.
In the state of Ohio alone, you don’t have to look far for area-native players. Here’s a quick list of Division I and II college baseball players in the state from our area:
Bowling Green: Connar Penrod (Wauseon), Rigo Ramos (Archbold), Owen Recker (Kalida), Landon Willeman (Napoleon), Luke Krouse (Antwerp), DJ Newman (Archbold).
Toledo: Jeron Williams (Archbold), Caden Kline (Defiance), Jackson Bergman (Hicksville), RJ Shunck (Evergreen).
Ohio University: Jayden Jerger (Defiance).
Findlay: Spencer Giesige (Tinora), Jacob Howard (Defiance).
Cedarville: Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview).
Lake Erie College: Landen Vance (Evergreen).
