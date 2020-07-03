Statistics are what make sports fun.
I don’t know if they’re the number one reason, when you factor in the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat, the smell of a freshly cut field or the sight of a sun going down just before kickoff on a brisk fall Friday night.
But the numbers are what drive things.
There’s wins, losses, yards, over-unders, shooting percentages, and don’t even get me started on the mile-long list of acronyms that analytics in baseball has produced.
(I still don’t know what ERA+ is).
But ESPN anchor and radio host Peter Burns did something Wednesday that had me nerding out for the better part of the evening on my phone.
A simple tweet that read: “What’s your favorite random sports stat that blows your mind every time you see it?”
The responses were incredible. I’ll add a few from the timeline below to give you an idea:
• If Wayne Gretzky never scored a single goal in his career, he would still be the NHL’s all-time leader in points.
• If Urban Meyer returned to coaching college football, he’d have to go winless for 13 straight years before his career record would go a game below .500.
• In Tony Gwynn’s career against Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz, the Hall of Famer hit .394 in 270 plate appearances. He struck out three times.
• Michigan football has one win against Ohio State since YouTube came online.
• Cecil and Prince Fielder each have exactly 319 career home runs.
(This one wasn’t tweeted, but I saw a tweet that inspired the following stats).
• Retired Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder was 136-68-1 in his first 17 seasons as head coach (1989-2005), a .663 winning percentage. The previous 17 years under four different coaches at Kansas State produced a 44-141-3 record, a .234 winning percentage. Bill Snyder is the only coach in school history to win at least nine games in a season at KSU and he did it 14 times.
That got me to thinking... What are some of the most interesting statistics of our area sports scene?
• Some may know that Archbold boys basketball is the second winningest program in the state with 1,698 all time and others can easily name Hall of Famer Doug Krauss as the winningest coach in Streak history (561-219). But who leads the Streaks in winning percentage? That’s Bob Conroy, who was 88-14 (.862) from 1950-54. Archbold boasts six coaches with winning percentages .700 or higher (Joe Frank, 41-8; Jack Miller, 126-25; Bill Arthur, 218-60; Krauss at .719; and Dan Neff, 124-51).
• From the 88-year period from 1902 to 1990, Defiance recorded 333 wins in football (3.78 wins per season). In the 25 seasons Jerry Buti coached the Bulldogs (1990-2015), the Bulldogs won 165 games and the 1997 state championship (6.6 wins per season).
• Of the 23 girls basketball games on record by the OHSAA that saw a team score 115 points, Fairview and Springfield Kenton Ridge have 16 of them in a time period from 1994 to 2003. The two schools actually faced off in the 1995 Division III state semifinals, won by Fairview 102-80 in a game that featured 148 combined shot attempts, but just 22 3-point attempts.
• Ayersville icon Craig McCord has 200 wins in football (209-80-2, 1976-2003) and 200 wins in basketball (213-198, 1977-80, 1989-2003, 2016-18).
• Defiance native and Archbold graduate Sam Hornish Jr. has 19 career victories in the IndyCar series and 14 runner-up finishes in 116 total races in the series. Of those 33 finishes, 11 of them were decided by 0.1 seconds or less.
• The Ayersville girls track and field team won the 1996 Division III state championship and finished second in the state in 1997. The 70 combined points in those two years came from one person: Sarah (DeWolfe) Hendon. The former Pilot won the 100, 200 and 400 and was second in the long jump in 1996 while finishing first in the 100 in 1997, second in the 200 and 400 and third in the long jump in addition to state titles as a freshman in the 100 and 200.
• Speaking of 1997, it’s likely the high point of the C-N sports scene all-time. In the fall, Defiance and Liberty Center won football state titles, Kalida’s Jason Unverferth was the D-III state golf medalist, Holgate’s Josh Ordway (third) and Kurt Michaelis (fifth) both were top-five finishers for the fourth-place Tigers and Napoleon and Bryan had state qualifiers in girls tennis. In the winter, Patrick Henry boys hoops won the D-III state title, Wauseon and Kalida won boys hoops crowns and the area saw Defiance’s Carlos Marroquin finish third in Division I wrestling along with two state champions from both Archbold and Delta. Finally, Ayersville baseball won the state title, Defiance baseball and softball reached the D-I regionals, Wauseon softball was a D-II regional runner-up, Archbold’s Jesse Sensenig qualified for the boys tennis state tournament, Michaelis won the 1600 at state track, DeWolfe was the state runner-up by herself for the Pilots and Edgerton’s Kylee Studer won the 800 state title. Whew.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.