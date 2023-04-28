It’s not every day when local athletes find themselves ranked among the nation’s best at the college level but in the Glass City, that’s exactly what you’ll find.
First off, the junior college ranks are no slouch when it comes to standout sports and the Owens Community College baseball team is proving that. The Express are an eye-popping 40-2 this season, winners of 21 straight games and average a whopping 12 runs per game en route to a No. 4 spot in the NJCAA Division III national rankings.
Owens hasn’t lost since April 2 and has taken doubleheaders against NCAA Division III teams Trine and Adrian in the past month-plus.
A quartet of area sophomores have played roles in the team’s success this year, led by pitcher/outfielder Breven Deckrosh. The Bryan grad leads the team in batting average (.472) and hits (58) with 10 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 53 RBIs while pitching 10.2 innings in three appearances with 17 strikeouts.
Paulding’s Kolson Egnor, a righthander, has a team-best two saves in 10 relief appearances with a 2-0 record, 17 strikeouts and two walks with a 3.24 ERA in 16.2 innings. Caden Craft (Ayersville) has made one appearance this season, spanning 6.1 innings with four strikeouts, while outfielder Collin Crisenbery, a Montpelier grad, has racked up 56 hits, eight doubles, six triples and 35 RBIs for Owens CC with a .381 average.
At the Division I level, Archbold grad Jeron Williams has transitioned well into the top level of college baseball after playing for Lincoln Trail Junior College and transferring to the University of Toledo. Williams, the Rockets’ leadoff hitter and starting shortstop, leads the 20-21 team in batting average (.384), hits (68), runs (49), doubles (10), triples (three) and games played (41).
However, Williams’ most notable team-leading statistic is stolen bases with 37. That number is not just a team-high, it’s a team record, and even more notably, it leads the entire country by five steals in Division I.
Here’s some other area collegiate standouts making their mark in the spring sports season:
Baseball
Ohio State: Kade Kern (Archbold), Jr., outfielder, .314 average, 43 hits, 10 doubles, six home runs, 22 RBIs, 12 steals; Blayne Robinson (Defiance), pitcher/first base, redshirt Jr., 18 appearances, one start, 2-0, 6.60 ERA, 15 innings, 16 strikeouts.
Toledo: RJ Shunck (Evergreen), Fr., pitcher, eight appearances, four starts, 1-1, 8.82 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 16.1 innings.
Bowling Green: DJ Newman (Archbold), Fr., pitcher/outfield, .355 average, 28 games, 18 starts, 18 runs, three doubles, one homer, seven RBIs, 1-1 record, 13 innings, 5.54 ERA, 18 strikeouts; Connar Penrod (Wauseon), So., pitcher, 4-0, 14 appearances, one save, 33 strikeouts, eight walks, 2.28 ERA; Rigo Ramos (Archbold), Jr., pitcher, 2-2, 10 appearances, 28.2 innings, 5.97 ERA, 31 strikeouts; Owen Recker (Kalida), Jr., 0-2, 11 appearances, three saves, 15.1 innings, 5.28 ERA, 10 strikeouts; Landon Willeman (Napoleon), So., pitcher, 12 appearances, 14.1 innings, 6.61 ERA, 16 strikeouts; Luke Krouse (Antwerp), Fr., pitcher, 0-1, 12 appearances, 20.1 innings, 7.08 ERA, 14 strikeouts.
Softball
UNOH: Anna Ankney (Fairview), So., middle infield, .447 average, 67 hits, 24 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 51 RBIs, 47 runs; Carlie Hanes (Antwerp), Jr., pitcher, 12-7, 22 starts, 123.1 innings, 14 complete games, 2.16 ERA, 86 strikeouts; Payton Albright (Wauseon), So., utility, .286, 26 hits, 12 runs, 11 RBIs; Autumn Pelok (Wauseon), Fr., middle infield/utility, .314 average, 22 hits, 16 runs, 10 RBIs, four steals.
Track
Findlay: Trista Fintel (Patrick Henry), So., G-MAC Field Athlete of Week for fifth time, Jesse Owens Classic runner-up in shot put (15.49m, third-best in nation), fourth place in hammer (56.94m, 10th-best in nation); Nicole Fishpaw (Ayersville), So., 400 relay fifth place at Jesse Owens Classic; Josh Verhoff (Kalida), Jr., first in 100m at Jesse Owens Classic, 400 relay fifth place; Brady Johns (Archbold), Fr., third in steeplechase at Ohio Northern Bercraft Invitational.
Swimming/Diving
Miami (Ohio): Lauren Melia (Tinora), Fr., 41st in NCAA Zone C Diving Championships March 9-11 in Bloomington, Ind., qualified after 16th-place finish at MAC Championships.
Youngstown State: Brooke Schuette (Wauseon), Jr., freestyle, ninth place in 1650 freestyle at Horizon League Championships in team fourth-place finish (best-ever for program) on March 21.
The college scene isn’t the only place to find area news, however. Here’s a few tidbits I’ve picked up recently:
• After a four-year hiatus, the Nancy Rehm Border Wars Classic will be held again at the Hutzell Athletic Center at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Sunday. The Ohio vs. Indiana format will feature some area stars, starting with the girls game at 2 p.m.
Fairview’s Carrie Zeedyk, Napoleon’s Sophie Chipps and Stryker’s Sage Woolace will represent the coverage area on the Ohio Team, along with Leipsic’s Whitney Langhals, Elida’s Addisyn Freeman, Crestview’s Laci McCoy and Lima Bath’s Elena Oliver.
In the men’s game at 4 p.m., Defiance High School teammates Bradyn Shaw and Cayden Zachrich will wear the same uniform one more time for the Ohio Team after stellar Bulldog hoops careers. Joining the duo will be Tinora sharpshooter Luke Harris and Ayersville forward Tyson Schlachter from the area as well. Rossford’s Jake Morrison and Derek Vorst and Van Wert’s Aidan Pratt will also represent the Buckeye State.
Admission is $7 per person for those who would like to attend Sunday.
• Turning to the high school scene, conference changes have not ended as Ada’s school board unanimously accepted an invitation from the Blanchard Valley Conference to join, leaving the Northwest Conference where it has competed since 1964. The move leaves the NWC with seven football-playing schools, which means the league will likely be looking for a replacement school.
• On the gridiron, Kenton assistant football coach and head softball coach Bill Lawrence was hired April 17 as the next Lima Senior football coach. The 16-year assistant with the Wildcats said in a story by The Lima News that he will be taking the five-wide aerial attack of the Mike Mauk era to Lima Senior, who will begin competing in the Toledo City League this season following the breakup of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference.
• Another new face will come to the Western Buckeye League football scene as Lima Shawnee coach Jerry Cooper will leave the Indians’ sideline and become the head football coach at Hardin Northern in 2023. Cooper, who took on the role of Northwest Central Conference commissioner last year, was 23-28 in five years with Shawnee and is 258-105 in stops at Lucas, Waynesfield-Goshen, Hicksville, Lima Bath, Columbus Grove, Lima Central Catholic and Shawnee and four seasons at Seymour (Tenn.).
Shawnee joins Lima Bath as teams with new head football coaches this fall after Bath non-renewed Ryan Reindel in November after an 0-10 year in 2022 and a 10-29 mark in four seasons.
• Finally, reports are that former Defiance head football coach Kevin Kline’s football tenure is up after just two years at Marion Pleasant. Per a resignation letter posted on social media by a Pleasant football parents group, Kline said “It is with a heavy heart that I must tender my resignation as the head varsity football coach at Pleasant. This is something that I had no intention of doing heading into this season and is only being done at the request of the Pleasant administration … Unfortunately, it has become clear to me that my continued presence as a football coach is no longer in the best interest of the team. I am deeply disappointed by this turn of events, but I believe that it is important to put the needs of the team first.”
Pleasant was 1-9 in 2022 under Kline and 2-9 in 2021 while the former Bryan and Edgerton mentor has served as baseball coach the last two years, with a 4-13 mark so far this season.
