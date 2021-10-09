When looking to fill the first column on the left for today’s sports section, I tried to come up with a snappy lead or fun story to take up the first few paragraphs before I added a hodgepodge of information from around the area for local sports fans to gather in.
I’ll be honest, nothing came to mind.
However, the amount of notes and fun facts I’ve seen recently more than made up for the gap so it’ll be more of the hodgepodge and less of the snappy leads as the calendar gets through the first full week of October.
Here’s some things I think are notable regarding the area sports scene:
• It’s not every day you get to set an all-time record but that’s just what Ayersville grad Dauson Dales did a week ago for Division II Ohio Dominican. Dales, a senior linebacker for the Panthers, set a new school mark in the third quarter against Kentucky Wesleyan with his 300th tackle. Dales finished with seven tackles on the day, but his fifth broke the school record for career tackles in the program’s 18th year of existence.
The former Crescent-News Defensive Player of the Year has 48 tackles and four TFLs in five games this year, his fifth in the program after getting an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dales has been named to the all-Great Midwest Athletic Conference first team twice and is the G-MAC’s all-time leader in tackles as well.
• Sometimes you just can’t help but root for a team that you have no connection to, just for the sake of something really cool happening. With week eight kicking off this weekend, the Toledo Scott Bulldogs are in position to do something historic. Scott, which competes in Division IV in football, has won more than four games in a season just three times since 1999. The program, which has historic roots as a nationally-known power in the early 1900s, is 5-2 this season and ninth in Region 14. That potential playoff berth would make history on Collingwood Boulevard as Scott qualified for the playoffs since the first year of postseason play in 1972.
Three City League contests remain with a trip to Start on Friday and home games with 2-4 Waite and winless Woodward to round out the year.
• Staying on the gridiron, Western Buckeye League fans will be interested to know that a bond issue to fund a renovation project for Van Wert’s Eggerss Stadium will be on the May 2022 ballot. The stadium, which was a WPA project in the 1930s, would see a restoration of the concrete stands with handrails and wider aisles added along with an artificial turf field, expanded concession stands, restrooms and locker rooms and the preservation of the famous wall behind the north endzone. The roughly-$5 million project would be funded by a 20-year bond, according to the school district.
From the perspective of someone who’s covered his share of WBL games there, I’m all for it. I love the amenities of newer fields but if they can be incorporated into historic and beautiful venues like Eggerss Stadium, then make it happen.
• Even though there’s still two weeks left in the football regular season, it’s never too early to take a peek ahead at the 2022 campaign from a scheduling perspective. With 16 teams now qualifying for the postseason, schools will be more willing to schedule tough opponents.
Archbold is one of those teams as the Bluestreaks will face MAC power St. Henry on Aug. 26, 2022 to start a four-year series while Tinora will add Division VII contender Lima Central Catholic to the 2022 slate in week three.
• Schedule talk is always fun on the hardwood and there are some doozies that hoops fans will get to take in this season, even if we’ve got plenty of time before basketball season rolls around.
Antwerp’s boys hoops program is 64-9 the past three seasons with two regional trips but the Archers will get one of their toughest tests in a long time at the second Ottawa-Glandorf Winter Classic on Feb. 5. Antwerp and standout senior Jagger Landers will match up with Dayton Dunbar at “The Supreme Court” at 2 p.m. with Lakota East and Lima Senior playing at 4:30 p.m. and host O-G facing Canal Winchester Harvest Prep at 6 p.m.
The annual holiday tournament in late December held in past years at Defiance College will now rotate between Tinora, Paulding, Wauseon and Bryan. Paulding will host games this year on Dec. 27-28. Hicksville will play in Rossford’s MLK Showcase on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17, against Maumee while Paulding has added home contests with Maumee Valley Country Day and Cardinal Stritch in December for the first-ever meetings.
For fans of the big-school scene, Toledo Central Catholic and head coach/DC grad Mike Floyd will host perennial power Trotwood-Madison Dec. 30 and defending D-III state champion Cleveland Heights Lutheran East on Jan. 25.
• Some of the scores I see on golf courses this year just blow my mind. Not that I’d reach even close to competitive scores on any of these teams around here with my catastrophic golf game, but to see D-III Stone Ridge District champion Ottoville led by a 69 from Carter Schnipke and it not even be a medalist score is wild. Zach Miller of Allen East shot 68 to nab the honor. The state tournament is going to have some stellar swings out there as evidenced by some other district rounds I saw from Gahanna Columbus Academy’s Russell Ahmed, who shot 67 at Denison, and Cincinnati Madeira’s Brandon Connor, who shot 68 at Glenview.
