I knew when I put together last Saturday’s column about some of the best teams in our area to not win titles that I wouldn’t come close to encapsulating all of the best squads to perform on the field of play in just one write-up.
Not just because going back through the mental Rolodex would certainly lead to some inadvertent omissions but because there’s probably a good-sized book that could be written if all of them were included.
I numbered the list last week but for this one, there’s no ranking of the squads because to be honest, there’s potentially some on this list that could be considered better than the top 10 I already submitted.
But for those who enjoy some of the trips down memory lane and reminiscing about the great teams this area has produced, this should still be a pretty fun ride.
2017-18 Wauseon boys basketball — It’s tough to find a way to top a run like the 2016-17 Wauseon boys hoops team had, with just one regular-season loss en route to a D-II runner-up finish. But the Indians were just as dominant the next season, navigating a perfect 22-0 regular season behind 6-9 forward and eventual NCAA Division I player Austin Rotroff.
The Indians had just three of those 22 regular-season wins finish within single digits as a dominant defense held opponents to just 36.1 ppg, rolling all the way to a second straight regional tournament. However, an ankle injury that week to Rotroff in practice hobbled the Wauseon star and Lexington’s Cade Stover — a future Ohio State football commit — powered in 21 points and 14 rebounds as the Minutemen rallied from eight down at half and stunned Wauseon 52-46 in the regional semifinals.
1961-62 Ayersville boys basketball — There’s plenty of history and fond memories of the 1957 and 1961 state championship basketball teams at Ayersville as some of the best small-school basketball in the state was played at “The Hangar” in the mid-20th century.
The 30-0 campaign in 1961 is legendary enough but it was very nearly a repeat the next season as all-world wing Dan Neff was back along with plenty more from the defending Class AA champs. Ayersville again went undefeated in the regular season, as they’d done the past two seasons and reached the state tournament yet again. The incredible 81-2 run over the three seasons between 1959-62 ended in the state semifinals against New Lebanon, however, with Neff scoring 20 points in his final game in Pilot blue and ending his career with 1,986 career points, a six-county area record that stood for 55 years.
2018 Tinora volleyball - I noticed last week after running the previous list that it was a little slanted towards ‘the big three’ sports in basketball, baseball and football. That was not intentional, of course, and I’d be remiss to not include a team like the 2018 Rams.
Not only did Bretta Hagerty’s squad put together a 28-0 record before ultimately falling to Independence in three sets in the D-III state semifinals, the Rams only dropped two sets all season long. One was in a four-set win over Stryker in the regular season, the other to No. 2 Liberty-Benton in a thrilling regional final at Lake after the Eagles had knocked off No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf in a district final.
Senior setter Hannah Horn, now at Division III Elmhurst University, earned first-team all-Ohio honors for the Rams that year, while younger members like Lexi Wachtman, Tori Morlock and Tristen Norden continued the run of success on Domersville Road with a trip to the regional finals in 2021.
2018 Defiance softball — Two years removed from a run to the regional tournament in 2016, the seniors on the 2018 Defiance softball team again had eyes on reaching the program’s first-ever state tournament.
Led by seniors Teya Castillo, Caroline Turner, Emily Poling, Alexis Kiessling and Morgan Wityk, Defiance blazed through the Western Buckeye League unbeaten for the first outright league crown since 1991 and lost just two games during the year to rival Napoleon and eventual D-I state semifinalist Perrysburg, ripping off 17 straight victories to race all the way back to the D-II regional semifinals against the same squad that knocked the Bulldogs out in 2016, LaGrange Keystone.
Fielding mistakes in the early innings sank any title hopes for Denny Parrish’s third DHS team in an 8-2 loss to Keystone, which went on to finish 34-0 as D-II state champions.
2012 Defiance cross country — Cross country is the kind of sport where you can say you’ve seen everything, be it late rallies down the final stretch or a single place making the difference in the point standings between winning or losing. But in 2012, Defiance missed out on a chance to cap off an outstanding season and finally bring home the school’s first cross country team title.
After winning the district and finishing third at regionals, the Bulldogs were primed for the top spot in the Division II team standings with seniors Abel Flores in first and Ben Rath in third within sight of the finish line and teammates Alex Barrientos and Nate Wichman in top-25 contention.
However, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary runner Mick Iacofono passed Flores while Rath struggled with an injury down the stretch and stumbled. That fall forced Rath to take the final stretch slowly and went from third to a 76th-place finish with Barrientos and Wichman 11th and 25th, respectively.
The final margin of victory between champion Peninsula Woodridge and Defiance in the standings? 26 points.
Nothing was going to stand in Defiance’s way the next year as the Bulldogs finished 33 points clear of the field for the school’s first cross country crown.
2000 Liberty Center and Defiance football — As great as 1997 was for both the Defiance and Liberty Center communities with football state championships in Division II and V, respectively, the stage was set for another chance at gold three years later.
Liberty Center claimed the D-V AP poll championship after a 10-0 regular season as the Tigers were battle tested with five one-possession margins in the regular season before routing rival Patrick Henry 40-7 in their postseason opener and narrowly defeating Delphos Jefferson (22-20) and Marion Pleasant (28-21) to reach the D-V state semifinals.
Meanwhile, Defiance ripped off a run of its own in the rugged Western Buckeye League, rolling to just the second unbeaten WBL campaign in Hall of Fame coach Jerry Buti’s 11th season. The ‘Dogs battered rival Napoleon 48-6 and beat three playoff teams in league play, including a 41-7 week 10 rout of then 6-4 Van Wert, which went on to win four straight playoff games before falling by one point in double-OT in the D-III state finals. Defiance picked up a pair of playoff wins as well, nipping Toledo St. Francis 14-13 at Fred Brown Stadium via a stop on a two-point conversion with 45.2 seconds left before routing Uniontown Green 35-14.
The Bulldogs then made the trip to Fremont to play a loaded Akron Buchtel squad in the D-II regional finals and despite a Wake Forest commit at QB for the Griffins and a Pittsburgh commit at running back, it was kicker Clayton Jones who hit a game-tying field goal with 12 seconds to go before a 23-yard game-winner in overtime as Defiance’s dream season ended at 12-1 with a 31-28 loss. Derek Lynn caught 11 passes for 130 yards and three TDs from QB Drew Price, including what would have been the winning score with three minutes to go.
The next week in Tiffin, Liberty Center was just as close to another shot at a state title behind powerhouse runner Troy Westhoven leading the way. No. 4 Bedford St. Peter Chanel racked up 31 points in the first half but an undersized LC squad held the Firebirds out four times from their own goal line to preserve a 31-28 deficit.
Westhoven, who had 169 yards rushing and 65 receiving in the game, helped drive the Tigers to the SPC five but fumbled on a handoff in the final seconds as LC came up short 31-30.
2000-01 Holgate girls basketball — Sometimes it feels like teams are destined to win titles not just because of their talent or being the best, but because the storybook finish deserves the right ending.
For the 2000-01 Holgate girls basketball team, it just seemed like the Tigers were destined to win it all. Just two teams beat the Tigers all season and with all-Ohio sophomore Vanessa Rothman scoring nearly 20 points a night, good luck stopping Bruce Schlosser’s squad.
Rothman racked up 29 points, eight rebounds and four steals in the Tigers’ state semifinal tilt with Worthington Christian but Holgate trailed by as much as 11 before rallying to make it close. Then starting guard Alissa Gill, who had hit just 1-of-6 from the field and missed all five of her 3-point attempts to that point, hoisted a 35-footer at the buzzer to force overtime, where Holgate eventually prevailed 70-65.
In the finals against Jackson Center, the Tigers’ luck finally ran out as Holgate shot just 15-of-51 from the field, Rothman was 3-of-14 and JC outscored the Purple and Gold 30-14 in the paint to end Holgate’s run, 53-47.
