It’s that time of year again.
No, not playoff football — although yes, I guess that too.
It’s debate season and nowhere does it apparently run hotter than the inclusion of 16 teams in this year’s football playoffs.
The concept of some lesser-than teams and the numbers getting thrown around of how many schools with losing records are competing in the first round of the postseason has been bandied about since the announcement of the expansion came in April.
Now don’t get me wrong, I very much disagreed with the move to 16 teams per region.
I don’t believe that four was quite fair and eight seemed perfectly fine to me.
I could have even found room in my heart to embrace 12, as was proposed by the state’s football coaches’ association, then heard by the OHSAA and then ignored by the OHSAA.
But this was too far and I don’t think it serves any purpose other than the one not really being acknowledged by the OHSAA — money.
Everyone knows that the pandemic, the cancelation of state tournaments and limited attendance at some tournament games cost the OHSAA a pretty penny and recouping some of those funds was a priority for the organization in order for it to still provide the services it gives to the state’s schools.
And to be honest, I think if they just came out and admitted that instead of cloaking it in a desire to have more schools participate in the playoffs, people would be more understanding and less in arms. Call things what they are.
Having said that, there’s been a moralistic uprising about the 79 teams out of the 448 total qualifiers that enter with a losing record that I just don’t quite share.
There’s been talk of the risk that the lowest seeds take by playing the number one seeds in their respective regions but if we’re arguing that those teams are overmatched, it’s not like the eight-seeds haven’t had their share of blowouts against top-seeded opponents as well.
There’s also been the phrase ‘participation trophy generation’ getting thrown around, which honestly grinds my gears more than most of this. Generally, it’s directed at kids and the younger generation, even people up to my age (29).
It’s an easy throw-away line that folks use to call younger generations soft without seeming mean but it also conveniently ignores who’s giving the participation trophies in the first place.
If a kid grows up, isn’t well-adjusted in the world and can’t handle adversity all because he played in an extra playoff game and somehow that’s the OHSAA’s fault or the school’s fault, then that’s where you lose me.
Is the playoff watered down? Sure and I’d hate to see any kid get injured in a game, especially if it’s a key contributor to a team with state title hopes. But the cream rises to the top in most occasions, especially in football.
Should there be some changes? Sure, starting with going back to eight per region but that’s not happening. Namely, I would keep the eight-team qualifier for Division 1. Those regions have only 17 or 18 teams total and of course that’s too high a percentage.
I’m not going to spit into the wind and say that the system needs to be scrapped next year, you and I both know that’s not going to happen.
But spare me the morals clause.
On a brighter note, here’s some interesting notes I gathered from the postseason pairings release:
— For the second time in four years, a pair of close losses kept Defiance out of the postseason. In 2018, it was a 46-42 collapse vs. Elida and a 9-7 loss to O-G that turned the Bulldogs from 6-4 to 4-6. This year, Defiance finished 3-7 and 20th in Division III Region 10 but extremely winnable games against playoff qualifiers Lima Shawnee (10-7) and Lima Bath (17-13) would have gotten Defiance to roughly a 12.2 average in the computer points, good for the 10th seed in the region. For the first year under Travis Cooper, not too shabby.
— In a strange quirk, a 2-8 team made the postseason in Division V as the Marion Pleasant Spartans, coached by previous DHS mentor Kevin Kline, qualified in Region 18. The Spartans started 0-3, then came back from a 24-7 deficit to up-end D-II Marion Harding 27-24, then lost five straight before knocking off a four-win Galion team in week 10. With Harding finishing 7-3, the boost from the Sept. 10 win was enough to get Kline’s squad a No. 15 seed.
— I probably drove the point into the ground about the criticism of teams with losing records, but there should be no criticism of 4-6 Fort Loramie’s inclusion into the postseason. The D-VII Redskins, playing an independent schedule has wins over 1-9 Minster and 1-9 Covington but saved the best for last in October. FL beat a 5-5 D-II Sidney team 24-14 in week eight then pulled off an upset of Region 26 leader Lima Central Catholic on Friday.
The bigger note is Loramie’s six losses, which came to teams with a 48-11 total mark, including four one-loss teams (Versailles, Newark Catholic, Edon, Lucas) and a Division II-sized team in Indiana. Oh and three of those losses came by five total points. Have fun with them, Region 28.
— Every year, once the first-round pairings get set it’s fun to look at the distances between schools that are paired together. The longest drive on the list for an area school comes in the 124-mile trek from Wauseon to Wooster, which appears to be the longest of any in the state. Spencerville’s 63-mile trek north to Edon, Seneca East’s 76 miles to Defiance to face Tinora and and Doylestown Chippewa’s 122-mile trip to Ottawa are nothing to sneeze at either.
— On the flipside, the luck of the seed has provided some amusingly close matchups as well, none closer than four-seed Toledo Whitmer and No. 13 Toledo Start, which are literally two miles apart on the same street, Tremainsville Road. In Division VI, Cincinnati Deer Park and Cincinnati Country Day are separated by just 4.2 miles. In a more rural setting, matchups that close are hard to come by but the 14 miles from Ansonia to St. Henry in Division VII Region 18 is about as close as it gets.
— Another year, another matchup between the Green Meadows Conference and the Northern 10 Conference. Saturday’s matchup between Tinora and Seneca East is the second straight year and seventh in the last nine years that at least one GMC-N10 matchup has occurred. Fairview’s thrilling win at Colonel Crawford is the most recent while the Apaches beat Seneca East in 2018. In 2016, Ayersville beat Seneca East and Bucyrus Wynford while from 2014-15, Tinora beat Seneca East, Colonel Crawford and Wynford over two postseasons. Not counting Carey’s 48-7 November win over Tinora in the regular season last year, the GMC is 8-1 in those games.
— Finally, perhaps one of the most fun playoff experiences is seeing two schools meet for the first time ever. For the area’s eight first-round playoff games, four are the first-ever meetings for Antwerp-Patrick Henry, Ayersville-Leipsic, Spencerville-Edon and Doylestown Chippewa-Ottawa-Glandorf. Except for Delta-Archbold, the remaining three have five combined meetings (Tinora-Seneca East one, Wauseon-Triway two, Bluffton-LC two).
