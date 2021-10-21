With just a few days between now and the official postseason brackets being announced for the high school football playoffs, Joe Eitel’s popular website will likely see its traffic take a steep rise and local fans will be looking for their statistically-inclined friends to crunch the numbers on the computer ratings to answer the all-important question: in or out?
With an expanded field to 16 teams per region, over 400 teams will compete in the 2021 postseason, like it or not. This means that teams entering week 10 that would normally just be hoping to finish strong or avoid an injury before winter sports now have playoffs on the brain while others are hoping to jockey for a home game in the first and perhaps second week of the postseason.
I took a look at our area teams that are in playoff contention in Divisions IV, V, VI and VII and here’s what we’re looking at entering this weekend’s slate of games:
Division IV
Wauseon (6-3) is very likely in the postseason, currently 11th in Region 14. If the season ended right now, the Indians would travel to Wooster Triway for round one in a rematch of a 2013 first-round tilt. The key will be whether Wauseon can win against the next team on the list....
Bryan (5-4) is 18th in Region 14 on the outside looking in. Technically the Bears aren’t out of it but would need a win at Wauseon on Friday to get in. That loss would put the Indians’ postseason hopes in a precarious position so the tension will be high at Larry Fruth Stadium at Harmon Field on Friday.
Division V
Ottawa-Glandorf (6-3) has much easier tea leaves to read. The Titans are all but ensured of a home game in the first round with winless Kenton left on their schedule. Their opponent as a likely top-four seed in the region is among a mix of teams like Doylestown Chippewa, Genoa and maybe even Western Buckeye League buddy Lima Bath.
Division VI
Archbold (9-0) is a lock for a top-four seed and will certainly be No. 1 in Region 22 if they knock off 6-3 Patrick Henry on Friday. David Dominique’s squad won’t be overlooking their playoff opponent but who will that be?
Liberty Center (7-2) is right in the mix atop the region in fifth entering Friday and should get a home game in week 11. The Tigers get an intriguing foe in week 10 in the 4-5 Delta Panthers, who are fighting for their playoff lives. A Delta win would get Nate Ruple’s squad in the postseason while an LC victory would potentially put the Tigers in the top four. Bluffton, Cardinal Stritch, Ottawa Hills, Van Buren and Seneca East all could be visiting Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Tiger Stadium next Saturday.
Tinora (8-1) could pick up some positive points from a win at three-win Fairview to cap the regular season and an outright league crown. Assuming Liberty Center wins, there’s not a ton of space to move up from their No. 6 spot in the region, but if Bluffton beats 9-0 Columbus Grove (No. 4 Region 22), there could be a space. Tinora could expect to see Seneca East, Bluffton or Cardinal Stritch in week 11 in a game that will likely be played at Fred J. Brown Stadium at Defiance High School.
Delta (4-5), as previously mentioned, is on the borderline of the playoff picture with four losses in their last five games, though three have come by 12 points or less. It’s win and in for the Panthers, but that’s a tough task to ask of the Green and White at Liberty Center.
Fairview (3-6) may not have believed they had a shot at the postseason after an 1-4 start but wins over Edgerton and Hicksville in the last month have Phil Mauro’s first Apache squad in contention to reach the second season at 16th in Region 22. The task is as tough as it gets, facing a red-hot Tinora squad that has won eight straight and won’t be lacking motivation with an outright GMC title at stake. A win over the Rams, however, would put Fairview in and facing either Archbold, Ashland Crestview or Carey.
Wayne Trace (3-6) is in basically the same spot as the Apaches but with perhaps an easier path. Matt Holden’s squad has to visit a 4-5 Edgerton team that is not going to the postseason and a win for the Raiders, plus a bunch of help in second level points, would get the team into the postseason to face top-seed Archbold.
Division VII
Edon (8-1), currently second in the Region 26 ratings, not only has its first-ever TAAC title in its sights but if the Bombers beat Ottawa Hills on Friday and Lima Central Catholic falls to Fort Loramie, the Fighting Bob Olwins could be the top overall seed in the region. Expect plenty of fireworks at Leanne Field on Friday.
Antwerp (7-2) is already amidst a historic season and is seventh in Region 26. The Archers are basically a postseason lock but with plenty of key matchups for the teams around them, Jason Hale’s squad needs a win at Hicksville and a little help to wrap up a top-eight seed and first-round home game. No. 6 Leipsic plays No. 10 Crestview in week 10 while No. 5 McComb has D-V Region 18 No. 6 Liberty-Benton and No. 8 Patrick Henry has Archbold in its final game. Wins by any of those squads could mean a leapfrog over the Archers and the next two teams on the list …
Patrick Henry (6-3) could resemble a rocketship in the final ratings if the Patriots can spoil an unbeaten season for Archbold but even a loss wouldn’t knock PH out of the postseason. To get another game in Hamler, the Patriots will be pulling for Bryan to knock off Wauseon, Wayne Trace to beat Edgerton, Evergreen to beat Swanton and Delta to beat Liberty Center.
Ayersville (5-3), meanwhile, has a matchup with 0-9 Paulding in their finale. Assuming the Pilots take care of business at Keysor Field, the first traditional playoff trip for the program in five years would set the team up in the 10 to 12-seed range against a host of teams including McComb, Upper Scioto Valley, Leipsic, Antwerp and others but likely looking at a road game.
