The silly season is here.
The hand-wringing, the nailbiting, the complaints, the confusion: it all comes down to now.
As the football regular season ends this weekend, some of the headlines we’d normally be formulating got a bit overshadowed by Thursday’s bracket reveal that showed where and when area teams’ playoff journeys will begin.
I’ll admit, I’d have actually liked to have seen those brackets come out Saturday morning, if only to let the final Friday night of the 2020 campaign get some of the shine it deserves.
As I write this, an NWOAL championship was on the line in Archbold with Wauseon and the defending champion Bluestreaks renewing their rivalry with Wauseon in a game I’m sure the Indians were sure to change the narrative on following last year’s surprise 38-0 margin of victory by Archbold.
In a bit of a bummer, Tinora and Fairview did not meet during the first six weeks of the season. The two remaining Green Meadows Conference unbeatens are scheduled to meet Oct. 30 if both are not playing in the postseason on that week. The two could meet in the Division VI Region 22 championship game on Saturday, Nov. 7, but I’m far from eager to predict that far ahead.
What we know for sure is where teams will start their runs and for fans of area football, there’s plenty of intriguing matchups to look at.
In Division III, the lone area team competing is Defiance and boy will they get used to the seats on the bus as the Bulldogs travel to Bay Village Bay, located a brisk 148-mile drive away from Defiance on the east side of Cleveland. Many area fans will remember that name from the hardwood in 2016 as the Rockets knocked out a talented Napoleon boys hoops team in the Division II regionals.
As a Cuyahoga County school, Bay did not play until Sept. 11 on health department recommendations but have played three games so far, including its first win against Fairview Park Fairview by a 50-15 score. A long trip and a tough test for sure, but playoff football prep is in Defiance for the first time since 2013. A potential win in that game would bring the Bulldogs closer to home against third-seeded Bowling Green.
In Division IV, Bryan is the only team that will play in round one of the postseason as the Bears host Lorain Clearview as standout squads Wauseon and Napoleon get a week off. Wauseon will play either defending D-IV state champion Clyde or Sheffield Brookside in the second round while Napoleon gets the Oberlin Firelands-Upper Sandusky winner.
Division VI stole the show last season with eventual state champ Anna romping through a meatgrinder of a region and though MAC powers Coldwater, Anna and Minster are gone, it hasn’t gotten much easier. Local fans will have all kinds of exciting matchups to look forward to.
Traditionally a tournament headliner in boys basketball, Archbold and Wayne Trace could meet in the second round, just like we could see a Green Meadows Conference rematch with Hicksville sitting a win over Woodmore away from a rematch with Tinora.
A very tasty matchup could loom in round three on Oct. 24 as third-seeded Fairview and sixth-seeded Northwood could match up.
Another Green Meadows Conference rematch is ensured in Division VII as Ayersville will travel to Edgerton in the first round. The Bulldogs got the better of the Pilots 42-6 at Craig McCord Field on Sept. 18 but the Pilots have improved in the two weeks since and I’m very interested to see just how that matchup goes again.
• A special shoutout goes to the Stryker Panthers. Those kids have been through the ringer in the past few years since the school elected to bring back the football program. The wins haven’t come quite yet but last Friday’s 62-58 shootout with unbeaten Danbury is a sign that big things are to come.
Danbury had a convincing win over Holgate earlier this year and the Panthers battled every minute of the way, led by 462 yards passing and five TDs from Payton Woolace. The first 23 losses have been tough, no doubt, but I don’t mind tossing impartiality aside for a little while on Saturday evening as the Panthers battle Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic.
• Make sure to keep an eye on the Green Meadows Conference as the volleyball season hits the homestretch. Defiance County is where it’s at this season, as defending champion Tinora is tied with Hicksville and Fairview at 4-0 atop the standings. Here’s the primer for you: Fairview hosts Hicksville on Tuesday and hosts Tinora on Thursday, Oct. 15 while Hicksville plays at Tinora on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
If you aren’t able to be at those contests in person, keep an eye out online for live streams of these events. These schools do a great job of providing fans a way to see these kids compete in these unprecedented times.
• My last note: Be kind. I’ve heard plenty of stories of the nastiness directed to referees being much more easily heard with less spectators, along with complaints about how schools and school officials are handling the restrictions they’re under and all I can say is: be kind. These are the most thankless jobs under normal circumstances. Keeping in mind that everyone is trying their best and that no one has an agenda against your child or your school will go a long way.
