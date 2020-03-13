“It’s just uncharted waters, man.”
For all the words being thrown around like ‘frustrated,’ ‘heartbroken’ and ‘unbelievable’ to describe the chaotic and difficult day that was Thursday, I think Ottawa-Glandorf head boys hoops coach and athletic director Tyson McGlaughlin’s five words above summed it up perfectly.
Thursday was unlike any other day in the area’s sports history and frankly, unlike any we’ve seen in our lifetimes.
Over 600 wrestlers, dozens of hockey players, over 200 girls basketball players and hundreds more boys basketball players had their dreams at state glory halted as the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced its decision to postpone regional boys hoops and the state girls basketball, wrestling and ice hockey championships this week indefinitely due to the growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
After that, the decision from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to extend a three-week spring break coming up beginning Monday further threw wrenches into the plans ahead for any possible re-installment of the winter championships and the startup for the upcoming spring sports seasons.
So much is still unknown and so much more is still undecided over the next few months and will continue to be.
But what is known is the heartbreak that is having a dream ripped away.
My heart aches for the Napoleon girls basketball team, in the midst of the greatest season in school history, primed to bring a state championship home to a ravenous community that – if not for the attendance restrictions assigned earlier in the week – would have swarmed St. John Arena in Columbus to pull for the Wildcats to bring back a title.
Heck, up until about 11:30 this morning, I had full plans on driving over to Napoleon, sitting down at Spengler’s for a nice lunch and mingle with the community before joining a packed house at ‘The Grand Canyon’ for a community viewing party for the D-II state semifinals.
It had all the makings of a wonderful story, a community’s drive to overcome adversity and support their hometown team any way they could.
Until it wasn’t.
My heart also aches for the wrestlers that likely saw their shot at competing on the state’s biggest stage taken away. These guys put their heart and soul, their literal blood, sweat and tears on the mats, battle every week in the most human way possible, trying to out-strength and out-maneuver their counterparts in the hopes of having their arms raised in the Schottenstein Center and potentially walking through the pyrotechnics in the Walk of Champions.
OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass, who has taken (unfairly, in my opinion) an incredible amount of heat for a decision for which his hands were tied, said as much during his press conference announcing the decision to postpone.
“We have to make the wise decision, tough as it is, to postpone indefinitely,” said Snodgrass to a small conference in St. John Arena as the D-II semifinal between Beloit West Branch and Dayton Carroll stopped before it even started. “I can’t say that I know their emotions but I know the work they’ve put into it ... When our staff puts the stars on the court (signifying the cities competing at state), that’s emotional for us.
“We’re never going to do something to discount safety, just to go on for money or for the sake of the event. We have to do what’s right.”
What did brighten my spirits on Twitter today, mixed in with all the cancellations and opinions and just bumming-out material, was the sight of the Napoleon girls looking at the fan-signed support banner posted in the lobby of the Marriott they were staying at in Columbus.
It can feel fairly isolating to be a player on that team, with no game to play anymore, but there’s a bit of reassurance that comes with knowing just how many people have your back.
And finally, my heart hurts for the boys basketball players from our area that didn’t even get to reach the state level before things were halted. Programs like the Evergreen Vikings, making school history Wednesday night in front of a much smaller crowd than I’m sure they’d hoped.
What I’m sure they knew, however, was the passion their community had for them and the pride they felt and continue to feel as Evergreen won its first-ever boys regional tournament game against Johnstown-Monroe and surely had hopes on carrying the community on its back.
Another program in position to do big things was Ottawa-Glandorf. Now no one would ever confuse the Titans with an upstart, what with their three state titles since 2004, their rein across the Western Buckeye League and countless powerhouse squads over the years.
But this team seemed to have that spark. A loss to unbeaten Lima Shawnee the only blemish on their record, McGlaughlin’s Titans wanted their shot to do what other O-G squads have done over the years.
As bitter or hurt as Tyson could have been when I chatted with him earlier on Thursday, he showed remarkable poise.
“These guys have grown up wanting to emulate those great teams of the past,” said the O-G mentor. “Every school is different, Parkway’s playing in their first regional tournament ever. Ever. I was so proud of the way our guys played (Wednesday) and handled themselves.
“It took the wind out of my sails when the ticket manager at BG said one of the NBA players had tested positive for the coronavirus. At that moment, I knew we were in trouble.”
One thing he did say was undeniably true.
“This last 48 hours has been unlike anything I’ve ever experienced as AD or coach,” added McGlaughlin.
“People are so quick to judge and rip choices that are made. You take it one way, you care too much about basketball or the other way, you don’t care about sports ... It’s OK for our guys to be upset and disappointed. If they weren’t, I’d question the competitive nature of our guys to be honest. It’s a hard pill to swallow though. It’s a really tough time.”
None of us have the answers to fix this COVID-19 crisis and certainly none of have the salve to soothe the pain of the winter sports and spring sports seasons being irreparably affected.
What we do have is each other, however.
And if we’ve learned anything from sports, that’s very often what gets us through the toughest times.
