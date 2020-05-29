When I got the news Wednesday afternoon that Defiance Schools had a scheduled special meeting to accept the resignation of Kirk Lehman as teacher and basketball coach, I'll admit I had as big a double take as plenty of you.
When I broke the news via Twitter before our stories went online, I also expected a bit of feedback about Lehman's choice and support for him, having covered his teams for a few years now and understanding what a solid guy he is.
But the amazing amount of tweets and warm words directed his way – that he probably didn't see, since he doesn't have Twitter – was truly impressive to see.
That's the measure of a man's impact on the people around him. Not what nice things one person can say in some column inches or the numbers on either side of a dash in the win-loss column.
It's about the lives a person's touched and impacted and the respect that individual can engender in those around them because of the good they've done.
Having said that, I felt the best way to show off the impact Kirk's had on the Defiance community, the six-county area at large and frankly the state was to share some of those tweets and some quotes I've gathered in the process.
Their words speak much louder than mine, and here they are:
Jay Lehman (older brother, 1977 DHS grad, first team all-Ohio 1977, University of Toledo Hall of Famer): "His kids played the way he wanted to. Kirk will be the first one to tell you, you have your success because you're around good people. It starts as young kids because of how our parents raised us and our brother Danny and our sister Kelly. Both of us had tremendous coaching, Roger Renz and before that we had really good junior high coaches like Obie Mouser. Both of us had good college coaches as well and we've just been around good people our whole life.
"This story was gold at my dad's funeral. My dad, Kirk and I used to play H.O.R.S.E. in the backyard ... to see who'd have to do the dishes. We'd play and Kirk made the comment that Jay's the one you want, he's got the dishpan hands!"
Jerry Snodgrass (OHSAA executive director, coach at Defiance 1977-80): "He's somebody I'd want my kid playing for and the world needs more Kirk Lehman's. I remember mentioning (in a speech before handing Defiance the 2015 state championship trophy) watching that kid who grew up at Bronson Park epitomizing every single thing you want an athlete to represent. Guys like that deserve success."
Fran Fraschilla (ESPN college basketball analyst, assistant coach at Ohio University when Lehman played there): "Congrats to Kirk Lehman on his retirement from @DefiBulldogs HS. Coached him at @OhioMBasketball. One of my all-time favorites!"
Katwan Singleton (DHS player 2011-15, MVP of state championship game, 2014-15 C-N Player of the Year): "There’s so much I could say but thank you for giving me the opportunity to play high school basketball and showing me how to become a great person on and off the court. Congrats and good luck on retirement!"
Alex Nofziger (DHS player 2006-10, two-time all-WBL basketball player): "The future basketball players at Defiance High School will be missing out on not only a great basketball coach but a great role model as well. You will never find a person that hates to lose more than Coach and he instilled that in my brain during my four years at DHS. That tenacity and drive has helped me in my post-sports career and Coach is a big reason why.
"The most important quality that Coach Lehman has is his involvement with players after graduation. He will shoot me a text once a month asking how things are and how my family is doing and to me, that's what's truly special about Coach Lehman."
Andy Smith (former Defiance athlete and Boston Red Sox pitcher): "Congratulations Coach Lehman!! Such a great coach and person. Many young men, including myself, are better men today because of their interactions with you as a coach and influence in their lives."
Tory Strock (Napoleon football coach): "One of the good guys in the business. Coach Lehman oozed class & was the consummate sportsman. Proud to call him a friend!"
Thom Loomis (Fostoria boys basketball coach): "Best wishes to Kirk, truly a class act! Played against him in high school. Had summer games against his teams. So well coached every time! #classact"
Cornelius Hester (Defiance College men's basketball assistant/director of Ohio Reign AAU): "Congrats and good luck on retirement. To my mentor, a legend, a great man who gave me a chance to do what I loved. I appreciate you my Friend. Thank you..Coach Lehman."
Matt Jones (Bryan graduate, runs Matt Jones Hoops LLC): "One of my earliest basketball influences and someone who set an example of how basketball is supposed to be taught and played. Basketball in Northwest OH was better because of Coach Lehman."
Anthony Kidston (all-Ohio forward for Lehman, three-year letterman, 2009-12): "I’m sure I speak for a lot of others when I say it was a true privilege to play for Coach Lehman. What he has done for the Defiance community for the last 17 years and what he did as a player, In my opinion will never be matched. I wish him and his family nothing but happiness in whatever comes next!"
Chris DelFavero (Napoleon soccer coach): "Thank you for all you’ve done for your students and players over the years and always being first class in your dealings with this Napoleon Wildcat soccer coach. Enjoy your retirement Coach!!"
Von Graffin (former Bowling Green, Port Clinton head coach, assistant under Lehman at Rossford 1993-97): "Blessed to have spent four years on his staff. Absolute class act while having teams that will well prepared and always competitive. Enjoy retirement Kirk."
Maurice Zuver (Stryker coach 1983-87, Bryan assistant coach): "There’s so much I could say but thank you for giving me the opportunity to play high school basketball and showing me how to become a great person on and off the court. Congrats and good luck on retirement."
Chayse Held (DHS grad, former Bryan Times sports editor): "Congrats to Coach Lehman on a well-deserved retirement! Don't know if I can name a more friendly administrator/coach when it came to working with media. One of those people who makes everyone feel important and valued. Cheers, Coach!"
Dave Maxey (Tinora assistant coach 1987-93, Defiance assistant coach 2007-18): "Coach Lehman is an extremely hard working and knowledgeable coach. His teams were always prepared for their opponents. My family wishes Coach Lehman and Les well in their retirement."
Brandon Fisher (Bryan boys basketball coach, Defiance assistant coach 2012-16): "He's the reason a lot of guys get into coaching and he's the reason that so many kids have such good memories of basketball. Coaching with Kirk is one of the things I'm most thankful for. He's one of the best people I've ever been around. He's one of the most genuine human beings that you'll ever meet. I thought I worked hard when I started with him and I learned pretty quick that I needed to kick that up in a hurry. Not from anything he said, I just saw how dedicated he was and the work ethic he had.
"It's hard to quantify or explain, he's a far better person or coach than I'll ever be and it's something I can never repay him for. I remember being elated to just help ihim out and I just thought of him as a legend. He and (son) Bryn (Lehman) were just excellent to me."
Denny Thompson (Elida boys basketball coach, 2006-present): "We've had some epic battles and some of our really good games weren't even with our best teams. I've geared my coaching ability to how we fared against his teams. Kirk coached against both of my sons, I talked to them today and they both reiterated it to me, they knew they had to be prepared if they wanted to have any success. I'm sorry to see him go, partly because now I'm the old guy in the league."
Doug Krauss (Archbold boys basketball coach, 1985-2018, coached against Lehman at both Tinora and Defiance): "He was the ultimate competitor but what was neat about it was after the game, it's over and done with and we're good friends again ... I would say there's no doubt in my mind he's a true Hall of Famer, the whole ball of wax. Not just how they won or lost, but how he competed, how his teams played, how he treated kids. We wanted to make the best tournament run, and we didn't quite have as good of runs as Lehmo did. One of my favorite things was when his Bulldogs won (in 2015)."
Chad Burt (Wauseon boys basketball coach, 2008-present, played at Wauseon against Lehman's Rossford teams in 1993): "I think the one word you'll hear coaches talk about is respect. The way he treated people, he was as competitive as anybody and you knew that in the 32 minutes of the game but the way he treated you off the court too. He knew everyone's names. You're going to have a hard time finding a bad word about Kirk Lehman.
"I texted him today that I enjoyed competing against him but I loved scouting them too. When we made our state run (in 2016), we referenced Defiance a lot that year. Public schools in northwest Ohio in Division II can get it done. You've got to be lucky and good and they were that year and we were in our run. I couldn't model a better program and a better coach than Kirk Lehman."
Al Welch (Wayne Trace boys basketball coach, 1975-2008, coached against Lehman at Tinora): "You always knew that Kirk's teams, regardless of talent, were going to play very, very hard and play excellent defense. He was a great motivator of kids and I really liked to coach against him. He played on our softball team back then too and he's a competitor. That's what he brought to the table when he played and when he coached."
