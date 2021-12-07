What were you doing on Sept. 27, 1986?
No, I’m not a detective, you don’t need an alibi.
But for those of you who, unlike me, were alive on that day, you have a unique perspective.
Though it likely hasn’t stayed at the forefront of your mind since then, that date marks the only other time that Ohio State and Utah have met on the football field ahead of the schools’ upcoming meeting in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
That meeting on a sweltering day in The Horseshoe is one that Utah fans have surely blocked from memory as Earle Bruce’s eighth OSU team tattooed the Utes 64-6 en route to a 10-3 season and co-Big Ten championship season before beating Texas A&M 28-12 in the Cotton Bowl.
The Buckeyes scored seven of their nine touchdowns on the ground on a day where the Scarlet and Gray tallied 394 rushing yards and 36 first downs on 86 offensive plays.
Vince Workman (168 rush yards, two TDs) and James Bryant (145 yards, one TD) eclipsed the century mark on the day, George Cooper scored four times on eight carries, Jim Karsatos had 224 yards passing with a score and some future NFL names had solid days as well.
16-year NFL veteran Tom Tupa completed 6-of-10 passes with a touchdown toss while punting just once, a 55-yard boomer. Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter had three catches for 65 yards in his final season at OSU and all-timer Chris Spielman had 11 tackles defensively as the Buckeye defense kept Utah out of the endzone.
Even the coaching staff from back then has some ties to this year. Former OSU and Utah head coach Urban Meyer was a graduate assistant in his first year at the college level coaching tight ends for the Buckeyes, a full 15 years ahead of his first head coaching stop at Bowling Green in 2001.
That 1986 Utah team was coached by the late Jim Fassel, who coached the program for five years before leaving for the NFL. Fassel coached the New York Giants to the Super Bowl in 2000 and passed away this past June of a heart attack at the age of 71.
And hey, Top Gun was the No. 1 movie in the box office on Sept. 27, 1986 and with its sequel coming in May 2022, maybe there’s hope that gas prices will drop down to the 86 cents per gallon it was when OSU routed Utah.
On second thought, that might be pushing it.
• Sticking with the college game, I’ll even admit this as an Ohio State fan: I enjoyed parts of Michigan winning the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. First was the impressive double-pass from freshman running back Donovan Edwards, who had better touch on the 75-yard bomb than many starting QB’s I’ve seen this season.
Second was the Michigan fans’ rendition of ‘Mr. Brightside’ by The Killers, a tradition in recent seasons but made even more poignant in the Wolverines’ breakthrough run this season. Hearing the song sung by upwards of 35,000 people at the top of their lungs was just another in the long list of reasons why college football is by far my favorite sport.
- The column I wrote a few weeks ago highlighting some area graduates competing collegiately got some positive feedback and many people noting more local college athletes currently having some success, so I’ll keep the run going.
Napoleon grad Bethany Blackwood will be getting some new jewelry soon as her Grace College Lancers defeated Ottawa (Ariz.) 2-1 on Saturday to win the 2021 NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association) D-I women’s soccer national championship.
Blackwood, a senior goalkeeper with the Lancers, recorded three saves in the title game win in her final season and has recorded 64 saves in 18 games played this season. The former Wildcat has 331 career saves to her credit, putting her fifth all-time in school history.
• Switching from the soccer pitch to the football field, Nick Brown, an Ayersville product and current senior linebacker for Division III Mount Union, has tallied 19 tackles, five TFLs and 2.5 sacks for the unbeaten Purple Raiders (13-0), which will compete in the NCAA D-III Tournament semifinals against No. 1 North Central (Ill.) on Saturday in the first Final Four trip for the 13-time national champions since 2018.
• Though Eastern Illinois struggled this season, the Panthers did have a bright spot in former Hicksville standout Logen Neidhardt. The 6-2 senior and former all-Ohio performer for the Aces averaged 41.5 yards per punt with 15 boots over 50 yards and a long of 72 for the FCS program after playing four seasons for Division II Ohio Dominican. Neidhardt earned honorable mention all-American honors at ODU in 2019, when he was named G-MAC Special Teams Player of the Year twice.
• Though not an area native, Wake Forest offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Warren Ruggiero has earned some deserved accolades. Ruggiero was named as a finalist for the 2021 Broyles Award for the best D-I assistant coach and his coaching path started right here in Defiance. Ruggiero was the offensive coordinator for five seasons at Defiance College from 1989-1993 under head coach Malen Luke where DC went 7-3, 8-2, 9-1 and 9-1 over the final four years of that run, including an offense that scored 43.9 ppg in 1993 with names like running back Von Cummings, receiver Sammy Williams and quarterback John Smith.
• It’s probably become old hat at this point but it continues to be staggering what the MAC does in football every year.
Versailles and Marion Local claimed football state titles on Saturday, marking the third straight year the MAC has had two state crowns. With Coldwater finishing as D-VI runner-up, the 2021 season joins 2014 (three titles), 2015 (two titles) and 2016 (one title) as years with three MAC teams in state finals, with 2017, 2019 and 2020 featuring two titlists.
Even with Coldwater and Marion Local seemingly in the hunt every year, the most impressive stat of all is that seven MAC teams have won at least one state title since 2017 with Anna (2019), Fort Recovery (2015), Minster (2014, 2017), New Bremen (2020) and Versailles this year all joining the elite group.
With Versailles’ 20-16 upset of No. 1 Kirtland in the D-V title game Saturday night, the Tigers also preserved fellow MAC program Delphos St. John’s state-record 57-game win streak.
