As we’ve all learned over the years through countless busted brackets, upset picks we just couldn’t pull the trigger on or just the any-given-day fun of sports, trying to pick how a tournament will finish is an exercise in futility.
But isn’t it still fun to do, though?
I’m not going to go down through every sectional, district and regional to give picks but with the baseball and softball tournament trail taking shape, tennis tournaments competing this week and track and field competing in league meets this week and sectionals in a week’s time, what better time than now to take a look at some notable aspects of the postseason frenzy?
On the softball side of things, good luck being confident about the Division III Lima Bath District. Normally it’s death, taxes and Staci Renollet’s Fairview teams having a stellar seed and the Apaches have backed that up with an unbeaten GMC run so far, a long winning streak and some dominant play.
But the path to the third straight trip to regionals is anything but easy as a 19-1 mark only earned the Apaches a No. 2 seed behind Elmwood and talented squads like Van Buren and Paulding also in the mix, along with a sleeper in sixth-seeded Coldwater.
The same goes for the UNOH District, which will produce a bruised but battle-tested champion with Lima Bath, Bryan, Lima Shawnee and a bevy of others duking it out.
In D-IV, a big question is just how good Hilltop can be. The Cadets have more than taken care of business in the BBC and have beaten some solid teams but with teams like Ayersville and Edgerton potntially waiting in district play, Bryan will be the spot to see if Tom Schaper’s squad can make this season even more historic.
The baseball scene is just as intriguing as a slimmed-down, svelte D-II Archbold District has only nine teams with no rewards for any seed. Defiance, you get the one seed. Your reward? Possibly a rematch with Maumee, one of only four teams to beat you this year. Second-seeded Van Wert will likely claim a share of the WBL championship but their sectional final comes against league title contender Ottawa-Glandorf.
It’s not much different in Division III as strong-swinging Tinora could get a rematch with Fairview, whose 9-10 mark is deceiving and who nearly knocked off the Rams in the regular season. Archbold and DJ Newman get a four seed, NWC contender Paulding a seventh-seed and an Ottawa Hills team that longtime coach Chris Hardiman has described as perhaps his best ever as the No. 2? Good luck guessing there.
Even Division IV, with two of my favorite fields to take in a game at (Bryan and Patrick Henry) hosting, has plenty of intrigue. Can defending regional champion Antwerp shake off some struggles recently and make another run? Can a talented Montpelier squad get district revenge against the Archers? Will it be a Kalida-Miller City collision in districts or will teams like Wayne Trace, Ottoville or Leipsic play spoiler? Who shot J.R.?
The tennis courts will have plenty to keep an eye on as Defiance’s league champion doubles duo of Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager hope to carry their momentum into the postseason while sectional host Bryan has eyes on continuing their season dominance.
I can’t predict right now which area runners and throwers we will see in the state meets at Pickerington North and Westerville North on June 4-5 but what I do know is that a big showing and a PR at this week’s league championships could be the spark that lights the flame for postseason excellence.
Watch out for Patrick Henry star Trista Fintel in the throwing events while Ayersville sprinters Teryn Bour and Nicole Fishpaw provide plenty of speed to catch your eye. Tinora, Wauseon, Liberty Center, Defiance, Archbold, Ottawa-Glandorf; they all have names you’ll know soon.
Here’s some other area sports tidbits:
• As Defiance begins its football transition, its previous mentor has a new home as well. Kevin Kline was announced as the next head coach at Marion Pleasant. The Spartans have a rich tradition with four state titles, two playoff crowns, and four straight playoff trips and memorably won a last-second D-V playoff game over Archbold 28-24 at Donnell Stadium in Findlay in 2017.
• Patrick Henry has a new sheriff in town for its varsity volleyball position as JV coach Jill Jolliff will take on the head coaching role after Hailey Nusbaum stepped down in January. Per a release from PH, Jolliff brings 30 years of coaching experience at youth, JV, varsity and college levels to the role.
• Congratulations go out to Toledo Glass City Basketball Club as Napoleon grads Freddie and Nate Zamora and former DHS standout Katwan Singleton won the inaugural Premier Basketball League title and the team was presented a key to the City of Toledo by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Monday.
• Another hoops highlight from the area comes from former Paulding standout Alex Arellano. The former Panther hooper recently finished his career with NCAA Division III Heidelberg and competed in the EuroBasket Summer League over the weekend for Team Budapest (Hungary). A solid showing could provide a chance to see the 6-6 Arellano competing on the international stage.
• For those that didn’t see it online, a stat sheet from a softball contest in Alabama turned some heads as Park Crossing and Sidney Lanier played seven innings but put up 91 combined runs. That’s not a typo.
Park Crossing won 46-45 but what’s more notable is not the amount of runs scored, but the paltry amount of hits it took. PC had 15 hits and eight errors while Lanier had just five hits with six errors.
The culprit of the high-scoring stampede? Lanier used one pitcher, who issued 23 walks, and Park Crossing had three pitchers and 42 total walks. Per the AHSAA website, the game lasted almost five hours.
• Finally, congratulations go out to Montpelier baseball seniors Blake Altaffer and Colin Crisenbery. Altaffer broke the single-season strikeout record with 92 over the weekend while Crisenbery smacked his 12th double of the year to set a new school mark.
