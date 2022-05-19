The Ohio High School Athletic Administration made a pair of recent announcements this week, with one noting approval and the other disapproval.
On the yea side of things, the state’s high school sports governing body announced Monday that the inaugural OHSAA-sanctioned girls wrestling tournament will join the festivities of the boys tournament at the Schottenstein Center at Ohio State starting in March 2023.
The sport was approved as a sanctioned sport in January with the first official season competing this upcoming winter sports season. The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association has held a girls state tournament since 2020, competing at Hilliard Davidson High school but the double-elimination tournament coming for next season will be on just as big a stage as everyone else.
Other than obvious time schedule adjustments coming with the news, the weekend schedule will not change as the Friday-Sunday slot will remain in 2023 on March 10-12.
Personally, I found the news very pleasing. I experienced the boys wrestling state tournament in person for the first time this past March and was both impressed and enthralled by the passion and the scale of the Sunday finals day in the state tournament as multiple local grapplers battled for state glory.
Girls wrestling is a fast-growing sport and having the full backing and infrastructure of the OHSAA alongside the sport will only make it grow faster.
Now if only we could get eight-man football on that list as well …
On the flip side, the OHSAA’s annual referendum voting ended Monday and of 14 proposed revisions to the organization’s constitution and bylaws, 12 passed. Of the two, one most notable was the name, image and likeness proposal that failed by a 538-254 margin as voted on by high school principals of member schools.
The proposal, if passed, would have allowed student-athletes to sign endorsement agreements, provided they did not use team, school or OHSAA logos, use school property or endorse gambling, alcohol, drugs or tobacco.
My personal opinion? I have no problem with collegiate athletes using their name and likeness, provided things are being reported and payments are above board. After all, a talented music student at ABC College can accept an offer to join an orchestra and be paid to play an instrument while still attending college.
In high school, however, I’m a little more squeamish. The idea of student-athletes having control over their platforms is great in theory but at the end of the day, these are still children in the eyes of the law, no matter the athletic talent. I’m not against it entirely, but the idea of some really unsavory characters exploiting kids financially isn’t only possible, but very likely.
Not to mention, I’m sure a major reason that many principals voted wasn’t just out of principle (excuse the pun). Rather, it’s the logistics of the fact that it would have taken effect immediately with hundreds of school districts left in the lurch in terms of setting up policy and guidelines. Not to mention, athletic directors are stretched incredibly thin state-wide and adding the title of ‘compliance director’ to a long list of responsibilities is just asking for things to fall through the cracks.
Here’s some other area sports notes:
— For those curious about some updates from across the Atlantic, Ayersville grad Dauson Dales and his Parma Panthers have continued to play well in recent weeks in the Italian Football League on May 9. Dales saw some more action on the offensive side of the ball in a 45-0 win over the Milan Rhinos, rushing three times for 15 yards and a touchdown while recording three tackles and two tackles for loss from his starting linebacker spot.
After the Panthers’ 8-0 league championship finish in 2021, Parma (4-2 in 2022) qualified for the CEFL Championship Tournament, a tournament similar to soccer’s Champions League where league champs from different countries compete for a European title.
Dales had a pair of first-half touchdown runs as Parma built a 21-3 halftime lead en route to a 21-10 win over the Danube (Austria) Dragons on Saturday. Dales earned Defensive Player of the Game honors in the win as well, which advances Parma to the semifinals against the Calanda (Switzerland) Broncos at Sportplatz Ringstrasse Chur in Chur, Switzerland on Saturday, June 4.
— The Crescent-News also received some recent sports accolades from the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. I myself, Aaron Gross, finished in third place in the Columns category in the annual writing contest which judged submissions from the 2021 calendar year. My former colleague Randy Roberts, who did some great work for us before departing this past summer, finished third in the Feature Stories category.
In addition, Julie Billings of the Pike County News Watchman, one of our sister papers, earned first place in the Game Action Photography Division for her great work in the southern part of the state.
I’ve never been one to toot my own horn and tell people to look at me but it’s always a great honor when those who do this job for a living judge your work and say it’s not half bad.
