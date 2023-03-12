COLUMBUS — Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Northwest Ohio Athletic League is good at wrestling.
Yeah I know, novel concept.
Nowhere was that more true than at this weekend’s state wrestling championships. The NWOAL as a whole had five wrestlers competing in the championship round in Division III, including an all-NWOAL final at 175 between Archbold senior Hayden Dickman and Liberty Center junior Xander Myers, won by the latter in a 6-3 decision.
With one title assured in the Dickman-Myers bout, the league didn’t stop there as Delta sophomore Adam Mattin carried on a family legacy with a state championship at 106 while Archbold junior Brodie Dominique got redemption at 144 with a title at 144 and Bluestreak classmate Wyat Ripke joined Dominique and Dickman as a 2023 state runner-up and helped put Archbold in fourth place in the final Division III team standings.
Don’t stop with just the finals, though.
Counting Liberty Center senior Alexus Shaneyfelt’s third-place showing this year, the league can boast 18 total OHSAA tournament state placers this year, making it a gaudy total of 369 state placers across the league’s eight schools.
Wauseon finished fifth in the Division II team standings while Archbold, Liberty Center and Delta were 4-5-6 in the D-III rankings.
In addition, Archbold brought home the D-III state title in the OHSWCA state duals meet in February while Wauseon and LC were district champions in D-II and D-III, respectively.
"Having four teams place in the top 10, I doubt there's any other leagues in the state that've had that happen," said Archbold coach Brian Becher. "Even the other teams that weren't on that board, we've seen a lot of improvement on those teams; Bryan getting a qualifier, Evergreen's getting a lot better and so on and we've got some tough girls in our league too.
"We don't like losing to each other but we're also each others' biggest supporters when we're out wrestling against someone else."
As if those numbers weren’t enough, here’s a bunch more to boost the league’s confidence.
- I mentioned earlier that Adam Mattin carried on a family legacy at Delta. That’s an understatement. Mattin is the fourth and final son of Michael and Leigh Mattin to come through the Panther program. Michael was the first-ever Delta state champ in 1989 and a two-time placer before wrestling for Toledo. Oldest son Drew was 191-11 at Delta with three state titles in three different weight classes, placing four times. Second kid Cole was 175-24 for Delta with one title and four podiums. Third son Zack was 177-13 in four years, won a title in 2018 and was a top seed in the canceled 2020 state tournament. All three of Adam’s older brothers played for or are currently on the University of Michigan wrestling team and have a 605-59 career high school record and 119-76 combined collegiate record. Wow.
- Speaking of proud dads, there was definitely another one in Columbus this weekend. Liberty Center senior Owen Box finished fourth at 285 this weekend, improving on a fifth-place finish a year ago at state and capping a stellar career with three state tourney trips. Box is the son of former LC grappler Chris Box, who was third at state twice for the Tigers in 1998-99 before winning the 215-pound Division III title in 2000.
- To keep up the family theme, Archbold’s Brodie Dominique is a distant cousin to Bryan wrestling head coach Matt Dominique, himself a fifth-place finisher at 103 at the 1992 D-II state tournament.
- Archbold had three state finalists this year in the law firm of Dominique, Dickman and Ripke. For some schools, that would be a once-in-a-lifetime achievement. For Archbold, it’s twice. Just over 25 years ago, Archbold had three finalists when Clark Forward (130) and Ben Baden (160) won gold in D-III and Kevin Bostelman was second at 189.
- Rewind back to Feb. 18 at Evergreen High School for the NWOAL wrestling championships, which just as easily could’ve been called the state preview meet. Of the 28 total finalists across 14 weight classes, 15 finished as state placers with five more as state qualifiers that did not reach placing matches. Of the 14 matches, eight of them were between wrestlers that both were either qualifiers or placers.
- And if you didn’t make the finals at the NWOAL tournament, no problem. Dickman and Delta’s Connor Sintobin were knocked out in the league semifinals and both finished third at 175 and 190, respectively, before finishing first/second and fifth at the state meet.
- In the first year of the girls state tournament being held under the OHSAA umbrella, the league had four female wrestlers reach the state level. The aforementioned Shaneyfelt led the charge with a third-place showing for her third state podium finish while Archbold freshman Gabby Oregon (235), Evergreen junior Kristine Hockenberry (235) and Bryan junior Marlee Yoder (145) all reaching Columbus. Hockenberry won her opening match in her first state trip while Yoder earned a pin victory in her first-round consolation match.
- It should also be noted that of the 29 overall state qualifiers this year from league schools, 17 of them were underclassmen in 2022-23 and are coming back next year. Of those 17, 12 reched the podium. Have fun with that, opposition.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.