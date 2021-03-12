Saturday’s Division II state semifinal between Napoleon and Dayton Carroll was a game where, regardless of the result, it just meant a little more.
The two teams felt the unimaginable pain of having last year’s state tournament taken away from them – a year ago exactly, no less – and the two squads used that emotion to fuel a return to Ohio’s girls basketball coronation.
That shared emotion led to a powerful moment after the final buzzer sounded on a 46-43 thriller that saw Carroll nearly steal a win from the ‘Cats with a last-second 3-pointer gone awry.
In the toughest moment of a young life, Carroll junior guard Sarah Ochs had the presence of mind to think about her opponents.
Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink went out of his way in the postgame press conference to recognize Ochs, who had a game-high 18 points and the 3-pointer that kept the Patriots in contention.
“Sarah Ochs came sprinting over after the game and told us, we couldn’t do this last year and they couldn’t either so go win it for us, the teams that couldn’t do this last year,” said the Napoleon mentor unprompted. “I thought that was a really high-character thing to do. She played one heck of a game, we couldn’t stop her. She’s such a gamer but for her to do that, I thought that took a lot.
“We’ve talked and I’ve talked a lot this past week about how no one really knows how we felt, but they do. They understand it and they’ve had the same mantra and adversity as us and for her do to that says a lot about them and a lot about her.”
Asked about it in Carroll’s postgame presser, Ochs was refreshingly frank.
“It was the right thing to do,” said the junior guard. “They’re a really good team, it was an honor to play them, it was so much fun. I wish them the best of luck and (Shaker Heights) Laurel and Vinton County. Just because we lose doesn’t change our manners.”
I’ve said it plenty of times in the past year that kids are what have renewed my faith in the impact of sports at the high school level. For all the unsavory things that seem to arise around the games and all the things that can make us cynical, the way these kids have shown poise and class and presence of mind in the toughest year we’ve ever encountered lets me know that these coaches, these parents and these communities are doing something right.
Seeing Toledo Christian’s Trevor Wensink pick up a devastated Landon Turnbull after Hicksville’s overtime district loss and have talent recognize talent to share a human moment was one of the most striking moments I’ve had in this job and seeing another on the game’s biggest stage was both unexpected and perfectly fitting.
• First off, I need to get something off my chest. The OHSAA has set this year’s boys and girls tournaments at UD Arena and the girls tournament there for both 2021-22 and 2022-23. They need to be there long-term. The 13,000-seat venue doesn’t have a bad view in the house, it’s easily accessible right off I-75 and even with attendance restrictions still had electric moments from the crowd. Even the traditionally higher-attendance boys state tournament didn’t have a state final with 10,000 fans in attendance in 2019, so there’s room for all. Not to mention, Dayton’s a hoops-crazy town that would go above and beyond for the event.
• Between the first and second quarters, the public address announcer at UD Arena called on any 2020 seniors from Napoleon or Carroll in attendance that would have competed in the state tournament to stand up and be applauded during the game, a heartwarming moment of its own. Seeing 2020 senior Shae Pedroza, older sister of junior guard Emma, stand from her seat with the Pedroza family across the gym was a moment only topped by Emma’s efforts during the Wildcats’ win over Carroll.
“She’s probably one of Napoleon’s biggest fans,” said the younger Pedroza of her sister, who became the third 1,000-point scorer in Wildcat history a season ago. “She’s followed us all year long, she’s watched all our games. She told me she was really nervous before the game but she told me that she thinks we can do it and she’s here for us every step of the way.”
• Wildcat fans, here’s a quick primer of your state championship opponent, the Vikings of McArthur Vinton County. VC is making its first state appearance in school history, thanks to convincing wins over defending regional champions Dresden Tri-Valley (60-42) and No. 1 Thornville Sheridan (57-34) in the regional finals. Vinton County is located southeast of Chillicothe, the least populous county in the state at 13,435. For comparison, the city of Napoleon is listed at 8,740 people.
The Vikings have a mix of stingy defense (38.4 points allowed per game) and an up-tempo offense (69.2 ppg) that has all five starters averaging double figures, led by double-double threats Morgan Bentley (5-10, Sr., 16.5 ppg, 10 rpg, 3.1 apg) and Cameron Zinn (5-11, Jr., 12 ppg, 10 rpg, 4 apg). Bentley tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds, despite shooting 4-21 from the field, in the Vikings’ 53-51 win over Shaker Heights Laurel in the state semifinals. Zinn had 12 points and nine caroms while Lacie Williams (5-9, Jr. guard, 12 ppg this season) led the way with 17 points and five 3-pointers as VC out-rebounded Laurel 43-35.
Tipoff is set for 5:15 p.m. from UD Arena in Dayton, with Spectrum Cable viewers being able to watch the game live on television on Spectrum News One.
