For local sports fans looking for fun debates, there’s not much better than the simple question of ‘Who’s better?’.
It doesn’t matter who’s actually right or how deep you go down statistical rabbit holes or era comparisons, it’s fun to have the arguments across the generations.
One of the easy ones to make came after a quote from Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler following the Tiger’s 38-35 upset victory over No. 1 Archbold on Saturday at Defiance High School.
“I told him after the game, he’s the best player in this league since Cory Griggs at quarterback,” said Mohler, referring to Archbold senior QB DJ Newman, who he spent a few moments speaking to after the postgame handshake line on Saturday night. “He’s probably the second-best player I’ve coached against outside of (Orrville running back) Marquael Parks.”
Parks’ outrageous 2018 season saw 2,806 rush yards, 474 receiving yards and 58 total touchdowns so let’s put that in a division of its own.
But the idea of the best quarterback in a league is a pretty fun debate over some wings and beverages and it got me thinking.
As quarterbacks go, Newman’s stats are up there with the greats. The senior has the Archbold school record with 63 career touchdown passes, is third behind Gene Goering and Evan Wyse for career passing yards (5,702) and is even among the best in the Bluestreaks’ rushing history with the second-most ground yardage (2,765) behind Tim Grieser (1967-70) and fifth-most rushing TDs (38).
Now it’s fairly clear if we’re talking all three sports, it’s tough to top what Griggs did as a 10-time letterman and an all-Ohioan in three different sports. Griggs was Wauseon’s best basketball, football and baseball player and helped lead the Indians to football and baseball state titles and a state runner-up finish in basketball.
Newman’s not far off with a state-runner-up finish in baseball this past spring but let’s focus on QB play. Some would argue that Griggs benefited more from the team that Wauseon had that year in 1993 with the likes of Pat Milne at running back, Jared Bannister at receiver and athletes like Tyson Langenderfer, Ben Meyer and Gordie Frey.
Again, this isn’t to denigrate or put down any player, we’re talking about the best of the best here.
For what it’s worth, I’d say Griggs still has the title but Newman has a rocket arm and can really do it all. Just look at the line he put up this year with 2,159 passing yards, 29 TDs, five interceptions, 1,311 rushing yards and 20 more TDs while completing 70 percent of his passes and rushing for 9.2 yards a carry.
It got me to thinking, who else belongs on this Mount Rushmore of NWOAL signal-callers?
The further back you go, the tougher it gets with all the smashmouth running attacks putting up gaudy numbers through the 1970s and 1980s with stellar athletes like Jeff Gyurasics at Liberty Center or others guiding offenses but being asked to do less in the passing game.
Matt Bowerman tossed the pigskin around plenty in the late 1980s for Delta but in the new millennium there’s some names that pop up as some of the area’s best.
Archbold has two of the big ones that come to mind as 2008 grad Goering not only was the league’s all-time basketball scoring leader (1,612 points) but also recorded over 100 touchdowns with 6,321 pass yards and 57 TDs with 2,410 rush yards and 45 more scores.
Wyse, a 2013 grad, was perhaps an even better runner and finished with 6,311 pass yards and 50 TDs with 2,587 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns before giong on to an outstanding collegiate career at Division III Trine.
Outside of Archbold, there’s still some stellar candidates.
Bryan’s Austin Schimmoeller dazzled in his two years as a starter in 2012 and 2013. Schimmoeller’s Bears went 23-2 in those two seasons as the C-N Offensive Player of the Year had 2,317 pass yards with 21 TDs and 1,350 rush yards with 24 TDs as a junior before racking up 2,883 yards, 36 passing touchdowns and 19 rushing scores while nearly hitting 1,000 rushing yards again (966) as the Bears reached the regional finals.
Going back even a little further, it’s tough to find a better winner than Patrick Henry QB Zack George. The Patriot field general was 28-1 as a starter, was named first team all-Ohio quarterback twice and guided one of the greatest teams in area history to the state title in 2005. Before going to Wayne State, George finished with 5,940 yards and 70 touchdown passes in just two years as a starter, including a school-record 3,303 yards and 39 TDs as a senior.
That may not be the definitive answer people are looking for, but it just goes to show how tough the question might be.
As the top eight teams in each division are whittled to four this weekend, here’s some other gridiron notes:
• Though Edon’s season ended abruptly at the hands of Lima Central Catholic, Bomber QB Drew Gallehue capped off a career for the ages. The Edon senior finished with a gaudy line of 4,977 yards (325-of-428), 58 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. The 58 TDs is 10th-most all-time in a single season while the yardage total is fifth-best and the highest of any non-Kenton quarterback.
Gallehue also departs with gaudy career numbers of 11,262 passing yards (sixth-most all-time) on 761-of-1,293 passing with 141 touchdowns (fourth all-time).
• Senior receiver Gannon Ripke finished his lone season in Bomber Blue with 103 receptions for 1,810 yards and 21 TD catches, along with five rushing touchdowns and a kick and punt return TD this year. The 21 TD catches is tied for 15th-most in state history, the 1,810 yards are tied for ninth-most and the 103 receptions are 22nd most.
• Per the Midwest Athletic Conference’s Twitter feed, here’s an even more eye-popping statistic; With the Division VII Region 28 final being between Marion Local and St. Henry, the MAC is guaranteed to have a team in the state football semifinals for the 28th straight season, dating back to 1994.
• Of the 14 teams in the 2020 state championship games, nine are in this weekend’s regional finals.
Both state finalists in Division II (Akron Hoban, Massillon Washington) and Division VI (Coldwater, New Middletown Springfield) are still around, along with state champs Chardon (D-III), Van Wert (D-IV) and Kirtland (D-V) and runners-up Pickerington Central (D-I) and Warren John F. Kennedy (D-VII).
Massillon Washington and Springfield are both searching for their first state title in school history while Hoban can win its sixth in seven years, Coldwater its eighth overall and Kirtland its fourth straight.
