For the last 46 years in a row, the rite of passage through the calendar begins with the snow of January, moving to the excitement of tournament basketball and wrestling, through the soggy springs of April and baseball and track and the sweltering summers of ACME baseball, summer vacations and anticipation for football at the high school and college levels.
When the sun starts setting just a little bit later but the muggy humidity still necessitates shorts and sunglasses, that’s when you know it’s time for football season.
For the communities of Defiance and Napoleon, that’s when you know it’s time for the biggest game of the season, regardless of the nine to follow.
In 2020, as with so many other things, the schools have had to wait. First they had to wait to learn if there was even going to be a season. Then, once the OHSAA’s decision to re-format the regular season to end by Nov. 14 was announced, the wait for the two shades of blue to collide got just a few weeks longer.
But the wait is over.
Friday, Defiance and Napoleon will meet for the 98th time but instead of the shorts and tans and sweat, the fans in attendance will bring hats and gloves and extra layers for a game just ahead of Halloween.
Not that it matters.
These two schools would play in a cornfield, Friday Night Lights-style, or a parking lot or in Timbuktu if they were told that was the only way.
“With everything that’s happened this season, even before the season when we didn’t even know if it was going to happen, it’s exciting to still be able to keep the game,” said Defiance coach Kevin Kline. “It’s kept the kids focused with something to play for at the end of the year and it makes something special out of a situation that’s been trying, to say the least.
“It brings out the best in everybody,” said Napoleon coach Tory Strock. “That’s the part that’s exciting. One team’s going to have a springboard for their offseason, one’s going to be licking their wounds and thinking about it for a while.
“Ultimately it’s great that we get to play this game. I’ll be real honest, when Kevin and I spoke in August about playing it at the end of the year, I didn’t know that we’d even be playing this game.”
The rivalry dates all the way back to 1916 and, aside from 1973 when Defiance joined the Western Buckeye League and the teams did not meet, these two teams have met every single season since 1929.
The 2020 seasons certainly haven’t gone the way either team had hoped, with Defiance entering at 1-8 and Napoleon having lost four of its last five following a 3-0 start to come in at 4-4.
As if those records matter.
Normally both sides enter with zeroes on each side of the ledger, with the River Rock Rivalry serving as both a springboard and a trial by fire. Seniors that have seen up close just how high the intensity gets ratcheted up take the field with sophomores or even freshmen that get the sharpest of wake-up calls from the opening kickoff.
Not this year.
The sophomores tasting varsity action for the first time in August are now essentially juniors on the curve with the Friday night experience under their belt and the depth charts that were tentatively set in pencil in week one are now written in Sharpie marker.
Friday’s edition of the rivalry will be the seventh I’ve attended and even in that span I’ve seen it all.
A 49-43 shootout in my first-ever game covering Defiance in 2014 was the most points ever scored in the rivalry and included Napoleon scoring two touchdowns in 45 seconds to stun Defiance at “The Buck.”
A cathartic 20-14 defensive battle the very next year, clinched by an interception by Defiance’s Nate Porter, saw Defiance earn a victory over the Wildcats in what turned out to be Jerry Buti’s final season as Bulldog head coach.
The two teams have split the last two meetings but Napoleon has won seven of the last 10 meetings and 13 of the last 20.
“You’ve got two teams that really respect each other,” said Kline. “If you told us we could play the game, but with no fans at all, we’d still play it.”
Both teams have the signs, the mantras and the mentality that winning this game — to quote a certain collegiate conference in the southeastern United States — “just means more.”
This year, that couldn’t be more true.
