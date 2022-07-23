When the sports schedules are announced every year, fans, players, coaches and opposing schools inevitably race to their computers or desks to see when they’ll square off against rivals or look at potential ‘trap games’ to avoid slipping up and ruining a promising year.
That’s no different in the C-N sports office as we compile our composite daily schedule each season to give our readers the scope of who’s taking on who on a given day.
Just like everyone else, we see the games that jump out as ‘big games’ and the ones that will likely have a major impact on conference races, playoff seeding and the way a season will unfold.
Obviously, with the amount of teams in the coverage area and the large amount of fall sports, the list of most notable games for the 2022 fall season would be too long to fit in a tidy column, but I made my attempt to find the must-see action for area sports fans to take in this season.
These are in calendar order, from the first day of the fall sports regular season on Aug. 5 to the chilly days near Halloween, and not any type of ranking or judgment.
Here we go!
Defiance at Napoleon football (Aug. 19): Week one of the high school football season is always a must for the area sports scene and this year’s no different. They could play it in a parking lot or in Timbuktu but the Defiance-Napoleon game will always have the juice. This year, it’s in Napoleon and on a Friday night but the historic 100th matchup between the Bulldogs and Wildcats won’t disappoint.
Tinora at Liberty Center football (Aug. 19): Not far down the road in Henry County, the lidlifter between Tinora and Liberty Center is likely to be another classic as both teams moved up to Division V Region 18 this season and played a 23-21 classic decided at the gun.
Woodmore at North Central football (Aug. 19): If rivalry openers aren’t your bag, maybe I can interest you in a bit of history? The building process of a varsity football program at North Central will come to fruition in the school’s first-ever varsity game at home against Woodmore. What a sight that will be!
Ayersville at Archbold volleyball (Aug. 25): Archbold ran unbeaten through the NWOAL last season and has multiple starters back from a talented squad while Ayersville will look to build off a solid season last year in head coach Alicia Kalik’s first campaign with a ton of returning talent.
Archbold at St. Henry football (Aug. 26): Napoleon-Liberty Center is always fun but I’ve got my eye on Mercer County as powerhouse Archbold will get a tough test in game two of the post-DJ Newman era against Midwest Athletic Conference stalwart St. Henry. The Redskins finished 10-4 last season and reached the Division VII Region 28 finals before falling to eventual state champion Marion Local.
Xavier & Aidan Wensink Invitational cross country (Sept. 3): I don’t want to diminish the event at Leaders Farms in Napoleon as it honors the lives of two Patrick Henry students taken far too soon. The cause is great. From a strictly on-course perspective, however, it’s going to be interesting to say the least as Tim Atkinson will lead the Patrick Henry cross country program this fall. Atkinson helped coach distance runners at PH in track the last six years but the area will surely associate that name with the other side of the rivalry with Liberty Center after Atkinson’s long and decorated tenure coaching the Tigers cross country and track programs.
Tinora at Fairview volleyball (Sept. 6): It was perfectly set up last year as county rivals Tinora and Fairview boasted unbeaten Green Meadows Conference records heading into their league finale. Fairview had snapped Tinora’s four-year GMC title reign and won its first league crown since 2001 with a win in the 2020 league finale. Then in October, Tinora roared back from a 2-0 set deficit to knock off Fairview 19-25, 24-26, 25-10, 25-21, 15-12 and regain the league title.
This year, it’s not the league capper. Instead, it’s the opener to the GMC slate and with the game being played on ‘The Reservation,’ the buzz for this one is going to be absolutely electric.
Archbold at Liberty Center football (Sept. 16): The last time these teams met at Rex Lingruen Stadium in 2020, Archbold won a 42-35 classic. The last time these teams met in the regular season, the Bluestreaks blew out LC 41-7 in an overwhelming effort. However, the last time these teams met overall, Liberty Center ruined Archbold’s 12-0 season and senior QB DJ Newman’s career with a 38-35 upset on a Carly Roth field goal on the game’s final play in a D-VI playoff game at Defiance High School.
Enough said.
Tinora at Ayersville volleyball (Sept. 27)/Ayersville at Tinora football (Sept. 30): When the Rams and Pilots square off, it’s always memorable and always enjoyable to watch. The aforementioned promising season for Ayersville on the hardwood will pit the Pilots on their home floor against the league champion Rams while the dean of GMC football coaches, Tinora’s Kenny Krouse, will lead his Rams in a quest to retain the Victory Bell against Ayersville’s skipper, first-year head coach Andrew Mickey.
Archbold Spiketacular volleyball (Oct. 1): I know this is a radical thought here, but I enjoy the opportunity to see multiple great teams compete in the same place against other great teams.
The field at this year’s Archbold Spiketacular provides just that with regional qualifiers Tinora and Hilltop in the field, along with the host Bluestreaks, Edgerton, Otsego, Paulding, Pettisville and Toledo Christian.
Oak Harbor at Wauseon girls soccer (Oct. 15): Though seniors Eva Mennetti and Ellie Rodriguez depart from last year’s D-II district qualifying team, the Wauseon girls soccer program will get a chance at revenge in the Indians’ regular-season finale after Oak Harbor’s goal with 17 seconds left in regulation broke hearts in a 2-1 district defeat.
