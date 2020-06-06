For a great many baseball fans in this area, 1994 is a time they may never forget.
I was two years old at the time, so obviously my priorities were not which middle reliever the Indians should pick up as much as when the next time I’d get to watch Elmo or Barney would be.
Having said that, the bickering, hostility and back-and-forth sniping between Major League Baseball’s team owners and playoff unions from 26 years ago seems all too familiar today.
Back then, it was the lack of a commissioner, decades of mistrust between the union and owners and fundamental disagreement on salary structure that torpedoed an entire season and led to the first time in major American professional sports that an entire postseason was lost.
Baseball, America’s pastime and the sport with the richest history in this nation, was gone through 113 games, ruining standout years for teams like the Montreal Expos and the New York Yankees and cutting short possible record seasons from players like Matt Williams, Carlos Baerga and Tony Gwynn.
More than the money from TV contracts or the chance to see someone hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy in October, baseball lost something even more valuable.
Love.
Any person that’s watched classics like Field of Dreams, The Natural or Angels in the Outfield knows just how romantic the game of baseball can be. It ties together grandfathers to fathers to sons, its rich tapestry can compare players like Mike Trout and Honus Wagner, Mordecai Brown and Pedro Martinez.
After the 1994 strike and the 18 games it took away from the 1995 season, fans lost that romanticism for the game. It was as if fans were the children and baseball were the parents fighting in front of their kids for the first time, ripping back the curtain and showing us just how ugly the game we saw so much beauty in could be.
Attendance in 1993 was 70,257,938 across all of baseball, an average of 30,964 fans per game. In 1994, through 1,600 games, that average actually rose to 31,256 per game until the strike.
However, in 1995, that number fell to 25,021 per game despite 400 more opportunities to watch a ballgame.
Despite an expansion from 28 to 30 teams in 1998 and at least 2,428 games played every year since then, that average attendance number has reached the 1994 peak just three times since then (2006-2008).
Even the thrilling summer of 1998 that captivated the country with the chase between Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire for Roger Maris’ season record only got the sport back into America’s forefront for a temporary high.
In the last 20-plus years, the NFL and now the NBA have stormed back to seize the nation’s love and fight for the top spot in our hearts. Just look at the dollar signs.
Baseball has become regionalized during the season before everyone tunes in for the playoffs. Length of games is one topic of discussion, the gap between the haves and have-nots is the other.
Nobody’s repeated as champion since the Yankees’ three-peat in 1998-2000, 13 different teams taking the title in that span.
TV contracts are as big as ever, though dwarfed by the money spent on the NFL and NBA by networks like Fox and ESPN.
The two sides appear to be as far apart as you can be, with the players proposing a 114-game season and the owners threatening less than 60.
The coronavirus isn’t entirely to blame for this either, though it’s a contributor.
Players in the major and minor leagues – though especially in the minors, but that infuriatingly is for another time – are feeling the pinch, just like the owners facing empty stadiums and lessened TV revenues from the ravages of COVID-19.
However, that is only one log in the fire of animosity that burns between the players and the owners and only one reading of John Helyar’s 1994 book Lords of the Realm makes it crystal clear just how deep the wounds and battles went between the two parties.
Though many of the owners from that age like George Steinbrenner, Mike Illitch, George W. Bush, Bud Selig, Dick Jacobs, Gene Autry, Ted Turner, Marge Schott and Wayne Huizenga are either dead or out of baseball and a fair amount of current players weren’t even born by 1994, there’s still enough people with plenty long memories.
Owners like Peter Angelos in Baltimore and Jerry Reinsdorf in Chicago owned their teams then. Bud Selig is still involved in the game. Current commissioner Rob Manfred was a lawyer for the owners during the strike. Tony Clark, the current MLBPA executive director, made his MLB debut in 1995 in the midst of the fans’ fury.
Some baseball fans in the 1990s were so disillusioned by the game’s greed and animosity in the strike that they left and never came back. Some of those fans are the parents of today’s generation, one that’s never grown up with baseball as a vital part of the nation’s fabric.
Baseball lost one generation.
I fear if the two sides don’t come up with a solution for 2020 soon, they may lose another.
