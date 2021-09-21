Though the recent mid-September heat would have you thinking differently, we’re closer to Halloween than Independence Day and already it’s the midway point of the football regular season.
We all can be armchair quarterbacks and preseason prognosticators and think we have an idea on how teams will look in any sport heading into the season but until those varsity games tip or kick off, it’s tough to know just what the team will look like in game one and how they’ll change by season’s end.
Halfway through the year is as good a time as any to take a look at what the area scene looks like. Here’s what I’ve observed so far from our area schools on the gridiron, divided into three categories:
Surprises
Edon — Bob Olwin’s squad showed plenty of promise in 2020 at 6-4 with a high-scoring offense but with the addition of Gannon Ripke, the 4-1 Bombers have taken it to a new level. Schedule chaos aside, Drew Gallehue is guiding an outstanding passing attack and defending it is a tough task.
Ayersville — This isn’t meant as patronizing, but the Pilots surprised even me with the jump up they’ve taken. Their win over Delta in week one was impressive and the 3-1 Pilots showed no rust after missing week four. Tinora is always a tough task but I wouldn’t be surprised if Friday’s River Bowl is another classic.
Archbold — Any team with DJ Newman is going to be a contender. However, considering what the Streaks lost from last year, for this team to be as dominant as it’s been against some solid competition in a 5-0 start is definitely a head-turner.
Antwerp — Doubt Antwerp at your own risk. The Archers held Edon to their lowest scoring output (41 points, but still) this year, nearly knocked off Tinora and have dominated their other three matchups. Are the 3-2 Archers state champion level? Of course not. But Jason Hale has a young but hungry group of athletes believing and that’s plenty dangerous.
Ottawa-Glandorf — I almost shouldn’t even put O-G in this category, because I should never be surprised to see this team progress. With WBL coaching dean Ken Schriner at the helm, the Titans’ 3-2 mark belies a dominant run the last three weeks. A season-opening struggle vs. Eastwood now looks much better with the Eagles’ 5-0 record and I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if O-G went into defending D-IV state champion Van Wert on Friday and handed the Cougars another loss.
Disappointments
Napoleon — This is not meant as a shot at these kids in Napoleon. I know they’re well-coached, I know they work hard and I know they’re talented. But I’m sure everyone in that locker room is disappointed at an 0-5 start. The frustration of a loss at Defiance in a winnable game, an OT loss to Wauseon and an offense that just can’t seem to find traction is a head-scratcher for all of us.
Defiance — I need to put a caveat here. The Bulldogs’ dominant streak-snapping win on Friday at Kenton was impressive, as was competing well with a 4-1 Lima Shawnee squad, and Travis Cooper has his team finding an identity and getting a little confidence. But those two weeks of struggles vs. Van Wert and St. Marys do show how much work the Bulldogs still have left to go in closing the WBL gap. Do I think they can do it? Absolutely.
Hicksville — The Aces certainly challenged themselves in the non-conference (12-3 combined record) but it’s been tough to see Lucas Smith’s squad struggle like this in an 0-5 start. Points have been hard to come by and some tough defenses await Hicksville in the second half of the season.
Jury’s still out
Patrick Henry — This year’s switch to the spread attack in Hamler has seen some gaudy numbers from some new faces and 4-1 PH will likely be a contender in Division VII Region 26. However, outside of competing with 5-0 Columbus Grove in a five-point loss, the Patriots’ four wins have come over teams with a 3-17 record and the toughest part of the NWOAL awaits. Will the offensive success continue in the second half? Probably. But until then, I’ll hold off any definitive judgment.
Liberty Center — Losing to a pair of top-10 Division VI teams certainly isn’t anything to be upset about, especially when the three in the win column includes a road win over talented Tinora. But the 3-2 Tigers have been a little up-and-down lately with penalties and turnovers and how well LC cleans up their mistakes will determine the ceiling for Casey Mohler’s squad.
Wauseon — Wauseon’s in the same boat as their league comrades in PH and LC. The 3-2 Indians have been competitive in all five games, but the three wins are over 1-14 squads and there are still some roadblocks to the next step for the Tribe. If the Indians can get some improvement in the trenches on both sides of the ball, watch out, because not many defenses can lock down a trio of receivers like Jonas Tester, Sam Smith and Jude Armstrong.
Bryan — Good luck trying to figure out a hierarchy in the NWOAL behind Archbold. Bryan made some plays against Archbold and D-IV No. 1 Van Wert in week one and showed some heart in a 23-21 comeback win against Delta on Friday. With consecutive trips to Patrick Henry and Liberty Center on tap, we’ll learn a lot more about the Bears. One thing we know for sure, 5-7 running back Korbin Shepherd is a workhorse after a 33-carry, 170-yard performance vs. Delta.
Here’s a couple other observations from the area sports scene:
• Thoughts and condolences go out to the family of Wyatt Vaughn, who died on Sept. 10 at 46. Wyatt was a Defiance High School assistant coach and a former Defiance College football player who was a part of helping youth sports and underprivileged kids for many years.
• My heart also breaks for the Lakota High School football family. It doesn’t get much tougher than losing a coach as a car accident took the life of the Raiders’ defensive coordinator Jon Ottney on Aug. 27. Just weeks later, assistant coach Adam Good passed away on Sept. 14 from COVID-19 at the age of 29.
• On a brighter note, some area products have been making some noise in the HCAC for the Bluffton Beavers. On the pitch, former Archbold standout and sophomore forward Elijah Zimmerman netted the first hat trick for Bluffton since 2019 on Sept. 13, earning recognition from the league in its weekly men’s soccer notebook release.
On the court, Bluffton senior middle hitter and Paulding High School grad Cassidy Posey was named Offensive Athlete of the Week following a 24-kill showing in a five-set loss to Wooster while finishing a four-game weekend slate with 63 kills, four blocks, 13 digs and a .222 hitting percentage. O-G grad Brooke Kleman had 104 digs and 11 aces at libero for the Beavers in that span as well.
• Also, following last Sunday’s final round of the Defiance Area Golf Tournament, I just want to encourage all local golfers to come out and compete in next year’s event. There’s a ton of passion for the tournament every year and it’s a great chance to compete in a great format. The tournament will be held on Sept. 10-11, 2022.
