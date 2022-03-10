Selection Sunday isn’t for another three days but as college hoops heats up for one of the most anticipated times of the year, March Madness has a local flair in more ways than one.
The University of Toledo is enjoying an outstanding season on both the men’s and women’s side with both teams earning regular-season Mid-American Conference titles and No. 1 seeds in this week’s MAC Tournament.
Napoleon graduate Jordan Lauf is right in the middle of it for the 25-6 men’s team for the Rockets, now in his fourth season as the Director of Operations for Tod Kowalcyk’s squad. The former three-sport star for the Wildcats played in a record 133 games in his Rocket career and is helping the program in its bid to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1980.
The Division I tournaments have not begun for men’s and women’s hoops but in Divisions II and III, the postseason is already in full swing.
The Trine Thunder (26-3, No. 5 D3hoops.com Top 25) had an outstanding regular season with just two losses but were forced to earn an at-large bid in the D-III women’s tournament thanks to No. 2 Hope College (26-1), who defeated the Thunder 54-50 in the MIAA Tournament title game. No problem, as Trine demolished Immaculata 62-37 in the first round of the Big Dance before earning a 63-42 win over John Carroll on Saturday.
Paulding grad and Thunder sophomore guard Chelsi Giesige has seen sparing time this season for Trine, playing in 10 games on the year with 19 total points scored. Giesige played for a minute in both NCAA Tourney games, nabbing two rebounds against Immaculata. The Thunder will play Springfield (Mass.) College in a Sweet 16 game at Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky. on Friday with the HCAC champion Transylvania (26-0) potentially awaiting Saturday in an Elite Eight matchup.
Giesige isn’t the only player still hooping in the D-III field as Baldwin Wallace (23-4, No. 10) won the Ohio Athletic Conference tournament and backed it up with two NCAA Tournament wins over the weekend. The Yellow Jackets defeated Salisbury (Md.) 66-54 on Friday before knocking off pod host Gettysburg (Pa.) College by the same score on Saturday.
Former Napoleon all-Ohioan Caely Ressler is a freshman forward for the Jackets and has played in 26 of the team’s 27 games this year, averaging 5.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game. Ressler, who helped lead Napoleon to a Division II state title in 2021, was scoreless with two rebounds against Salisbury while hitting a 3-pointer with two blocks, a rebound, an assist and a steal in 14 minutes against Gettysburg.
Ressler and the Jackets will travel to Wisconsin-Whitewater this weekend to face Wisconsin-Oshkosh in a Sweet 16 game.
In the D-III men’s tournament, Defiance College fans will be plenty familiar with the Sweet 16. Former DC mentor Kyle Brumett’s Wabash Little Giants defeated Berry 91-79 before winning an 87-86 thriller over Emory on Saturday to set up a Sweet 16 game with Williams () on Friday. Brumett, who won 103 games and an HCAC title in six seasons at DC, is 124-75 in eight seasons at Wabash and has the Giants at 26-3 this year.
One of Brumett’s best players, HCAC Player of the Year Nick Sales, has also built up a solid coaching career in his ninth season as associate head coach for Marietta College. The former DC all-American and three-time HCAC Player of the Year has helped the Pioneers to a 27-2 season this year with a perfect 17-0 conference record as the team preps for a Sweet 16 game Friday against Oswego State in Marietta.
The Division II brackets were just released over the weekend and with the first round of action tipping off in the coming days, a pair of former area standouts will be participating.
In the men’s bracket, the Findlay Oilers punched their ticket and will face Ferris State in the first round. Former Wayne Trace star Ethan Linder is a senior for the Oilers, averaging 6.4 points as a key reserve for the Oilers with 24 games played and 19.9 minutes per game. Linder scored over 2,000 points for the Raiders and was a Mr. Basketball finalist in his senior season with Wayne Trace.
In the women’s bracket, there aren’t any former local players donning jerseys to play in D-II tourney games but former Montpelier star Hannah Blake will still be in the action. Blake, the Locos’ all-time leading scorer, is a graduate assistant coach with Walsh University in Canton and after a four-year playing career with the Cavaliers, will help guide the fourth-seeded squad into a first-round regional matchup with Southern Indiana on Friday.
Here’s some other bits of news regarding area sports:
— Former Ayersville standout Dauson Dales started in his first game for the Parma Panthers in the Italian Football League over the weekend. The former Pilot started at linebacker, leading the Panthers in tackles while seeing time at running back in a 24-21 win over the Firenze Guelfi in Florence.
— Pioneer Athletics, a manufacturer of athletic field marking paint and equipment based in Cleveland, announced in a press release Friday that Antwerp Local Schools’ Archer Field was selected as a winner of the 2021 Fields of Excellence Award to honor outstanding athletic fields and the crews that maintain them.
— In coaching news, Pettisville head volleyball coach John Horning has stepped down after 16 seasons coaching the program. Horning led the team in 2001 then returned in 2007 to coach the last 15 seasons for the Blackbirds. Pettisville had a 258-126 record, eight BBC championships, 10 sectional titles and a district crown in 2008 while winning 68 league matches in a row from 2013-19 under Horning’s tutelage.
— Defiance High School will be represented in a big way this week as University of Findlay freshman and 2021 DHS grad Addi Fleischman is one of six Oilers competing in the NCAA D-II national championships in Greensboro, N.C. this week. Fleischman, a four-time state qualifier and WBL champion diver for Defiance, won both the one and three-meter diving events in the recent G-MAC championships, becoming the third UF woman to earn Diver of the Meet honors.
— In indoor track, Ohio Northern junior and Paulding grad Hunter Kesler was named an all-Great Lakes Region honoree by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for 2022 in both the 1600 relay and the 200. Kesler was an all-OAC finisher in both events in 2022, setting a career-best time in the 200 that rankes No. 2 all-time for the Polar Bears.
— Ottawa-Glandorf product and Bowling Green State University senior Kadie Hempfling was named a third-team all-Mid-American Conference selection on Tuesday. Hempfling leads the Falcons with 11.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds per contest and has made a heck of a career so far as the only player in BG history to record 1,000 points, 700 rebounds and 300 assists in a career.
— As the temperatures continue to fluctuate from chilly to brisk, don’t feel too bad for the Defiance College baseball and softball teams. The Jackets will depart this upcoming weekend with DC softball heading to Clermont and Leesburg, Fla. for eight games in the Sunshine State from Sunday through Thursday, March 17. The baseball team will begin its run of games in Fort Myers, Fla. on Monday through Thursday. DC’s first home baseball game will not come until April 2 with an HCAC doubleheader against Transylvania.
