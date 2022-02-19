As the winter sports season winds down and the scissors for net-cutting come out, I can’t help but to feel the buzz in the air.
Whether it’s the historic moments of schools snapping sectional or district championship droughts, the surprises and last-second play-making or the moments you just have to see to believe, nothing’s better than the events than when it’s all on the line.
In just a few short weeks, the first Parade of Champions since 2019 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus will bring up pride and emotion that I can’t put into words, just one of the many magical moments to come in the next month.
Though unfortunately Mother Nature threw some wrenches in the works with girls hoops postponed on Thursday, that just means more jam-packed days of action throughout the week to follow up on and plenty of questions that could potentially be answered. Questions like:
Can Lauren Melia bring home a diving title for Tinora at the state championships after improving her state finish every year to fourth last year?
Can the Napoleon girls basketball team find the (late-February and) March magic again and make a run to defend their state crown in an absolutely brutal Division II district?
Can the top-seeded Defiance boys make it out of an equally nasty D-II district for the Bulldogs’ first trip to regionals since winning it all in 2015?
Can Wayne Trace senior Jarrett Hornish become the fourth area wrestler to win three state championships after Archbold’s Clark Forward (1997-99) and Delta’s Jake Spiess (2013, 2015-16) and Drew Mattin (2015-17)?
Can standout Antwerp sophomore gymnasts Brooke and Hannah Molitor break through for state berths to represent the six-county area at the state level?
Can the Archers finally break through on the boys hardwood after back-to-back heartbreaks at the regional level in Division IV?
I, for one, can’t wait to find out.
Here’s some other bits of news from around the area:
* Defiance College will have a pair of new names on its coaching staff in Earnest Wilson’s first full year as head coach in 2022 as the program announced the hiring of assistants D’Gary Wallace and Bill Nickell on Tuesday.
Wallace, a Dayton Dunbar grad, will serve as defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator after spending time as nickels coach and video coordinator at FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff and stops at Capital (linebackers coach), Cincinnati Christian (defensive backs coach, special teams coordinator) and Urbana (defensive line/linebackers coach, recruiting coordinator).
Nickell, a Celina grad, shares paths from Pine Bluff and Urbana, as the new DC offensive coordinator and offensive line/tight ends coach was co-OC, offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for UAPB, including a Southwest Athletic Conference West Division championship a season ago.
* In a rule already hearing opposition from coaches, the OHSAA informed administrators and coaches on Thursday that the 10-day coaching rule has been reinstated. The rule, which limits staffs to a maximum of 10 days to work with more than 50 percent of athletes from June 1 to July 31, was lifted in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
• Speaking of rule changes, those who yell ‘He was outside of the pocket!’ on intentional grounding calls in high school football will finally be right as the NFHS approved rule changes that allow a player to throw an incomplete forward pass if outside the pocket and if the pass reaches the neutral zone. Another change comes in legislating the chop block, changing the location allowed for a combination block by two or more teammates against an opponent to above and below the waist as opposed to above or below the knee.
• Switching to the hardwood, Trine University senior and former Archbold star Bryce Williams owes Kalamazoo College some new nets after scorching theirs on Wednesday. Williams scored 33 points on 11-of-18 shooting from long range alone, tying a school record for 3-pointers in a game in a 94-56 win over the Hornets. Eight of the 11 treys came in the first half, marking the most points in a game by any Thunder player this season.
• Swanton boys basketball coach Bruce Smith led the Bulldogs to their first outright Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship in 40 years with a win over Archbold last week, which marks the fifth different league trophy Smith has hoisted in his storied career. Smith earned a Northern Lakes League championship at Southview in 2015 following a long tenure at Toledo Whitmer where he guided the Panthers to league titles in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference, the Toledo City League and the Great Lakes League.
• Finally, the college baseball season is getting underway, even if the snow around here doesn’t make that feel real. Ohio State opened its season Friday at the Snowbird Classic in Port Charlotte, Fla. against Marshall with Archbold grad and Buckeye sophomore Kade Kern starting in the outfield. Kern led OSU in batting average (.325), on-base percentage (.391), hits (52) and steals (nine) as a freshman, starting all 42 games. Kern was also ranked No. 32 in D1baseball.com’s Top 50 list of 2023 draft college prospect lists.
