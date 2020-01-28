As I typed this on Sunday night, I write knowing full well that this won’t run for another day and a half and the ever-churning sports news cycle will have probably moved on.
I don’t care.
I also know that professional basketball probably doesn’t rank atop the hierarchy of sports fandom in the area among our readers, for one reason or another.
Again, I don’t care.
My generation, the kids born too late to see Jordan as anything much more than a Washington Wizard and appreciate his greatness, lost its beacon of basketball on Sunday as tragically and as shockingly as possible.
At 41 years old and just over three years removed from one of the greatest walk-off performances a player could have ever bowed out with in a 60-point game in his final game as a Laker in 2016, Kobe Bryant was destined for the next chapter of his life to be just as impactful as a legend of the game and the guy whose highlights lived forever.
And just like that, that’s all we’re going to be left with.
Highlights.
Just memories on a YouTube screen, box scores we can always refer back to with incredulity like his 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors or the time he dropped 62 points on the Dallas Mavericks in just three quarters.
Of course, his three daughters and his wife, along with the families and friends of the other seven lives tragically lost on Sunday, are left with an even bigger hole — the kind of hole that never gets filled.
It’s the kind of loss that doesn’t make sense when you hear it on TV or read about it on your phone. The kind of loss that can be repeated for hours on ESPN, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, CNN or your nightly news over and over again and still not sink in.
It took my wife repeating it four times, me insisting to see it in print by my own two eyes, seeing five different articles through Facebook and a tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski for me to even come close to trying to wrap my mind around it.
It’s the strange duality of a player like Kobe being both larger than life and still being able to have his life taken just like any of ours could be on any given day.
This kind of thing just doesn’t happen to someone this big. Kobe was supposed to be the next ambassador of the game to new generations, countless kids firing up YouTube and learning about a player they’d never see play live or on television, but seeing what greatness on the court looked like.
Kobe Bryant was also far from perfect. His rape case in 2003, the petulance he could show at times on the court and the imperfection of some of the games that he frankly lost for his team by his indomitable will to be ‘the man.’
I never rooted for the Lakers. I never rooted for Kobe Bryant. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t respect the absolute and overwhelming nature that was his game.
And I never came close to meeting him.
That’s the kind of impact Kobe Bryant made on my generation and millions of others across the world.
He drained baskets with a ruthlessness that the league hadn’t seen since Jordan’s apex and took on basketball not just as a career or a game, but as an enemy to be overcome and overpowered, bent to his will.
He made plenty of enemies on the court and in the stands as the most visible face of the biggest franchise in pro basketball and arguably the entire country, but you would watch him anyway.
He was must-see TV, just because you never knew what he would do next.
Kobe Bryant was more than just the most envied, most revered, most hated, most immovable force I watched on my television more times than I can count, he was the kind of player that demanded attention.
Not in the ‘look-at-me’ diva way that is often used to describe sports superstars, but in the way that you knew when Kobe Bryant graced your television screen, your eyes were immediately drawn to wherever No. 24 was.
At least mine were.
