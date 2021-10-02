There’s no right way to write a column like this.
As many thoughts and emotions and insights as you’d like to tie together, it always unravels a little by the end when you realize that suicide just doesn’t make sense.
The pain that a person goes through to get to that point and the anguish that leads someone to think that it’s the only escape is not the kind of feeling that people go through on a regular basis. That makes it hard to empathize and harder to not feel fake or generic about our words of condolence.
The heartbreak also comes when the person in that much pain is so young. Grappling with the emotions and struggles in life are hard for anyone, no matter what age, but in a time when everything in the world is new, the stresses seem even more overwhelming.
We go through life knowing the things we can count on, the things that just fit into the rhythm of the day
The death of Antwerp freshman Jessica Thornell earlier this week was the kind of event that stops us all in our tracks.
For full disclosure, Jess was my second cousin and the news came as a shock to all of us to hear that such a bright and wonderful girl had left us. The family appreciates the kind words and all the support they’ve received over the past few days.
When you hear or read that a young person has taken their life, there’s no one way to describe the feeling. You look inward, thinking about how you felt at that age and your heart breaks thinking of enduring pain like that. You think about their family and their loved ones and the shock and unimaginable grief and how to even get through the next hour, much less the next day.
If you have children of your own, you hug them a little bit tighter and try to find the words to explain such an unexplainable loss when they have questions about subjects like this.
Over the years, I’m sure plenty of readers have seen a quote from Fred Rogers resurface in times of crisis or major tragedies in the news.
Mr. Rogers once said on his show, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
So that’s what I decided to do. It wasn’t hard to find them.
As I scrolled through the Crescent-News sports Twitter feed on Wednesday evening, I happened to see a tweet from the Bryan High School student section’s account saying that they would be changing their theme night for Friday’s game at Liberty Center to a “yellow-out,” in memory of Jess Thornell.
For those who don’t know, the color yellow and a crossed yellow ribbon are the emblems of the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program, a program started in 1994 aimed at encouraging awareness about suicide prevention, particularly in teenagers and young people.
Minutes later, I saw one from the Fairview High School student section for their game against Wayne Trace. In the next few hours and through Thursday, posts from Edgerton, Hicksville, Wayne Trace, Archbold, Napoleon, Defiance and Ayersville (Antwerp’s Friday homecoming football opponent) all came across the timeline amidst an outpouring of support for the school, the Thornell family and the Antwerp community.
I saw another post with a link to a GoFundMe page started by the Antwerp High School Class of 2021 to support the family in honor of Jess’ older brother Eric, a 2021 Antwerp grad. It had only been up for a few hours and already had $2,000 raised.
Mr. Rogers was right: you will always find people who are helping.
Donning a yellow headband or T-shirt may not seem like a major gesture. After all, it’s just fabric.
But none of those student sections or schools had to do any of that. They could have sent their condolences, put up a nice post and gone about their own homecoming festivities and nobody would have thought less of them.
However, I’ve always believed that the truest sign of a person’s character is what they do for someone who can’t repay them and doing something not because they have to, but because it’s the right thing to do.
Northwest Ohio protects its own, it’s one of the reasons I’m glad I live here.
Sometimes empathy isn’t about walking in another person’s shoes.
Sometimes, it’s about letting them take their shoes off to rest, even for a little while.
Continue to keep the Thornell family and the Antwerp community in your hearts and be good to one another.
