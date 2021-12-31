When you reach the end of a calendar year, there’s two things to do: look back or look forward.
Looking back, as long as it’s through a lens of reflection and not regret, can be a fun exercise, whether it’s reminiscing on the best memories of the year or going through the highlight reel of a trip around the sun.
However, looking forward has always been my preferred state of focus.
Not that I don’t enjoy seeing the best that a year has had to offer but at the end of the day, all of it is in the rearview mirror and often is more useful as the fuel to propel you into the new year ahead.
As I look at hte sport landscape, I think about how unique the winter season can be as the holiday breaks in late December offer a chance for athletes to reset and reconfigure their focus for the second half of the season.
Fall and spring sports don’t provide that built-in break, just a number that marks the halfway point in their campaigns.
It’s a chance to look back and look forward.
Napoleon’s girls basketball team is one example.
The Ladycats can look back at a 2021 that they’ll never forget with a long-awaited state coronation in March in Dayton. With a new team this season, a battle-tested squad has already faced some tough opponents like Ottawa-Glandorf, Springfield and Wauseon to help temper another tournament run that I’m certain Corey Kreinbrink’s squad is already looking forward to making.
Other schools that get to look back fondly include Archbold as 2021 saw the Bluestreaks reach regionals in boys basketball and reach No. 1 in the state in an unbeaten football season. Both of those seasons sandwiched the highest peak, a thrilling run to Akron’s Canal Park and the Division III baseball state tournament that brought back memories of the school’s 2005 state title run. Carson Meyer added to the fun on Lafayette Street to add to Archbold’s list of state champion standouts on the wrestling mats.
For me personally, one of the most fulfilling moments of 2021 came in the sweltering June heat as I followed the Fairview softball team for its unprecedented run to state gold.
I’d been there for past heartbreaks for the Apaches in regionals and seen just how talented Staci Renollet’s team has been over the years only to fall short.
When the Apaches took down a talented Otsego team in the regional semifinals, I started to wonder “Is this the year?” When they run-ruled powerhouse Cardington-Lincoln in the finals, I really started to believe.
After making the first cross-state trip to Akron’s Firestone Stadium as part of a long day of double duty (I headed to Westerville for state track following the game), I wondered just how the Apaches would match up with a program like Wheelersburg, especially when the Pirates took a 4-1 lead in the second inning.
But just like many games before it, C-N Player of the Year Anna Ankney came up with the clutchest of clutch hits with a grand slam to give the Apaches the lead and lead a 15-hit parade.
With a win like that, it was almost a fait accompli that Fairview would finish the job on Sunday afternoon and by gosh, it was. That 10-0 run-rule win over Canfield South Range, led by a sophomore pitcher in Paige Ricica and yet another Ankney homer, was the cathartic kind of storybook year that sportswriters dream of and coaches and players will talk about forever.
What has stuck with me through it all, though, is the slight look of surprise on Renollet’s face when she saw me after the game as if to say, ‘You drove out here again?’ and a genuine thank-you after our post-game interview for covering the team.
I don’t think I told her then or Archbold or Napoleon after their state runs but any of those teams should be hearing the thanks from me.
Thanks for the booster shot of faith and passion in the arm for someone who could’ve easily stayed jaded after the craziness that has been these past two years.
Thanks for the stories I can tell for years to come about how I got to see some of the area’s greatest teams achieve some of the greatest feats.
This past year has been an eventful one on the personal side of things.
It’s had its lows, like the passing of my cousin in late September and my grandfather’s passing at 81 on the day after Christmas.
However, it’s seen some great highs as well, like a once-in-a-lifetime trip taken to Greece and Italy this past September and some wonderful memories with childhood friends getting married this year.
It all takes new perspective, however, when I try and process the news that my wife and I recently announced: that we’ll be parents for the first time in June 2022.
So thank you to 2021, I guess, for being a year I don’t mind looking back on as I couldn’t be more excited to look forward.
