It comes as no surprise to anyone from this neck of the woods that the six-county area produces excellent athletes at the collegiate level that have had success on a perennial basis.
It’s tough to keep track of every single athlete from our area schools that is currently competing but a group of area standouts have made their mark on their respective programs with some excellent showings in the last few weeks.
In Division II, Ayersville graduate and University of Findlay sophomore Noah Fisher has been smashing the cross country record books both for the Oilers and for the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
Saturday, the former Pilot standout set the school’s 10K record at the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional in a time of 30:30. A week prior, Fisher won the G-MAC individual championship in the 8,000-meter with a meet record time of 24:22.2 while setting the school record earlier this season in 23.45.9 in the Royals Challenge in Charlotte, N.C.
The time set at the Royals Challenge was not only a school record that was a full minute faster than the previous record of 24:51 set in 1975, it also set a new record for the conference by more than 20 seconds.
Fisher is not the only area runner doing well in the G-MAC as Lake Erie College sophomore Raena Willett, a Holgate grad, has put her name in the school’s record books as well. Willett broke her own school record in the 6K at the Midwest Regional with a time of 22:50.4.
On the court, former Ottawa-Glandorf star and two-time Western Buckeye League Player of the Year Taylor Alt is well on her way to another first team all-Mid-American Conference nod. The University of Toledo sophomore leads the Rockets in kills (383) and aces (30) and is third on the team in both digs (235) and blocks (46) through 27 matches.
Just because some area hoopsters aren’t on Division I, Power Five rosters doesn’t mean they can’t compete with the top level of college basketball.
In Division II, former Wayne Trace star Ethan Linder made his mark off the bench in the University of Findlay’s season-opening exhibition against Division I Toledo. The former Ohio Player of the Year and the Raiders’ all-time leading scorer hit 4-of-5 from outside the arc and finished with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists in the Oilers’ 83-78 loss.
Though just outside of the coverage area, Lima Shawnee scoring maestro and Mr. Basketball finalist George Mangas seems to be fitting in well in the college ranks. Mangas had 21 points in 32 minutes of action off the bench for Division II Fairmont State (W.Va.), converting 8-of-11 shots and three longballs as the Fighting Falcons put a scare into D-I Bowling Green in a 91-89 overtime exhibition defeat.
At the NAIA level, Lourdes University in Sylvania might be the best place to go to check in on some local women’s basketball faces. The Gray Wolves are 3-2 on the young season and average 79.4 points a game, with three former area standouts in the starting lineup.
Sophomore Shae Pedroza, a former Napoleon point guard, leads the team in scoring with 15.6 ppg and has hit 14-of-28 from long range while dishing out 3.2 assists a game.
Fellow sophomore Mercedes Wagner has been a powerhouse since transferring from Division II Wayne State. The 6-2 forward and Fairview product averages 13.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game in four starts. Finally, a newcomer to the Wolves’ roster is 6-0 freshman forward Shallyn Miley. The recent Bryan High School grad has started four of five games for Lourdes, averaging 8.4 ppg and 6.6 rpg.
Lourdes’ lopsided 132-74 win over Miami-Middletown on Saturday was a great showcase for the local trio’s skills. Wagner hit 13-of-21 shots from the field in a 29-point, 12-board, 3-block masterpiece in the win while Pedroza hit six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points and seven assists. Miley wasn’t far behind Wagner’s scoring output, just missing out on a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds.
Finally, the gridiron has seen plenty of outstanding performances as well.
Former Hicksville star Garrett Crall is in his fifth year on the Division I Univeristy of Wyoming roster in an outstanding career and a testament to hard work and perseverance. Crall, a 6-5, 239-pound defensive end is sixth on the team with 34 tackles along with two TFLs and 0.5 sacks. In 49 career games played, Crall has 181 tackles, 21 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, two fumbles forced and three fumbles recovered. His career tackles-for-loss total puts him just 1.5 away from joining the top 10 in program history.
Meanwhile, another story of overcoming adversity makes the long trip from Defiance to Salina, Kan. as former DHS running back Chris Fluker enters his second season with the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes football program. Fluker, a 5-10, 205-pound sophomore running back, is in his second season with the NAIA No. 6 Coyotes and has tallied 134 carries, 617 yards and three TDs rushing with 12 receptions for 164 yards and a TD this season.
Fluker is currently at 222 carries for 1,087 yards and seven TDs with 16 receptions, 214 yards and a TD for his career since transferring in 2020 following the closing of his original home of Urbana University. Fluker tallied 11 carries, 98 yards, one reception for 11 yards and a rushing TD on Saturday in the nationally-ranked Coyotes’ lopsided 81-6 win over Arkansas Baptist and could be a part of more program history for the 10-0 program with a Kansas Conference title and automatic NAIA playoff bid on the line on Saturday against No. 13 Southwestern.
Finally, former Ayersville standout and Crescent-News Defensive Player of the Year Dauson Dales was part of an outstanding effort for Division II Ohio Dominican in Saturday’s 31-0 Senior Day win over Lake Erie. The senior Panther linebacker had eight tackles, two pass breakups and a sack as the defense racked up a school and G-MAC-record 11 sacks on the day in the final home game of the 2021 season. Dales became the G-MAC’s career tackle leader earlier this season and has 362 career tackles, including 108 this year. The ODU single-season record is 116. Dales also has three sacks, 25 TFLs, three fumble recoveries and 12 pass breakups in his five-year career in Columbus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.