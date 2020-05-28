Defiance High School athletics has had a storied history in athletics, be it their powerhouse years in the 1990s on the gridiron, Obie Mouser’s perennial contenders in track and cross country or the four state titles won by the baseball program.
But there are very few figures more synonymous with the Blue and White than Kirk Lehman.
Lehman, who submitted his resignation and retirement as teacher and boys basketball coach on Wednesday, leaves behind a legacy not just of winning basketball in a hoops-crazy area but one of integrity, accountability and downright decency.
Kirk won more games than any other boys hoops coach at Defiance High School, passing his mentor and high school coach Roger Renz in 2012 and Max Gecowets (1950-62) with a win in the state semifinals in 2015 before claiming the ultimate crown the very next day.
The 1978 DHS grad is more than an icon of coaching or a memorable player – and that last part can’t be underrated with his 1,219 points at Defiance and 13 30-point games.
Kirk Lehman is a paragon of what high school coaching is supposed to be.
Since I started covering Defiance hoops more frequently in 2017, I’ve never dealt with a more decent and open coach that could genuinely make you feel welcome in the conversation.
His work ethic, noted by many others I spoke to, is only rivaled by a sense of decency and a priority to do the right thing and to stay accountable to the standards set by his parents, his coaches and the programs he has built.
He’s had players revere him and continue to stay in touch with the program and has set a new bar for what Defiance hoops can be.
With respect to coaches like Renz, Obie Mouser, Steve Grant, Tom Rex and Joe Voll, each of whom coached the Bulldogs to solid seasons, the consistent level of winning that Lehman put together is yet to be matched.
That passion and pride in the program is apparent from anyone you talk to, including current DHS athletic director Jerry Buti, who came to Defiance in 1990 as football coach and has been AD since 2008.
“This is a legend retiring,” said Buti, a Hall of Fame coach in his own right. “This is a person that has brought us back to where basketball was when he played and beyond with a state title.
“He’s a better person than a coach and he’s an outstanding coach. We always had our morning talks in my office bouncing things off each other, just two old coaches talking ... It’s a sad time not being able to work with Kirk Lehman.”
Regional heartbreaks against Port Clinton in 2010 and Lima Bath in 2014 could have made anyone feel like the highest of peaks wasn’t in the cards for this program.
But the magic of the 2014-15 season, one in which the Bulldogs won the state title and not the Western Buckeye League title, erased all that and was a cathartic affirmation of all the work Kirk put into this program.
The ups and downs of heartache on the court and two prior coaching stops that could have soured him on the sport never dulled Lehman’s passion for the game.
In his six-year stint away from coaching high school hoops between Rossford and Defiance, Lehman helped coach at Steve Mix’s Basketball Academy in Toledo, helping hone his craft with the former NBA All-Star and Toledo legend.
But when then-Defiance athletic director Barry Parsons reached out to him in 2003, the allure of coaching his alma mater, the pride of his life, was too much to refuse and the Bulldogs are better for it.
Some coaches have expressed hopes of retiring and then never do and continue to coach multiple seasons. Some step away from the game for a few years, get the itch and come back to the sidelines.
I can’t predict the future, especially in the wild days of the coronavirus, but if I had to guess, I’d say this is the end of the road for one of the most decent coaches you’ll ever meet.
Without hoops, the other option is pretty bright.
“Being a granddad is the best thing in the world,” said Lehman, who expressed excitement at his daughter Kiersten’s upcoming wedding in May and spending time with his son Bryn’s young daughter. “My daughter’s getting married to a great young man, I’m looking forward to that.
“Being able to repay my wife Lesley for all the sacrifices she’s made is going to take some time, but I’m looking forward to that too.”
In my conversation with him Wednesday after I learned the news, I can count multiple times where Kirk called himself lucky, whether referring to the players he coached, the coaches he battled, the coaches he learned from or the opportunities he’d had.
Speaking for both myself and the basketball community at large, Kirk, I need to make one correction.
We’re the lucky ones.
Congratulations on a Hall of Fame career, coach.
You’ve earned it.
