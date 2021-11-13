A kicker that never expected to be in the position to seal an upset win.
A near-perfectly-executed gameplan that helped a gritty team put themselves in position to knock off No. 1.
A second chance in a sport that doesn’t always give them.
Liberty Center-Archbold had it all, and then some.
For the Tigers, a 41-7 embarrassment to their unbeaten rivals in week five was a turning point. LC hasn’t allowed more than 18 points since and hasn’t lost either.
That eight-game win streak has come from plenty of different names on the Liberty Center roster.
One was senior Teejay Moore, who transferred in for his senior year from nearby Napoleon and went over 1,000 yards in style with a physical 173-yard showing.
One was junior QB Zane Zeiter, whose yards don’t jump off the page but whose grittiness carrying the football in LC’s Wing-T offense kept the chains moving and kept the gameplan working.
One was sophomore Trenton Kruse, who was thrust into action when 1,000-yard rusher Matthew Orr was sidelined with injury and promptly tallied 79 rush yards - including a key 34-yard run to set up a second-quarter touchdown.
One was senior Evan Conrad, who had four tackles, a sack and a receiving touchdown as part of a standout LC defensive unit that held Archbold down just enough to give the Tigers a chance.
And one was Carly Roth.
A member of the LC girls soccer team, the senior took a shot in the preseason and joined the football team and played JV ball for the first half of the season before starter Wes Wymer went down for the year. Roth came in during a week six game against Swanton, which also happened to mark the start of LC’s current win streak.
Roth has made 28-of-32 extra points since then, including all five on Saturday, but missed a field goal attempt against Bluffton in the first round of the postseason.
Tasked with the biggest kick of her career, the first female player to ever score for the LC varsity football program knocked through the biggest three points of the season for the Tigers.
“Our team really believes in her and she has confidence in herself because she’s worked extremely hard to put herself in position to make those kicks,” said LC coach Casey Mohler.
Even on a chilly November night and with an Archbold timeout to “freeze” Roth, the Tigers’ offensive prowess helped her out as well.
“That was pretty great,” said Roth with a smile after being reminded she’d had five times more chances to kick against Archbold on Saturday than the one PAT she hit in week five. “I got my leg warmed up a little bit.
“You just have to go through the mentality that your team trusts you. I trust the team and we all have to do our jobs.”
With the chants of ‘Hit, Liberty, Hit,’ the refrain of the late Kip Kern, ringing out from the visitors stands and the postseason magic that seems to follow the Tigers this time of year, Liberty Center will get another chance to do their jobs again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.