I’ve always had a connection with the cycle of sports even from when I was a small child with no responsibilities and just looking for the next excuse to go play outside.
Baseball has always cornered the market on the romanticism of sport, whtherer it’s the smell of a freshly-cut outfield, the satisfaction of the crack that comes from a perfectly-struck ball off a wood bat or the notion that even with snow falling in February in northwest Ohio, the annual call for pitchers and catchers to sunny Florida and Arizona isn’t far away.
That cyclical nature isn’t exclusive to just the spring return of sports from a frigid winter or even the chilling of the air when football season rolls around and frankly, it doesn’t even have that much to do with the weather.
It’s turned into a bit of a circadian rhythm for me.
I know the closer we get to March, the less sleep I’ll get keeping pace with the chaos of schedule changes and brackets and tournament site during the winter sports tournaments, not to mention the havoc weather and viruses continue to wreak.
I know that when August 1 hits the calendar, my focus will have to shift from the heat of the summer and the freedom for more feature stories with school out of session will be replaced by prepping for the first of a three-season trek with new faces and new goals for a new school year.
One of the other things I enjoy the most about this carousel ride is the last few weeks of the regular season. It’s when the team pictures are submitted for junior high or youth teams with smiles on their faces for a job well done or a tournament won.
It’s when records often are broken and re-set as an exclamation point for an excellent career, be it a school scoring record, a 100th win or pin, ending a league title drought or setting a wins mark that cements a senior class’ legacy in the program.
That was plenty evident in recent days as Napoleon senior Taylor Strock, perhaps the most notable member of an outstanding run of players in Corey Kreinbrink’s program in the last few seaosns, stamped her mark as one of the all-time greats.
With a free throw in the No. 1 Wildcats’ 63-53 win over Division I No. 14 Sylvania Northview on Friday, Strock passed 1992 Napoleon grad Amy Flory’s scoring mark of 1,216 career points to become the all-time leading girls hoops scorer before she competes for Division II Cedarville University next season.
At the same time, Miller City senior Natalie Koenig added her name to the area’s best, passing the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer in Carol Lammers with her 1,322nd point, finishing with a whopping 31 in a 67-41 win against Pandora-Gilboa.
It’s those kinds of moments that make you happy to be part of a profession that gets to highlight these kinds of stories and see the positive impact that sports can provide.
Unfortunately, the passion that is clearly evident that makes those connections so important also makes the loss of those connections that much tougher.
A pair of very influential figures in the area passed away in recent days, with former Defiance Schools superintendent Mike Struble passing away on Wednesday at 70 following a battle with leukemia while longtime Ayersville teacher and coach and former Defiance assistant Bob Fett fell short in his battle with cancer two days earlier at the age of 63.
I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing Bob well, though from the outpouring of support and heartfelt thoguhts I saw on social media in recent days, it appears that’s my loss. Fett, the father of former Defiance High School track standouts Alyssa, Lauren, Kristen and Olivia Fett and father-in-law of current DHS boys hoops coach Bryn Lehman, taught at Ayersville High School for over 35 years while also winning 127 games in two separate stints as boys head coach at Ayersville High School.
Though the sentiments I gathered of Fett’s impact on those around him spoke of his wisdom, class, integrity, but I would think his bravery would also need to be in the spotlight. Fett, who was also awarded the Pride of the Bulldogs Award from Defiance High School in 2018, was the first coach to take over the Ayersville boys hoops program after Hall of Famer Lee Himmeger retired in 1980, coaching the Pilots from 1980-84 and then later winning 91 games in a stint from 1990-98.
Wins and losses aside, I think it also takes some bravery to raise four daughters, a task that I’m sure was more rewarding than any other.
I did have the opportunity to interact with Mike Struble on multiple occasions, most notably during the process of Defiance City Schools’ recent construction of their new district facility and the athletic complexes on the DHS campus.
His passion was always evident and his pride even more so when looking at the completed gymnasium and baseball facilities and the installation of turf at Fred J. Brown Stadium, along with the impressive classrooms and academic opportunities available in the building.
When I was working on a story about the football stadium installing turf, I contacted Mike for a quick quote from the administration’s perspective to round out a story I’d basically completed. Not long after that email, I was invited over to the administrative office in the old Defiance Middle School building downtown.
Thinking I’d just be making a stop in his office to chat for a few minutes, I instead was whisked into a classroom with not only Mike but Maumee Bay Turf owner Brad Morrison and other Defiance administrators for a full presentation.
As I learned in the news of his passing, Struble had taught all over the state and worked for multiple school districts. But returning to Defiance as superintendent and leading the district for nearly 15 years was the frosting on a towering cake. You can’t top coming home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.