N.I.L.
Three letters that, if you haven’t been paying attention to the business end of college sports recently, may be the only thing you see when you read about them these days.
I don’t pretend to have all the answers on the recent laws and regulations being passed recently and I certainly can’t predict the future on what the effects will be on the collegiate landscape but what I can do is run down what’s happened, explain it to the best of my ability and try and give some perspective.
So here goes nothing.
— What does NIL stand for?
Name, Image and Likeness.
This refers to players’ rights to the use of their NIL and the right to make money from it.
In the past, those rights basically belonged to the college or university that the player had signed with and prevented players from using the value of their platform for themselves.
Look at it this way. If regular college student John Johnson at State College U was an exceptional piano player, he could play Friday nights at the local bar for money and tips, all while keeping his eligibility as a student.
But if Tim Thompson, star linebacker for SCU with a talent on the guitar and microphone, attempted to do so, he would be in violation of NCAA rules and threaten his eligibility as a student athlete.
That example is a bit dated perhaps, so here’s another in the age of social media.
In 2017, Central Florida kicker Donald De La Haye ahd a popular YouTube channel where he talked about his life, had gaming videos and trick shot videos. Through advertising on the channel, De La Haye could make money from his content on YouTube. He was ordered by the NCAA to delete the channel or demonetize it in order to keep his eligibility because at the time, NCAA athletes were forbidden from financially profiting off athletic ability outside of their scholarship.
He elected to keep his channel and the Deestroying channel now has 3.39 million subscribers as of May 2021.
That saga was four years ago but the issue has gone on for far longer than that.
— Why are we hearing about all of this now?
What finally got things pushed in this direction were state legislatures in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Texas and now Ohio allowing college athletes to profit off their likeness. That timetable was set for July 1 and now the floodgates have been opened.
A 9-0 ruling from the Supreme Court on June 21 said that NCAA restrictions on “education-related benefits” were a violation of anti-trust laws, referring to things like computers, tutoring and paid internships through the colleges themselves. While this didn’t explicitly pertain to the NIL debates, the written opinions from multiple justices were more than clear as to how things may unfold going forward.
After a late amendment was added to legislation on NIL in Ohio last week that bogged down a bill that would have taken effect immediately, Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Monday that allows college athletes to benefit from their own NIL, which would permit an athlete to hire an agent but does not allow them to endorse alcohol, tobacco, casinos or adult entertainment.
— What does it mean for my college sports fandom?
Honestly, I don’t think it means all that much if you’re an Ohio State fan.
Anybody that’s been to a Buckeye game knows that OSU is much of a business as it gets when it comes to athletics. The school knows its size and global reach and its platform provides plenty of opportunities for its athletes. Now that platform includes players being able to make money without resorting to shady tactics or selling their own gear — not that that’s ever been a problem in Columbus before.
Buckeye linebacker Teradja Mitchell already announced his own clothing brand, which seems innocuous but would have been a violation in past years if he was making money off it.
Overall, however, it is not some death knell for college sports. This is not the players being paid, it’s human beings and American citizens having the financial freedom to use their prime athletic and marketable years.
The big schools get the focus, sure, but don’t forget that there are three divisions of NCAA sports. Defiance College is a part of all of this too, as an Ohio institution and an NCAA Division III member. All of this has come fairly quickly, so there’s not much to report on the Yellow Jacket side of things.
“We’re going to put together a committee, get our student-athletes together and put together some guidelines to educate our student-athletes on NIL and what it’s about,” DC athletic director and head baseball coach Derek Woodley told me. “Right now at the Division III level, how much is it going to impact? I don’t know right now. I know players at bigger schools have signed agreements and things like that, but I don’t see Insert Defiance Business Here giving a baseball player $100,000 to put their name and image on a billboard but name X top-line football player in the SEC, that could happen.”
— Isn’t this going to have a major negative impact on the sports that aren’t football and men’s basketball?
I understand the sentiment. There’s no doubt that many of the sports that colleges offer are subsidized by the massive revenues from football and men’s basketball at the Division I level.
But to think that female athletes are suddenly going to be left out in the cold is a bit short-sighted.
Just look at some of the early deals that have been made. Fresno State basketball players and twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder have built up a massive social media presence (3.3 million TikTok followers, around 515,000 combined Instagram followers, over 67,000 YouTube subscribers) and signed a deal with Boost Mobile, a wireless phone company.
Fresno State’s a big school, but it’s not Duke or UCLA or Ohio State. If anything, loosening NIL restrictions makes it a more open playing field for all athletes.
— What will we see going forward?
For one, this is far from the end of the journey.
Many states do not have legislation on this, though I’m sure the major schools in those states are making plenty of phone calls to statehouses to try and keep the playing field even.
Is this going to lead to pay-for-play and the professionalization of college sports? I can’t answer that. I’m not a lawyer or a judge and I don’t have the legal chops to understand the interpretation of labor laws or anti-trust precedent.
What I do know is this: players deserve to not be exploited.
I’m not saying a Division I scholarship athlete isn’t in a good spot already with facilities, food, a paid education and being able to compete in a sport they love.
What I am saying is that those schools and the NCAA are bringing in billions of dollars of revenue because of the work that those student athletes are providing. The platform is huge, be it big-time college football, March Madness or massive TV contracts with all the networks.
That huge platform for the schools also provides a huge platform for the athletes themselves and for decades, the only ones allowed to use that platform are the ones wearing the school logo on a polo or lapel pin, not the ones sweating through the logo on their jersey.
