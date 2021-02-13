Knock, knock.
As I type this column in mid-February, with frigid temperatures and snowy forecasts a daily possibility, I feel a sense of normalcy in the seasonal routine.
Mid-February through the middle of March is one of the busiest, most stressful and most thrilling times of the year for area sportswriters, as regular seasons and league title chases come to a close, replaced by tournament destinations and bracket-tracking and prognosticating.
And that doesn’t even count the preparations for a long-awaited spring sports season that officially begins practicing on Feb. 22 and games/matches/meets starting in late March.
Knock, knock.
But amidst the craziness is a sense of relief in that this is what this time is supposed to feel like.
If the tape is rewound to a year ago today, the words “social distancing,” “quarantine” and “pandemic” would have had me thinking I missed the trailer for the next new thriller flick to hit theatres.
Instead, we have gone through 12 of the most grueling months any of us can imagine. Everyone has lost something, whether it’s the innocence of a child not being able to see their friends or on the far end of the spectrum, the loss of jobs, livelihoods or even lives themselves.
And while the battle isn’t over and proper precautions still need to be taken, there’s still light to see.
Knock, knock.
With the girls basketball regular season capping off this weekend, boys basketball next weekend, wrestling tournaments at the end of February and bowling and swimming competing in sectionals this weekend, the silly season is upon us with the ultimate hopes of reaching state glory now in sight.
Those hopes, though I always held onto them, still had a disclaimer tag tied onto them in my mind when I’d plan ahead.
Knock, knock.
The path there will certainly look different, whether it’s higher seeds hosting sectional games or knowing that the roars of packed houses like those I saw at Defiance for the Antwerp-Toledo Christian district final or a Mansfield Senior gym filled to the gills with Napoleon girls hoops fans spurring their Ladycats to a regional championship won’t reach the decibels of years past.
But that’s OK.
Knock, knock.
These athletes, coaches, administrators and support staffs have worked tirelessly in circumstances changing sometimes daily to keep these seasons alive. And they’d do it with 300 or 3,000 watching.
Which is why I knock on wood and I’ve been knocking on wood this entire column.
I don’t know if jinxes or hexes or any tomfoolery actually exists but outside of telling the stories of games or area news, I can’t do all that much to make sure these games go on. I know assistant sports editor Randy Roberts and I both want to see all our area athletes showcase their abilities as many times as the OHSAA will allow schedule-wise.
So if that means I have to ice my knuckles at the end of the night to ward away the bad ju-ju, then that’s what I’ll do.
To the athletes that have already clinched titles or won key matches or even just had a personal goal achieved, I’m proud of you.
To the athletes that maybe haven’t had the season they’d hoped for in the win-loss column, I’m proud of you too. You made the sacrifices, went through the floor burns and the defeats and the grind and I know without a doubt that it was worth it, especially this year.
So as you read this, knock on wood for these winter athletes as the postseason approaches.
Knock on wood for the spring athletes preparing for an Opening Day on March 27 that they’ve been anticipating since the final pitch of the 2019 baseball state tournament.
Knock on wood for the coaches, the trainers, the bus drivers, the athletic directors, the ticket-takers, the concession stand workers, the game officials, the parents and the teachers that help bring high school sports to us on a night-to-night basis.
And knock on wood that with a vaccine on the horizon, this sports season unlike any other gets a proper ending like all the others.
Knock, knock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.