Writing a column for Christmas can go plenty of different ways.
I could have gone with the shtick of giving out presents and coal to good and bad people or rhapsodized about the meaning of Christmas and how we value what’s important in this world.
To be honest, I just couldn’t do it.
Not with what the last few weeks have brought.
First, it was the loss of former WONW 1280 AM broadcaster Mike Meyer on Thursday, Dec. 16 at the age of 63 after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia. I started covering Defiance High School football full time in 2014 and not too many years after that, Mike started doing the play-by-play for those games, along with basketball and baseball for the Bulldogs.
When you run into folks like Mike in this job, it’s a blessing. Making the long trips to some of Defiance’s Western Buckeye League opponents and representing the area in coverage gives you a sense of community and a bond, even if you’re not calling or texting every day.
I always enjoyed the time I spent with Mike and Tim Schortgen in the football press boxes or Mike and Tom Held during basketball season and as I hurried out of those press boxes to get down to the field after games, I always wanted to make sure to give a fist bump or a shoulder tap or some bit of recognition to tell them “Good job, see you next week.”
Because that’s what we feel like we always have.
We’ve got next week to see someone, we’ll run into someone again soon and maybe then you’ll have that meaningful conversation we always dread not having enjoyed before someone leaves us.
Mike loved the Defiance Band of Class, it was apparent in his voice when he spoke about it during games.
He loved his family, you could tell in the way he’d mention his grandkids.
And he loved the Bulldogs, you could tell in the way he’d let out a “BOOM!” on every DHS 3-pointer.
To his wife Marly, his children, grandchildren and even some great-grandchildren on the way, my heart is with you all and my condolences are many.
That brings me to this week’s heartbreaking news about Lima-area broadcaster Aaron Matthews, who died Monday after battling COVID-19
Larger-than-life doesn’t describe the joy Aaron brought to life. He loved sports, especially his Kansas City Chiefs, but more importantly, he loved people. I won’t pretend to be a lifelong confidant or best friend with Aaron, there are plenty of those.
However, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference if he was still here and walked up to me in front of you. His genuine handshakes or fist-bumps were always followed by a true desire for conversation and laughs and he brought that joy for life to his broadcasting and his career.
It could have been months between meetings and Aaron always had time for a text back or a couple minutes pregame to catch up and chat about sports and for COVID-19 to take him from us at just 43 seems more than just unfair.
Aaron served as commissioner for the Northwest Central Conference and put in countless hours to promote Lima sports, be it through UNOH baseball, Lima Central Catholic athletics or his work throughout northwest Ohio broadcasting sports.
As much as he deserves recognition for the passion he brought to his work, it pales in the passion he brought to life. He was a doting father who loved his son and his family and his friends and we should all aspire to bring that joy to our lives.
You may be wondering where the tie-in with Christmas is and to be honest, it’s not the easiest bow to tie up.
With these two sad losses in just a few days’ span, however, I’ve really had my perspective changed.
So much about Christmas is about giving to others, be it gifts or charity or time spent with loved ones, as it should be.
However, don’t forget to give back to yourself in this holiday season.
I don’t mean to give back through gifts and material things, though by all means treat yourself.
I’m referring to the little things.
Give yourself grace, to believe that you are deserving of love and good favor even if you don’t think it’s worthy.
Give yourself courage, to tell the people you love out loud that you love and appreciate them or to tell the people you wish you were closer with that you cherish them too. It’s not easy to put your heart out there, but it’s much harder to do when the person you’re putting it out there to isn’t there to receive it.
Give yourself some slack, because 2020 and 2021 have been hard for everyone, yourself included.
And give yourself some joy, because even though Mike and Aaron aren’t here in person to provide it, there’s nothing they’d love more than to see their joy continue on in the world.
Merry Christmas to all of our readers and may the holiday season be a joyful one for you all!
