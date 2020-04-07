It started with 35 names, with some inadvertent omissions along the way.
But it’s finally been whittled down to two.
The Crescent-News Coaches Bracket, originally formed as a way to engage readers in this unprecedented time without sports, has taken on its own life and has brought us to today.
With over 13,000 votes cast on Twitter polls over the past few weeks, you the readers have set up a matchup of coaching titans.
In an update from the last column on the bracket, the Clipboard and Halftime Speech Regions were decided by the closest of margins.
In the Clipboard Region, Archbold fans were forced to choose between a pair of coaching legends in Char Sharp and Doug Krauss. My apologies go out to the Bluestreak community, the randomizer I used to fill up the matchups set this up.
Doug had just too much for Char in this one with a narrow advantage (51.1 percent of the vote). Both have given nearly 80 years combined to Archbold through their coaching tenures, with Char earning three state championships in volleyball while Doug can boast five trips to the state tournament and plenty of shots with perennial regional contenders over his 33-year tenure patrolling the sidelines.
The Halftime Speech Region also went to a former Bluestreak, but by an even closer margin. The contingent Scoop Miller brings to a bracket is impressive, thanks to his hometown ties in Jimtown, Ind., connections to Defiance College as a baseball assistant and his following from a broadcasting career after his coaching time ended.
The Scoopster pulled off the upset of the tournament, snaring a win over the all-time winningest coach in Ohio hoops history, Kalida’s Dick Kortokrax, with a razor-thin 50.4 percent of the voting. That win came with a late rally after Kortokrax had raced out to a sizeable lead. Miller’s three tournament wins have come by a margins of four (52-48 vs. Joe Frank), 6.2 (53.1-46.9 vs. Rex Lingruen) and 0.8 against Kortokrax.
On the other side of the bracket, one of the four original top seeds remains in Defiance baseball coach Tom Held.
Held, entering what would have been his 22nd season coaching at Defiance, has run roughshod through the bracket. The Bulldog skipper had a tough matchup with Holgate and Tinora legend Paul Wayne in the opening round and dusted Wayne by a 68-32 margin and then proceeded to take at least 73 percent of the voting in matchups with Ayersville icon Lee Himmeger and Ottoville girls hoops architect Dave Kleman heading into a semifinal matchup with Wayne Trace boys basketball titan Al Welch.
Welch, who knocked off contemporaries like Kirk Lehman of Defiance and Dave Krauss of Patrick Henry along the way, was too much for Tinora baseball mentor Brent Renollet in the Timeout Region final, advancing with 60.1 percent of the vote.
Welch built Wayne Trace into the class of the Green Meadows Conference and racked up 540 victories along the way with trips to state in three different decades.
The man who built the Palace into one of the destinations for small-school hoops in this part of the state didn’t have enough to overcome Tom Held in the Final Four, however, as the DHS icon rolled up 63.6 percent of the vote.
This sets up, frankly, an awesome matchup of two coaches that I’ve been fortunate enough to cover more a few times in my seven-plus years at the Crescent-News.
On one side, Doug Krauss is Archbold basketball.
Apologies to the names like M.A. Farber (279-160 from 1930-50), Bob Conroy (88-14 from 1950-54), Bill Arthur (218-60 from 1954-67), Jack Miller (126-25 from 1967-74) and Dan Neff (124-51 from 1974-82, state tourney in 1979), but Doug Krauss has truly put Bluestreak hoops on the map.
561 wins. 17 NWOAL titles. Five regional championships. 10 trips to regionals. An OHSBCA Hall of Fame career speaks for itself.
And yet, perhaps he may be matched up with someone with a more impressive resume.
I went over some of it in last week’s column on the bracket but the numbers speak for themselves. Held’s winning percentage is just mind-boggling, an incredible 724 wins in 896 games in his career (.808 win percentage) and an even more impressive 526 triumphs in 620 contests in DHS blue (.848 win percentage).
One could argue for both coaches that having good players helped boost those win totals, but I’d argue that both Krauss and Held – and their incredibly qualified assistant coaching staffs – deserve just as much credit for those players’ development.
10 players that Held has coached have been drafted, nine of them at Defiance. From Andy Smith in the late 1990s to Shay Smiddy a year ago, the tradition that Held, along with predecessor Greg Inselmann, have built over the past 39 years speaks volumes.
With all that said, it’s not an easy vote between the two but there’s plenty to go off of in terms of resumes.
Whatever you do, log on to Twitter, search “
@crescentsports” and put in a vote for your preferred candidate.
Also, feel free to reach out to us at agross@crescent-sports or cnsports@crescent-news.com
with any other suggestions for things that you’d like to see featured in our pages as we all try to navigate a world without live sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.