As the spring sports season continues, sports played outdoors are getting the spotlight with the diamond, track and tennis courts staying busy as the weather gets a bit warmer.
But action is still continuing indoors as well, most notably in the pool.
Over the weekend, the Western Water Polo Association’s women’s championships were held in Fresno, Calif. on the campus of Fresno State University as the top four seeds from the East and West Regions competed at the college level.
For those that are unaware, water polo is played by nearly 20 high schools in Ohio but isn’t an OHSAA-sanctioned sport. Napoleon High School is one of the programs that does compete and four former alumni of the girls team took to the pool in the tournament in Fresno.
Top-seeded Salem University (W.Va.) has two of those four players in 2018 grad Camryn Cotter, a senior, and Maddie Nye, a 2017 Napoleon grad that is a graduate transfer at Salem. The Tigers made one of the more surprising runs to prominence, battling a rugged non-league schedule with an 0-8 start and an 8-15 record before conference play in late March. Since that point, Cotter, Nye and the Tigers ripped off seven wins in eight matches to enter the WWPA championships.
Salem defeated host Fresno Pacific 11-9 on Friday in the first round before a 16-11 win over Biola University (Calif.) in the semifinals before an 11-10 stunner of a championship on a sudden victory goal in the fourth overtime to defeat Cal State-East Bay for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Nye had one shot on goal while Cotter also saw time in the championship contest.
2019 Napoleon grad Delaney Hall is a junior at McKendree University (Pa.), which beat Cal State-Monterey Bay in the first round before dropping its next two tilts to finish fourth. Hall had one steal against Monterey Bay and an assist in the semifinals against East Bay. Nicole Wiemken, a 2018 NHS grad and senior at Gannon University (Pa.), was a standout in the first round for the Golden Knights with all eight goals in a 14-8 loss to Biola and scoring twice in a 10-8 loss to Fresno Pacific.
Salem, which faced top national programs like UCLA, Stanford, Arizona State, Michigan and Indiana during the season, will face Wagner (34-3) in a first-round game at the University of Michigan on May 4. If Salem upends the Seahawks, the tournament’s top seed in No. 2 Stanford (22-2) awaits the 18-15 Tigers.
Here’s a glance at some other notable area-related sports info:
• For those still trying to get their basketball fix, make sure and make the quick trip up to Toledo for a talented team in Toledo Glass City BC. In their first year in The Basketball League, Glass City is 10-5 and second in the Upper Midwest Division.
Former Defiance High School great Katwan Singleton has played in 14 of the 15 games this season for Glass City, which is led by former Scott standout Chris Darrington’s 23.2 ppg and coached by Napoleon High School grad Freddie Zamora. Zamora’s brother David is also on the Glass City roster.
The team, which plays its home games at Toledo Scott’s historic gymnasium, will face the Detroit Hustle on Friday at 7 p.m. Leading other teams in the TBL are some familiar area names as the Upper Midwest Division-leading Jamestown (N.Y.) Jackals (12-3) bring a name of area note in former HCAC Player of the Year and Defiance College star Bernard Edwards (12.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.8 apg). Edwards hit a half-court shot to defeat Glass City 97-96 on April 22.
The leaders in the Lower Midwest Division, the 12-2 Owensboro (Ky.) Thoroughbreds, have former Paulding and Heidelberg standout Alex Arellano on their roster. The former Panther averages 4.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game for Owensboro in his first post-collegiate hoops stop.
• Turning to the gridiron, former Ayersville and Ohio Dominican star linebacker Dauson Dales continues to play well in the Italian Football League. Dales is second in the IFL at the midway point of the year with 34.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two pass break-ups, a blocked PAT and a blocked punt for the Parma Panthers in a 3-2 start for the defending league champions. Dales recorded 11 tackles and that blocked punt, along with one punt return for the Panthers in a 45-28 loss to the Lazio Ducks on April 10. The former Pilot will take to the gridiron again for Parma on May 8 against the 0-4 Milan Rhinos.
• Former Antwerp state champion pitcher Carlie Hanes is continuing her stellar work in the circle at the college level, earning Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors for UNOH in Lima this week. Hanes pitched six complete games in six days, including consecutive doubleheader sweeps, combining for 34 strikeouts and a 2.10 ERA in that spann. Hanes leads the WHAC with 17 wins this year and is 17-6 with 20 complete games, 137 strikeouts and a 1.93 ERA in 137.2 innings. The 17-15 Racers are plenty notable to area softball fans with last year’s C-N Player of the Year in Fairview’s Anna Ankney (.366, 37 hits, 10 doubles, three homers, 17 RBIs) and Wauseon standout Payton Albright (.232, 16 hits, six doubles, two homers).
• Speaking of softball, it’s just staggering to think of what Bryan senior Addie Arnold accomplished in the circle in Friday’s 13-inning thriller against Hilltop. Arnold struck out an astounding 28 batters in 12 of the 13 innings for the Bears against a very talented Cadets team, which is the 15th most all-time in a game, but in games of 13 innings or fewer, only a 30-strikeout game by Medina’s Jessica Miller in 1999 is more. Not to be overlooked, Arnold clubbed the game-winning single in the bottom of the 13th to win the game 2-1.
The all-time record belongs to Hayley Flynn of Duncan Falls Philo, who struck out 55 batters across a 24-inning game against Thornville Sheridan in 2010 and I can’t begin to start trying to process that result.
• Finally, congratulations go out to Archbold grad and Toledo sophomore infielder Jeron Williams, who was named Mid-American Conference Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday. The former Bluestreak standout was Toledo’s leadoff hitter in a four-game weekend series with Eastern Michigan and was 11-for-17 at the plate (.647) with six RBIs, eight runs and no strikeouts, homering once. Williams is tied for the conference lead with 57 hits and is first overall in hits in conference play with 41 in his first year with the Rockets after transferring from Lincoln Trail Junior College.
