Though the ACME state tournament celebrates its sixth decade of competition, Monday’s ACME state final between Defiance and Coldwater harkened back to baseball memories even earlier than the Cavaliers’ 1961 championship game win over Bettsville in the first ACME tourney.
Rewind the clock to 1946 in the Ohio Class B state tournament with eight teams battling for the small-school title. In the first round, Edon, led by standout pitcher Mel Held, defeated South Zanesville 1-0 in a one-hitter by Held. After St. Henry defeated Washington Township, the Redskins, led by star pitcher and future Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Wally Post, matched up with Held’s Bombers in the state semifinals.
St. Henry picked up a win over Held and the Bombers 3-1 before falling to Cincinnati Reading 3-0 in the state finals as Post hit a game-winning home run off Held while future Coldwater coach Lou Brunswick started in left field.
Fast forward 76 years and all three names were represented in Monday’s state final.
Though Post succumbed to cancer in 1982 after a 15-year MLB career, his legacy lives on as the namesake of the St. Henry baseball athletic complex that hosted this year’s ACME state tournament.
Mel Held, the father of Defiance baseball coach Tom Held, and Lou Brunswick, one of a group of men that created the ACME Baseball Congress in 1960, were both in attendance for the Defiance-Coldwater tournament final at the ripe ages of 93.
Their impacts on the game cannot be understated as Held pitched 434 games in the minor leagues in the 1940s and 1950s while Brunswick put up a 750-166 career record as Coldwater coach from 1959-1993 with 10 state tournament appearances and five state titles.
In another connection to the contest, Brunswick is the grandfather of Defiance's Bradyn and Cody Shaw.
With a trip back through the decades complete, let’s look at some more recent sports news from the area:
— Evergreen softball standout Macy Chamberlin competed on the national stage on the diamond over the weekend as her Turnin2 Pezz team out of Brighton, Michigan won the 16U USA Softball Junior Olympic Cup title with a 10-2 championship game run-rule victory over Turnin2 National Maloney in Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Chamberlain, a junior-to-be at Evergreen, came up big in the title-game win with three hits, two doubles and five total RBIs in the contest as Turnin2 Pezz was 7-0-1 in their title run.
— The area boys basketball scene will have some interesting new matchups dotting the slate this season as Defiance will host a holiday tournament on Dec. 22-23 while Wayne Trace will replace Antwerp as a team competing in the Ottawa-Glandorf Winter Classic.
For Defiance, Rossford and Springfield will leave the schedule and an annual meeting with Anthony Wayne will be combined into a four-team event at ‘The Dawg Pound.’ Anthony Wayne and Toledo St. Francis will meet in a 6 p.m. tilt on Thursday, Dec. 22 with the host Bulldogs facing Lewis Center Olentangy, a Division I Columbus-area school, at 7:30 p.m. The winners will meet in a 7:30 final the next night that will follow the consolation game.
For Wayne Trace, an opportunity to toughen up an already stingy non-league slate will come in the third annual O-G Winter Classic. The Raiders, which have met O-G in the last two D-III district finals, will match up with Division II Tiffin Columbian in a 3:15 p.m. contest on Saturday Feb. 4. The Tornadoes finished 19-6 last year and reached the Lake District finals before falling to Toledo Central Catholic. The other matchups include Dayton Dunbar vs. Columbus Bishop Ready, Lima Senior vs. Hilliard Bradley and host Ottawa-Glandorf against Liberty Township Lakota East.
— Tinora senior-to-be Jaxen Durfey will be the next in a line of Ram standout athletes to compete collegiately at the University of Findlay as the cross country and distance track standout announced his commitment to the Oiler program on Tuesday via social media.
