Last Christmas, I gave you my heart but the very next day, you gave it away...
I don’t think George Michael had 2020 in mind when he crooned “Last Christmas” with Wham! in 1984 but in March, I think all of us as sports fans gave our hearts and had them given away by an invisible heartbreaker.
For us, that heartbreaker was the coronavirus pandemic that broke our hearts in state basketball, then spring sports and even on occasions this fall and now in the winter sports season.
Of course, all that pales in comparison to the heartbreak that hundreds of thousands have felt across the country this year.
I don’t know how long it will take to get back to “normal,” whatever that looks like. I don’t know how long it will take for some of the hurt to go away from what’s been lost.
What I do know is it’s allowed all of us to be more thankful, more appreciative and more cognizant of the things that are important in our lives.
I had hopes of seeing friends of mine from Texas in person this summer and making more memories. I had hopes of taking my first-ever trip outside the country this past June, along with spending time at family gatherings with those I hold dear.
Even though those things didn’t happen, I learned how much fun you can still have on Zoom chats and FaceTime calls following episodes of ESPN’s Chicago Bulls documentary “The Last Dance.”
I learned more about the area’s rich sports history with some of the stories I did over the sports-less spring and summer with trips to the microfilm machine to tell the stories of the 1989 Fairview girls basketball state champions or the 1975 Ayersville cross country champs.
I learned to value the calls and texts and memories and not take for granted that there would just be another weekend to go out and have fun.
I even became a statistic myself when I learned I had tested positive in July for the coronavirus despite rigidly following the guidelines. Thankfully, the ultimate tragedy avoided my family and myself but it changes your perspective nonetheless.
All of this is to say that the real gift of this Christmas season (other than Amazon’s super-fast shipping) is that even if the format’s different, we still have the holidays and the festiveness and the bonds we hold dear.
And as for December 2021?
Well I hope we’ll all be able to save ourselves from some tears and have plenty to give to someone special.
Merry Christmas to all of our readers out there from us here at The Crescent-News!
Here’s some other thoughts as we deck the halls:
• Thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Hall of Fame basketball coach Steve Kick amid this holiday season. Kick died at the age of 78 on Friday after a short illness. Kick coached at multiple schools in a 35-year career and was the first-ever boys basketball at the new Patrick Henry High School, with a 105-38 record from 1969-1976.
Kick coached a pair of twin brothers at PH that had some OK coaching careers of their own in Hall of Famers Doug and Dave Krauss, 1972 Patriot graduates.
• For those interested in the Northern Lakes League gridiron landscape next season, a familiar face will stick around as Bowling Green head football coach and athletic director Dirk Conner was recommended as the next football coach and teacher at Perrysburg.
After Matt Kregel (112-48 in 15 seasons) retired on Oct. 23, the search began for the new coach for the Yellowjackets and they found their guy as Conner, 37, did great things for BG with four playoff appearances in six seasons and a 36-26 record.
• I wrote the story over the weekend about Mike Speice stepping down as Wayne Trace football coach but I wanted to give a shoutout to the man in this space. Mike is one of the good guys in the coaching profession, a decent guy and a family man that you couldn’t hear an unkind word about or from and I wish him the best.
• To wrap things up, here’s my top five and bottom five in Christmas songs, a topic that people surely have no strong opinions over:
Top five (in no particular order): Blue Christmas, Elvis Presley; All I Want for Christmas is You, Mariah Carey; Christmas Wrapping, The Waitresses; What Christmas Means to Me, Stevie Wonder; You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch, Thurl Ravenscroft.
Bottom five: Do They Know it’s Christmas, Band Aid; Wonderful Christmastime, Paul McCartney; Jingle Bell Rock; Happy Xmas (War is Over), John Lennon and Yoko Ono; I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, Jackson 5.
Honorable mention for the best songs: Underneath the Tree, Kelly Clarkson; Run Rudolph Run, Chuck Berry; Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), Darlene Love; O Holy Night, Josh Groban; White Christmas, The Drifters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.