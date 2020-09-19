We still don’t know the paths all the area football teams will take beginning Oct. 9 when the state-wide postseason begins.
But we have a start.
Friday afternoon, the adjusted regional assignments for the teams that opted into the postseason were announced by the Ohio High School Athletic Association and with it, a better idea of just what the teams across the state will face when the unprecedented playoffs begin in just a few weeks.
In the midst of preparing for a Friday night of coverage for our area’s football scene, and considering the timing of the release on Friday afternoon, I haven’t had a full opportunity to deep dive into all 28 regions of the state and done the who’s in, who’s out.
By a glance at the area’s pertinent regions (Division III Region 10, Division IV Region 14, Division V Region 18, Division VI Region 22 and Division VII Region 26), there’s plenty to glean, however.
Starting at the top, Division III’s Region 10 is a nice sprawling way to explore the state with Defiance as the C-N coverage area’s only D-III squad. If COVID-19 had never happened (and if wishing made that so), any potential playoff road game for Defiance would be a heck of a haul.
With the Bulldogs at 0-3 and some tricky WBL games left to play, it’s not likely Defiance would get a home game this postseason based on record (though the higher-seeded team in the postseason isn’t always going to be the host).
That means the Bulldogs would be set up for any number of road trips, be it 146 miles east to Cleveland suburb Bay Village Bay or 163 miles south east to Millersburg West Holmes in the heart of Amish country. The closest opponents Defiance could play would be either Bowling Green (45.8 miles), Maumee (48.2 miles) or Sylvania Southview (56.1 miles).
Make sure you don’t have any headlights out, Bulldog fans.
Divisions IV and V are relatively unchanged in comparison to what they would have been as Bryan, Napoleon and Wauseon are used to fellow regional foes like Bellevue, Clear Fork, Kenton, Sandusky Perkins and Shelby. Swanton and Ottawa-Glandorf are the area’s only Division V teams as O-G moved down a division heading into this season.
Division VI is where things get interesting as the group of Midwest Athletic Conference squads Coldwater, Minster and state champion Anna were mixed in last year’s Region 23 with traditionally northwestern teams in Archbold and Fairview.
That changes this year as Region 22 is still as rugged as ever but with a different flavor. Archbold and Fairview obviously opted into the postseason, considering the outstanding starts each school’s seasons are off to. With highly-rated teams like Colonel Crawford in the mix along side talented squads like Columbus Grove, Liberty Center and Tinora, there’s plenty of intriguing matchups down the pike.
Northwood won’t have to worry about being left in the cold this time around as the 3-0 Rangers are assured of a playoff spot following a 10-0 season in 2019 that wasn’t enough to join the postseason. Gibsonburg (0-3), another squad that was perfect last season but didn’t make the playoffs, is assured too.
In Division VII, Antwerp, Ayersville, Edgerton, Edon, Leipsic, Pandora-Gilboa and Patrick Henry will all compete in the 2020 postseason.
The only school out of the area’s 25 11-man football playing schools that did not opt into the postseason was Hilltop, which is 0-3 through three weeks and has been outscored 142-12 through 10 quarters. (The Cadets’ week three game vs. Ottawa Hills was called at halftime down 27-0 due to a power outage at the stadium).
Though smaller schools get somewhat of a bum rep, the victor of Region 26 will be tested as 2019 D-VI Region 23 champion Lima Central Catholic and powerful Spencerville top the field while tricky squads like high-flying Edon and always-steady Patrick Henry could certainly make some noise.
It would be impossible to talk about the postseason without the spectre of COVID-19 hanging over it and that became clear Friday afternoon when the Convoy Crestview-Bluffton NWC Tournament first-round game was postponed due to a COVID case in Bluffton’s system.
Now that doesn’t mean all is lost or is doomed to fail. But let’s treat this postseason, strange as it may feel, with great caution and hope for the best.
Mask up, folks. Let’s get this wild ride going.
