One of the words I think we all got sick of in 2020 is the word ‘unprecedented.’
Well, it’s 2021 and we still are seeing things many of us just haven’t seen before.
Of course, I’m referring to the Cleveland Browns.
I’m not a Browns fan, I don’t bleed Orange and Brown or don the dog mask or make the pilgrimage to the Muni Lot on Sundays.
But I’ve met more Browns fans than I can count over the years and the passion they have for a team that’s rarely rewarded is something special to see.
That passion is what made Sunday night’s win so special. In a COVID-free world, I’m sure the taps would have run dry on Prospect Avenue or Ontario Street with drinks flowing as freely as the tears of joy.
Of course, the 48-37 Browns win against the hated Steelers wasn’t without the stress that inevitably comes from Cleveland fandom with a 28-0 first-quarter lead evaporating into a 35-23 margin in the second half that could have narrowed except for an inexplicable punt call by Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin.
But once Nick Chubb took a screen pass 40 yards to paydirt to put Cleveland back up 19 with 12 minutes left, the thought of putting the Terrible Towels in the hamper for good became a reality.
I don’t mean this to be patronizing or condescending but I’m truly happy for the Browns and their fans. No one likes being the butt of jokes or the irrelevant fan base that only gets mentioned on “longest-suffering” power rankings.
Last season seemed destined to be that jump up to relevancy before a Freddie Kitchens-coached roster never found consistency and struggled to a 6-10 record. Now with a competent coach, legitimate stars on both sides of the ball and a fan base more than willing to give the support they need, the Browns are in the driver’s seat heading towards a bright future.
With all that being said, Cleveland faces as tough a test as any with a trip to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
Do I think the Brownies will prevail? No, not particularly.
But in these times of ‘unprecedented’ things happening, what’s one more on the list?
• First off, I want to congratulate Wayne Trace boys basketball head coach Jim Linder on his 200th career win as the Raiders beat Arlington 50-37 on Jan. 2. Linder is now 201-100 in his 13-year tenure as Raider coach, still a few years behind the school’s win leader in Al Welch (540-208, 1975-2008).
• The saying always goes, the third time’s the charm. Here’s hoping that holds up as Defiance College will finally get its season started in men’s and women’s basketball this weekend. The DC women will get things started Friday night at 6 p.m. against rival Bluffton at the Weaner Center in Defiance and the men will follow at 8 p.m. The two rivals will do it again in Bluffton Saturday night as the Jacket programs each play a 12-game schedule of Friday-Saturday home-and-home matchups with conference teams.
Speaking of the conference, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference released its men’s hoops preseason coaches poll, which has Defiance projected seventh, just behind rival Bluffton.
• On a more somber note, the area lost some figures in the last few days. Former Paulding boys basketball, golf and tennis coach Al Souder died on Saturday at the age of 91 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Souder won 308 career games and a state championship in 1971 with Fort Recovery before coaching and teaching for a decade at Paulding.
A little closer to home, Defiance residents Randy Ward and Raul Sanchez passed away in recent days. I didn’t have the fortune to know either of them personally, but I felt a little closer to Sanchez specifically. Social media can be a pretty nasty place on the whole, but the positivity that Raul brought with his photos and posts in a real effort to make people’s days better is something that stuck with me. My condolences, prayers and well-wishes go out to all of their families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.