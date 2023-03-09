DAYTON — Tournament runs are a strange dichotomy.
The memories last forever in the minds of those on the field of play and in the fans and surrounding community when a team makes an exciting run to state.
On the other hand, the games and seasons themselves seem to fly by in an instant, making it tough to truly appreciate them in the moment.
One thing’s for sure, the moment wasn’t lost on Bryan in Thursday’s school-record season, despite a 61-47 loss to Cincinnati Purcell Marian in the Division II state semifinals.
The natural teary eyes in the postgame press conference were impossible to hide for coach Todd Grosjean and his players as the most wins in school history and a run that fired up a community hungry for a postseason trip like this were temporarily dulled by the sting of lsoign their final game.
However, that didn’t dull the emotions and pride on representing the area on the biggest stage in Ohio girls hoops.
“This was a community effort,” said Grosjean, who had a wave of Purple and Gold at his back in the UD Arena stands and a vocal student section donned in the traditional black they’ve taken on in this postseason. “These kids … they’re so unselfish, they don’t care who gets credit. Obviously our community got behind these kids. There's a lot of tears in that locker room because they thought they could play with anybody in the state and I said, you now what it was a magical ride.
“We could’ve been shedding tears at the sectional final (41-37 win over Elida), it was that much of a challenge. These kids rose up to every challenge that came their way and I can’t be more proud of them.”
Facing a player like Purcell Marian sophomore and 2023 Ms. Basketball Dee Alexander is tough for any team and the 6-1 star proved she deserved the award with a 34-point, eight-rebound, three-steal masterpiece.
But Bryan proved they belonged in a matchup against the defending D-III state champions and a Marian team making its third straight trip to Dayton.
Whether it was gritty guard play from players like 5-6 junior Marah Smith or big-stage shooting from veterans like senior Reese Grothaus and junior Ella Rau with three 3-pointers each, The Bears landed plenty of early blows with a double-digit first-half lead against the state-ranked Cavaliers and even clawed back to within six in the game’s final minutes.
That kind of resilience comes from supreme confidence.
Not cockiness or a lack of humility, rather the Bears knew that nothing would shake them, not even facing the player voted the best in the state.
“Every kid sitting up here is taking their turn, there’s three or four others in there that take their turn (making plays) and it goes back to nobody caring who gets the credit,” said Grosjean. “Nobody cares if their name’s in the paper or getting talked to after the game.”
“Playing in a gym like that is something you dream about when you’re little when you start playing sports,” said Grothaus, who graduates as one of the most decorated athletes in Bryan’s history with state trips in tennis and hoops and has lettered in track as well. “I’m just happy to say I was able to (make a final four) with my teammates and being on a team I love so much … made it 10 times better.”
Bryan's opponent agreed that the Bears were plenty deserving of the state stage as well.
"Bryan did a great job of defending us," said Purcell Marian coach Jamar Mosley. "If you told me we'd have won this game by 14-15 points with us only making two threes against a very tough, defensive-minded Bryan team, I'd have looked at you and said 'I don't know...'"
“Seeing the middle schoolers in the stands and them seeing this awesome experience, this is going to make them want to come and join along for the ride for the following years,” said junior Ella Voigt who tallied 11 points, five rebounds and five assists against Purcell Marian.
With four starters returning next season and a host of memories gained this season, the ride isn’t sure to end anytime soon for the Golden Bears.
The memories of this season’s ride surely won’t either.
