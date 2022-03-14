COLUMBUS — In area wrestling, the Northwest Ohio Athletic League has always garnered the spotlight with tradition-rich programs at Delta, Archbold and Wauseon and consistent state qualifiers and placers from schools like Swanton and Liberty Center over the decades.
However, the Green Meadows Conference is right on its tail and proved it this weekend at the 85th state tournament in Columbus in the sport’s return to the Schottenstein Center.
The league sent nine wrestlers to Columbus this weekend, the most since 10 wrestlers from current GMC schools competed at state in 2013 (one state qualifier was from Paulding, which did not rejoin the GMC until 2021).
Of those nine, six finished the weekend on the podium in Ayersville’s Owen Berner and Abe DeLano, Tinora’s Aiden Helmke and the Wayne Trace trio of Hunter Long, Jarrett Hornish and Corbin Kimmel.
Edgerton holds the highest amount of state placers all-time with 36 and also has the most individual state championships (four), followed by 23 placers from Tinora, 20 from Ayersville and 12 from Hicksville.
However, what has really drawn attention is the last two decades in the GMC landscape.
In the last 20 seasons, the conference has had 40 of its 111 all-time state qualifiers, and five of its 10 state champions. Four of those five have been since 2012, a year that is perhaps the high water mark of recent success with state champion Cade Mansfield of Ayersville leading a group of six Division III state placers from four different schools.
Since Mansfield took home gold at 120 in 2012, Wayne Trace has tallied all three of its state victors in George Clemens (2016), Jarrett Hornish (2021) and Hunter Long (2022).
Even programs without year-in, year-out success like Hicksville and Antwerp have seen their name in lights with Aiden McAlexander’s third-place finish for the Archers in 2018 and second and fifth-place finishes from Hicksville’s Cody Laney in 2011-12.
Tinora has excelled on the conference stage with seven straight GMC titles but the league’s depth is shown off when you consider Aiden Helmke’s seventh-place finish this year marks the first Ram to place at state since 2017.
“I told Tinora’s coach after the sectionals, that’s the best I’ve ever seen Tinora wrestling at a sectional level in 10 years. They followed it up with a real nice district run and that motivates us,” said Ayersville coach Matt Lloyd. “They’ve been ruling the GMC and we’re chasing behind them. You’ve got the Wayne Trace kids down here, the GMC was represented very well this year. To be placing today, that speaks volumes and we had three different schools do it.”
"Having (Helmke) and two other state qualifiers returning back into the room is going to be huge," said Tinora coach Nick Siewert. "In the blood round at districts, we had seven alive and we could’ve potentially had five guys (at state)."
What should have people paying attention is not just the past, but the future. Outside of seniors Hayden Herman of Edgerton and Long and Hornish at Wayne Trace, the other six state qualifiers are all underclassmen, including a freshman Kimmel and a sophomore in DeLano this year.
The conference meet is a perfect example of the league’s young talent. The top four finishers in the 16 weight classes make up 64 wrestlers and in the GMC championships on Feb. 12, 42 of those 64 wrestlers were juniors or younger, including nine of the 16 champions.
“The Green Meadows Conference has made a stance here (at state),” said WT coach George Clemens. “I think the GMC will make some noise down here for several years to come.”
Other notes from the state weekend:
— Those paying close attention to Wayne Trace coach George Clemens during Hunter Long’s state championship match Sunday might have just seen his red tie on a blue shirt. However, look closer and it’s nearly filled top to bottom with blue embroidered names.
After starting as an assistant under Dennis Stabler in 2000 for a WT program that only began in 1980 with no state qualifiers, Clemens decided to put 2005 state qualifier Corbin Griffiths’ name on a blank red tie and decided to do that for every state qualifier. In 17 years, the list has grown from one line to 25 lines of names for the Raiders’ 13 state qualifiers.
“I’ve always won this every year on the state floor, it’s this tie and whatever shirt I can find to go with it,” said Clemens, who was one of multiple WT coaches with tears in their eyes after Hunter Long’s state title at 132 on Sunday. “I wear it in honor of those wrestlers to honor them and their parents for their hard work and their sacrifice. That’s what it means to me and I carry them all with me when I go out there.”
— The wrestlers were not the only ones to take to the big stage during Sunday night’s state finals festivities. After the 2020 meet was canceled, the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association elected to honor its 2020 Hall of Fame inductees along with the class of 2022. In that 2020 class is former longtime Ayersville head wrestling coach Bill Ondrus. The former Pilot mentor was 330-115-2 in 35 years as coach with two top-10 finishes in the state tournament, 18 GMC champions, one individual state champion (Cade Mansfield, 2012) and three runners-up. Ondrus has also served the Fifth District Wrestling Officials Association for 25 years.
— Though Perrysburg came up 11 points short of snapping 35-time state champion Lakewood St. Edward’s streak of six straight Division I titles, the Yellowjackets aren’t slowing down in their chase. Perrysburg had three state champions, three state runners-up and two third-place finishers. Of that group, 106 champion Cole Evans (48-4) and 113 champion Marcus Blaze (55-0) are freshmen and four more are juniors in 120 runner-up Ryan Avalos (46-6), 144 champ Joey Blaze (54-2), 150 runner-up Wynton Denkins (50-4) and 165 runner-up Myles Takats (47-6). Marcus Blaze might be the biggest name to watch as the freshman is ranked No. 1 in the nation by MatScout.
— Though total attendance at the state tournament likely will not reach the peak of 75,000-plus from the early 2000s, the return to the Schottenstein Center was a welcome one for area fans after no 2020 tournament and a three-site split a year ago. It was announced that Session I on Thursday had its highest attendance since 2011.
— This weekend also marked my first trip covering the state wrestling tournament and boy, did it not disappoint. It’s the most organized chaos you will ever see, as matches go on 10 at a time all around you with pockets of fans cheering from all corners of the Schottenstein Center while the dedicated staff of tournament workers and officials keep things moving like clockwork.
Even if you’re not a die-hard wrestling fan, go down for the final session of the weekend next year. See the Parade of Champions in person, it doesn’t disappoint.
