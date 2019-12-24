Though I don’t have the beard (but perhaps the belly, unfortunately) to resemble the man in red that will slide down chimneys worldwide in a matter of hours, I thought that this column should be my audition to see if I can handle what Mr. Kringle does every December.
Though I’d like to keep it positive all the way through, I grew up being told that if I was naughty throughout the year, my stocking would be much heavier than my two brothers’ thanks to an abundance of coal.
So Crescent-Claus over here is going to have to dish out some of the black stuff too, along with the bows and the ribbons.
(Quick aside, if those bows and ribbons look pretty in any way, it’s because my wife tied them. Wrapping presents and I go together about as well as wearing a maize and blue sweater down Lane Avenue in Columbus in November.)
Anyway ... I think we’ve seen plenty of good across the area to deserve some stuffed stockings so here we go:
A vacation with required feet-up time goes to Archbold senior Elijah Zimmerman. Bluestreak head basketball coach Joe Frank shouldn’t fret, as the team’s leading scorer won’t kick back until the school year is over. But dang, Elijah. It’s not enough to be a go-to receiver in football season and catch the game-winning touchdown in the playoffs against Coldwater but to add an all-Ohio career in soccer and net 21 goals this year and help guide the program to the D-III state title in 2018? I’m tired just typing it.
Some new coaching kicks will go to Defiance College men’s basketball head coach Scott Cutter. Not because the ones he has are bad or anything, but with his active pacing up and down the sidelines during the Jackets’ contests, he may burn some rubber a little more quickly than others. Although, with this 7-2 start having eclipsed the last two seasons’ win totals combined, maybe Scott’s shoes are doing just fine.
Good mojo and good luck will go to C-N assistant sports editor Randy Roberts’ San Francisco 49ers. Led by a downright nasty defense and the dreamboat himself in Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, San Fran is back in Super Bowl contention. And, since his desk is right next to mine, for my sake, it’s better when people’s teams win.
Thick padded gloves are in the sleigh for Defiance College’s special teams units, which blocked five kicks this year and became a spark for the Yellow Jackets. None were more important than the two the Yellow Jackets blocked against rival Bluffton on Nov. 16 as Elmer Brewer’s first-half swat kept the first half scoreless and the second by Thomas Coltrain stopped Bluffton from tying things up with 1:31 remaining.
Gift cards to the gas station of choice for the Antwerp fans for their showing this past spring sports postseason. The Archers had a spring to remember in 2019. The Antwerp baseball team won in the regional semifinals on May 30 in the program’s first ever regional trip at Patrick Henry, Heather Oberlin competed in the state shot put championships on May 31 in Columbus and later that day, the Antwerp softball team defeated Peebles 1-0 in Akron to move on to the state title game. Saturday in Hamler, the baseball team rallied back to win and clinch a state berth in Akron. Because of rain Saturday evening, the Archer softball team had their game moved to Sunday morning but it didn’t matter. The Antwerp fans made the trip to Akron again and were rewarded by a 15-strikeout, three-hit masterpiece from Carlie Hanes. And then, not five days later, Antwerp helped fill up their side of Canal Park in Akron to support the baseballers in the state semifinals. That’s what high school sports is all about.
Some air-conditioned khakis for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Now let’s be clear, I don’t think Jimbo should be on the hot seat in Ann Arbor. He’s brought the program back from where it cratered under past coaches, it just so happens his rise at UM is at the same time as his main rival’s program is soaring into the stratosphere. I’d say he’s got a better chance of his trajectory mirroring Tom Osborne at Nebraska than John Cooper at OSU, to quote an observation from Bill Connelly at ESPN, but I guess I don’t blame you fans of the Maize and Blue. The air in the stratosphere is kinda nice, I won’t lie.
Now it’s time to dish out the coal. Believe me, I don’t like it any more than you do.
My first lump goes out to the bonehead, loudmouth fan that got into a war of words during the Washington Wizards-Philadelphia 76ers game with Wizards’ point guard Isaiah Thomas. If you’re not familiar with the story, whoever this dope was thought he had the right to use some seriously foul language towards Thomas to rattle him in hopes of missing two straight free throws, which would win fans in attendance a free Wendy’s Frosty. Seriously. That’s the reason. Thomas did go into the stands, not to fight, but to confront the fan verbally. That’s not necessarily the way to handle things, but let’s be real. If someone talked to us like that, how many of us would have the restraint Thomas did?
My second lump goes to the fans out there that have forced the hand of the OHSAA into multiple outreach campaigns in hopes of preventing fan misconduct against referees and other officials during games. I’ve said it in previous columns and it can’t be said enough.
The. Games Are. About. The Kids.
If you want to yell at the guys in stripes or the coaches on the sidelines, go home to your recliner and yell at the TV. The flatscreen in your living room won’t have its feelings hurt and the man with the headset being paid millions can’t hear you anyway. Saying nasty things to people that are sacrificing their time and effort for the betterment of the game is an ugly look. Do better.
Speaking of men in headsets being paid millions, my third lump goes to some of the NFL coaching jobs I saw over the weekend. Going for two down nine isn’t a great call in terms of football common sense, so Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is getting another lump on the pile. And for the sake of C-N writer Chuck Martinez and Defiance High School head football coach Kevin Kline, Jason Garrett’s getting one too. Zeke Elliott getting 13 carries and a banged-up Dak Prescott throwing 44 passes in a 17-9 game? Man. That’s a tough one.
The last lump goes to yours truly. I’d like to say I know my share about the area football scene. But you wouldn’t know it from my Crystal Ball picks this fall. Congrats to Mike Vernot for a 25-0 week late in the season and a late rally to beat defending champion Dan Cooley by a single game as Crystal Ball champion. My consolation? I wasn’t in last place.
Now gifts and coal aside, I want to send out my best wishes to all our readers out there. We here in the C-N sports department appreciate all of you who subscribe to read the work we put in and are glad to tell the stories of the wonderful players, coaches and programs all across our area. I wish all of you the best in this holiday season and hope all the best for you in the upcoming new year. Merry Christmas!
