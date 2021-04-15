As is often the case in life, much is said regarding what people think than what they know.
Nowhere has that been proven more true than in the carousel of conference shifting over the past year, especially in the last few months.
I’ll be the first to admit, I don’t have every bit of information. I’m not at every single board meeting in northwest Ohio and I’m certainly not privy to every text or side conversation between school administrators or coaches or athletic directors.
But we do know some things and those facts are what we can go with to understand just how fluid things are.
And what are those facts?
Fact: The Northern Lakes League announced it will invite Toledo Whitmer, Oregon Clay, Findlay and Fremont Ross, likely to begin in 2023-24.
Social media posts from those schools expressing positivity towards the NLL appear to make it a fait accompli that the quartet will accept the invitation at their coming board meetings and turn the NLL from a seven team league (counting Maumee’s departure for the Northern Buckeye Conference in 2023-24) into an 11-team league with a stark difference in enrollment from one end (Whitmer, 1,605 students) to the other (Napoleon, 506 students).
Fact: Napoleon Schools released a statement Monday addressing questions and rumors following the NLL’s announcement..
Though logical, the growing murmurs about Napoleon looking to jump ship were addressed by superintendent Erik Belcher in the release.
“Napoleon is not afraid to compete with anyone regardless of the size of the school,” read the release. “We have shown year in and year out we are a community of competitors. Napoleon is the smallest school in the league and we continue to compete with great success. We relish the role of being the underdog so this is nothing new to our identity.”
Now the math is a little iffy with 11 teams and the desire for two divisions so I’m sure the NLL is still hoping to bring in another school for an even 12 teams.
Fact (at least as close to one as I can find): As for who that team might be, it certainly won’t be one of the Catholic schools in Toledo (Central Catholic, St. Francis DeSales, St. John’s Jesuit, St. Ursula, Notre Dame Academy) seeing as they didn’t get an invite from the TRAC the first time around.
But taking Belcher’s words at face value, including the assurance that “Napoleon is committed to being part of the NLL which is one of the best leagues in the state of Ohio that has served as a home for all of our sports and student athletes,” it appears that Napoleon is staying put.
Fact: Evergreen and Swanton have both held discussions on potentially leaving the NWOAL, along with Delta, citing competitiveness concerns.
Fact: Delta has a much different set of circumstances to deal with as a funding levy that failed in November is back on the May ballot and with it comes plenty of daunting issues.
If the 1 percent levy fails again, athletics and extracurricular activities could be on the chopping block, so the Panthers have bigger fish to fry before wading into realignment waters.
That uncertainty, more than perhaps the NLL’s additions, has been one of the main stirrers of the rumor pot and part of Napoleon’s move to make a statement.
Defiance has also been bandied about as a school that seems on paper like an easy move if an NWOAL opening appears or even for the small-school division of the NLL.
However, Defiance would become the largest school in the NWOAL if they joined and that was one of the major reasons the school was voted out of the league in 1955 after 24 years. The Bulldogs have been a part of the Western Buckeye League for nearly 50 years and by all accounts are a prized member of the league.
Fact: The cost of diesel isn’t cheap and a pie-in-the-sky conference where Defiance’s longest trip takes them to Wood or southern Lucas County instead of Auglaize or Mercer could be nice, but Defiance feels, statement or not, that the stability of having a home where you’re wanted is as valuable as anything around and I can’t fault them for that.
Amid all this, I can’t help but feel like people misunderstand just how many balls are in the air on these kinds of talks.
The last two major moves of conferences close to the area were relatively painless and beneficial for both sides. When Montpelier left the NWOAL in 2016, the Locos had an easy and more competitive landing spot for their football team in the TAAC, a geographically perfect fit in the Buckeye Border Conference and enough goodwill in the NWOAL for their wrestling program to stay put as the TAAC and BBC don’t offer it.
Then in 2020, Holgate’s removal from the GMC and acceptance into the BBC gave Paulding the opening to leave the Northwest Conference after 47 years for a league it was a charter member of and whose enrollments more closely match now than back in the 1970s when the Panthers left.
Paulding basically just takes the place of Holgate on everyone’s schedule for an easier transition while Holgate’s move to the BBC allowed that league to abandon the double-round robin schedule and reconfigure everything with the Tigers in the fold. That’s why both schools are concluding their current conference runs this year and not two or three years down the road.
This is not likely to be the case in any other conference changes.
Though Archbold, Bryan, Liberty Center, Patrick Henry and Wauseon expressed a desire to remain in the NWOAL in recent statements, the key phrase in that statement is clear: “This Board hereby expresses its support for the NWOAL and further expresses its commitment to the NWOAL for at least the next four school years so long as the NWOAL exists in its current format.”
Though the future is always unknown, it’s almost certain that the carousel isn’t going to stop spinning today and there are moves to be made down the road. But with rumors flying, let’s go with what we know.
Here’s some other things we know about the area sports scene (non-realignment division):
• There will be a new face on the WBL gridiron as Doug Frye stepped down at St. Marys after seven seasons in his second go-round with the Roughriders, citing “health-related issues for myself and my family.”
Doug was one of my favorite coaches to interview, always had time to help a reporter out and his football results are unassailable. Frye was 58-20 in his second tenure at St. Marys, 144-55 overall with the ‘Riders (1998-2008) and had seven WBL titles and two trips to the state semifinals or finals while also winning 33 of 43 games at Wapakoneta (2010-13) and 235 across a 34-year career.
• For those that didn’t see it over the weekend, Maumee Bay Turf Company’s installation of a turf field at Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Tiger Stadium has been moving briskly. The Liberty Center football program’s Twitter account posted a picture from the bleachers with multiple people watching the installation, with the caption “Community watching field turf get installed on a Friday night! Should have charged admission.” Football-crazy small towns sometimes get a bad rap, and sometimes rightfully so, but this is the kind of photo that’s straight out of Friday Night Lights — and I mean that as a compliment.
• It’s always tough fitting in all the info we receive, especially recent area collegiate signings, so I don’t want to leave names out. Congratulations to: Defiance’s Madison Ducat (Trine, acrobat/tumbling), Ayersville’s Kelly Limbaugh (Defiance College, softball), Archbold’s Noah Gomez (Mount Union, football), Caleb Ranzau (Taylor, football), Wayne Trace’s Kenadie Daeger (UNOH, golf), Pettisville’s Tommy McWatters (Taylor, golf), Liberty Center’s Kennedy Roell (Indiana Wesleyan, track), Patrick Henry’s Makayla Prigge (Bluffton, basketball) and Clayton Feehan (Heidelberg, football) and Wauseon’s Macee Schang (Adrian, softball) and Isaac Wilson (John Carroll, football). That last one might be a tough adjustment for the Wilson family, it might take a while for them to get used to saying “Go Blue Streaks!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.