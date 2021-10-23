It’s not every day you get to see records get broken and that’s just what those at Leanne Field in Edon are likely to catch in the Bombers’ regular-season finale against Ottawa Hills on Friday night.
Senior Edon QB Drew Gallehue entered the game with the Green Bears just 211 yards away from becoming the 12th all-time passer in Ohio high school football history to pass for more than 10,000 yards in a career.
That list includes three Kenton quarterbacks, a former Buckeye blue-chip recruit, a name familiar to Wauseon football fans, a pair of future NFL signal-callers and one player with which Gallehue has even more in common: former Fairview star Ryan Radcliff.
Though Radcliff had current Edon head coach Bob Olwin for all four years of his high school career and Gallehue has played for Olwin for two seasons, the impact is fairly clear. Gallehue has put up some eye-popping numbers through nine games with 3,504 pass yards, 44 touchdowns and only four interceptions while completing 71 percent of his passes (225-of-318).
Gallehue has guided an Edon offense that is more than battle-tested to a 45.2 ppg scoring clip, an average that tops all but one of Olwin’s Fairview teams from 1999-2007 (2007, 45.9 ppg).
Gallehue’s totals of 2,900 yards and 38 TDs in 10 games last year and 1,893 yards with 30 TDs as a sophomore are plenty gaudy but the field general is entering rarified air now.
Obviously, by the time the column is being read, the game will have been completed and the numbers will be set for sure, but in the meantime, let’s gain some perspective on just how Gallehue’s numbers compare.
Entering the Ottawa Hills game, Gallehue has completed 661-of-1,133 passes in his career (58.3 percent) for 9,789 yards and 127 touchdowns.
Reaching Radcliff on the list will be tough and would require an extended playoff run as Gallehue currently sits 1,249 yards behind Radcliff’s career mark of 11,038 career passing yards, which is eighth all-time in state history. The Edon QB is definitely in shouting distance of Radcliff’s TD mark of 139 with 12 TDs to go to reach No. 4 all-time.
It’s hard to believe, but Gallehue will have a hard time breaking Radcliff’s single-season marks either, trailing by 1,234 yards and 20 TDs of the future Central Michigan gunslinger’s lofty marks of 4,738 yard and 64 scores set in 2007.
Another big game could put senior receiver Gannon Ripke among the mix of great pass-catchers in the Olwin spread offense as the Edgerton transfer has 70 catches for 1,277 yards and 16 touchdowns.
If not for a very talented cast of complementary targets like Caden Nester (39 catches, 628 yards, 11 TDs), Hayden Dye (44 catches, 553 yards, five TDs), Ethan Steinke (28 catches, 480 yards, six TDs) and Henley Dye (23 catches, 238 yards, two TDs), Ripke would be even closer to joining some of the top statistical targets of the last couple of decades.
The top receivers of the Olwin era include all-time Ohio receiving touchdown leader Ben Wonderly (68 TDs, 5,065 career yards), who caught 103 passes for 1,548 yards and 20 TDs in 2006, 121 passes for 1,599 yards and 27 TDs in 2007 and over 100 passes for 1,765 yards as a senior in 2008.
Before Wonderly, Toby Hill was the star target from 2002-05 with 209 career catches, 3,087 yards and 32 TDs.
Maty (18,932 yards, 219 TDs from 2008-11) and Ben Mauk (17,364 yards, 178 TDs, 1999-2002) have ensured that Kenton will lead the tally for years to come but arms like Parker Carmichael of Wooster Triway (12,005 yards, 126 TDs, 2011-14), Joe Burrow at Athens (11,428 yards, 156 TDs, 2012-14), Ada’s Zac Dysert (11,174 yards, 100 TDs, 2004-07) and former Buckeye Justin Zwick (10,500 yards, 110 TDs, 1998-2001) make up some lofty company.
On the all-time TD list, Gallehue already ranks sixth in Ohio history, just ahead of Carmichael and McComb QB Dusty Aldrich and within reach of Radcliff in fourth place with 139.
No matter how Edon’s and Gallehue’s 2021 season finishes, there’s plenty of memories made.
Here’s some other notes and news from the area sports scene:
• A career in baseball always involves a relative lack of stability as one day could mean playing near a beach in Florida and the next could be in a rainy ballpark in Seattle. Napoleon graduate Zach Willeman learned that Wednesday. The former Wildcat and Kent State Golden Flash became the ‘player to be named later’ in a July 30 trade from his original major league affiliate, the Los Angeles Dodgers, to the Kansas City Royals as compensation for Danny Duffy.
The 25-year-old right-handed reliever was 3-2 with three saves and three holds in 33 appearances for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 21 with 59 strikeouts and a 3.78 ERA while spending 17 days on the injured list after being struck in the head with a line drive during a June game.
• Per a release from the Patrick Henry athletic department, Tori Herzog and Taylor Yarnell will be the next gymnastics coaches at PH. Both PH grads from 2011 and 2007, respectively, Herzog and Yarnell bring pedigrees of four-year letterwinning at PH. Herzog was the co-head track coach at Springfield in 2016-17 while Yarnell was head coach for the PH gymnastics program from 2009-13.
• Defiance senior-to-be Jacob Howard became another in a long list of Bulldog baseball’s collegiate commits on Wednesday as the 5-10 southpaw announced on social media that he will play for Division II Findlay next season. The Bulldogs’ bulldog arm led the 23-7 squad in 2021 with a .439 average and 43 hits while swiping 27 bases, also a team high. Howard is 11-3 in two varsity seasons with 67 strikeouts and a 2.08 ERA in 90.2 innings.
• Other notable news came from the state level as the OHSAA’s Board of Directors has approved a proposal to implement a running clock in the second half of regular season basketball games if the lead reaches 35 points. The protocol has been in place for the last few years in the postseason but only now will be implemented during the regular season. For those wondering, the shot clock is not on the way as of yet.
• When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, it will mark the first time in Tom Brady’s double-decade career that the Michigan grad will be matched up against an Ohio State product as a pro when rookie Justin Fields suits up for the Bears.
In Brady’s 19 seasons in the AFC East, the Jets trotted out 16 different starting QBs, the Bills 18 and the Dolphins 22 with Ryan Fitzpatrick playing for all three. Somehow none of them happened to play collegiately in Columbus.
• Sad news from the Buckeye front came on Thursday as Ivan Douglas, a starting offensive tackle from the 2002 national championship team, died Thursday at 41 years old from complications due to COVID-19. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
• Due to an oversight, the pick for the Ohio State-Indiana game from our esteemed photographer Jeff Long was mistakenly listed as Ohio State and not for the Hoosiers as intended.
