AKRON -- The future is plenty bright in Archbold.
No matter how the late rain droplets fell along with the tears in the Bluestreak dugout in the postgame ceremonies following Sunday's Division III state championship park, the sentiment was clear that this state breakthrough could be the beginning of a run for the Blue and Gold.
After all, only two seniors leave the Streak roster, and the lineup against Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy on Sunday featured three sophomores, two freshmen and eight underclassmen overall to return for 2022.
That consolation and perspective never really provide the balm needed after a loss like this, though.
After all the 2020-21 school year threw at us, from a completely revamped football schedule to the what-if's of an indoor sports season in the winter and the emergence on the other side this spring, it's an awfully good time to look back.
Nowhere is that more true than for the two players who depart from the Streaks' roster in catcher Caleb Hogrefe and shortstop Brandon Taylor.
Both were part of the program in runs to the regionals in 2018 and 2019, only to see heartbreak for seemingly state-destined squads, but with a 73-22 record in their four years at Archbold.
Both were also part of a return to power on the gridiron with Hogrefe and Taylor earning all-NWOAL honors, three league titles and playoff runs with a 35-9 record.
"I think it's pretty crazy," said Taylor. "The journey we've come on and all those guys, we had really good classes before and just learning from them and taking things from them really pushed us to get this far."
Added Hogrefe: "It was tough to see them not make it out of regionals. We really wanted to get out of there and we finally did and to come down here and play your last game in the state final, it can't get any better than that."
"Caleb Hogrefe and Brandon Taylor were just outstanding all year as leaders, as competitors," lauded head coach Dick Selgo of his two departing veterans. "They were fighting out there every game, every inning and they gave us everything they had.
"It's tough, no matter what ... We had great support from our community and they made a lot of people proud in the community and the school of Archbold."
The Eagles used a pair of errors, one big knock and a star pitching performance to end the Streaks' season just short of immortality as a four-run fourth turned what could have been a replica of Friday's semifinal win for Archbold into a game of catch-up that the Bluestreaks just couldn't claim.
It's always one pitch, one catch or one bounce that will stick in a player's mind after a loss like that.
And I'm sure that will certainly be true for both Taylor and Hogrefe as their post-playing careers wrap up in mid-June, and certainly for the Streaks of future rosters that got the Canal Park dirt in their cleats.
But after what seems to have been the longest 15 months any of us have ever experienced, sometimes memories that are tough to keep perspective on right now will be the ones that mean the most going forward.
Here's some things I picked up on over the time spent in Akron:
- Canal Park is a heck of a venue for the state tournament. After filling in for the 2019 state tournament following years in Columbus, the home of the Akron RubberDucks is nestled in downtown with easy parking, great sightlines and a great grounds crew that didn't let Sunday morning's showers wash out the state finals. Couple that with historic Firestone Park where Fairview nabbed the state softball crown a week prior and the Rubber City has provided a great partner for the OHSAA.
- Since the turn of the new millennium, there has been only five seasons that have not featured at least one team from the Crescent-News coverage area (2000, 2001, 2004, 2007, 2017) in the state baseball tournament. In that span, there have been eight different schools that have qualified. See if you can name them without looking. I'll add it at the end of this column.
- With their 4-1 win over Archbold, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy became the 99th school to own one state championship. Warren John F. Kennedy could be the 100th member of that club but the task will be tough against a red-hot Lincolnview team in the Division IV state finals.
- No matter where the state tournament would be held, some school would have a quick drive to the stadium but it doesn't get too much closer than Akron Hoban's 2.6-mile zip over to Canal Park for the Division II state title tilt against Bloom-Carroll.
- A correction should be made while we're chatting baseball. In a prior column, I described how Defiance head coach Tom Held was in the hunt for the state's all-time wins record at less than 100 wins behind leader Don Thorp's 846 at Hebron Lakewood. Well, that's not quite accurate as Thorp's listing hasn't caught up to the veteran coach's actual total of over 1,000 wins after achieving the feat in 1,331 games since 1973.
However, Held does sit at 752 following the Bulldogs' season in 2021 and a 17-win season in 2022 would put him alone in second place in state history.
- Speaking of career wins, the Division I state title game between Cincinnati Elder and New Albany features coaches with over 1,100 wins between them in NA's Dave Starling (504-283) and Elder's Mark Thompson (601-259) while the D-IV final is slightly less with Lincolnview's Eric Fishpaw at 93 wins and Warren JFK's Jim Ciambotti with 19 wins in his first season as a head coach in the Eagles' run to the state final.
Answer: Defiance (2002, 2013, 2015, 2016), Tinora (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014), Patrick Henry (2002, 2008, 2009), Archbold (2005, 2021), Hicksville (2015, 2018), Antwerp (2019), Montpelier (2003) and Kalida (2006).
