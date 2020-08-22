It sounded different.
It looked different.
It felt different.
But it was still football they played, scrimmage-style, at Fred J. Brown Stadium and plenty of other fields Friday evening as local football teams finally got to crack pads against a non-teammate.
In a normal year, this Friday night would be the opportunity for coaching staffs to nail down starting lineups, make some final tweaks and test some things out ahead of the first week of the regular season next Friday night.
As everyone besides under-a-rock dwellers are aware, though, this is not a normal year.
Schools are playing completely different schedules, racing both the calendar and the coronavirus itself in hopes of being able to hold on to one of the enduring institutions in the Buckeye State: high school football.
Players are spread out on an extended sidelines, gaiters and face masks have become the fashion du jour, and referees are even laying down an orange marker instead of handling the football to re-spot after a play.
Because it was a scrimmage, the stands were never going to be as packed as on a Friday night under the lights, so reduced crowd size and noise wasn’t the most jarring thing about the pair of scrimmages I visited Friday.
I’m sure it will be next week when Defiance hosts Ottawa-Glandorf in their week one opener, but not as jarring as writing Ottawa-Glandorf in the preceding sentence instead of Napoleon.
The Bulldogs and Wildcats will tussle like dogs and cats this season, though the shorts and sunglasses I usually don for their matchup will surely be replaced by a jacket, long pants and maybe even gloves as the traditional opener will tentatively be played on Nov. 6.
That’s just one of the things I’ve had on my mind as the season approaches, along with working to put together our annual football preview edition, which will come out next Thursday.
It’s the toughest thing we do in this office and has been for many years but ‘labor of love’ isn’t strong enough to describe it.
With the season less than a week away, here’s some things about the season you may not know:
• Switching to an eight-man format meant some new faces on the Holgate schedule last year. One of them, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, will not dot the slate this year. The drop is not due to COVID-19, however, because the Bishops are going back to 11-man football this season.
• As conferences played musical chairs in the past few weeks following the OHSAA move to a six-game season, independents like Lima Central Catholic were also looking for opponents to fill. The Thunderbirds are a quasi-member of the Blanchard Valley Conference and were set to play six games against BVC teams. However, McComb and Pandora-Gilboa declined to play the top seed in last year’s Division VI Region 23. Instead, LCC will play Cambridge and Licking Valley.
• As most are aware now, the state Department of Health’s orders for fall sports being played have limited stadiums to 15 percent capacity and some leagues have announced two tickets for home athletes, cheerleaders and band members in football and four tickets for home players in volleyball, two for road teams. I’ve heard many of the upset opinions and I empathize with some, especially for those players who come from families of divorce.
However, anger towards the schools and the leagues is misplaced. The bottom line is that if fall sports are to be played, they need to be held in the safest environment possible and that means limiting attendance. If you ask me, capping it at a set number is a much better alternative than forcing districts to determine who qualifies as a ‘close relative.’
• Smashed whiteboards and traditional locker room speeches will not be seen this fall as halftimes have been reduced to 10 minutes and will likely be held on the field, again in an effort to keep from putting players and coaches in crowded environments.
Along with the annual intrigue of who will contend for conference titles, whether in the wide-open GMC or the gauntlet at the top of the NWOAL, just seeing what football in the age of coronavirus will look like is captivating enough for me.
The old cliche of everybody rowing the same direction for the same cause has sprung to mind dozens of times over the past months, a metaphor for what’s needed this fall and for who knows how long going forward.
Get out your oars, everyone.
Let’s get this season going.
